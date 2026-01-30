Millions of BT and EE customers face higher price increases after contract change
A huge number of BT and EE broadband customers will see their contract terms change from 1st March 2026, resulting in an annual price increase of £4 a month on their bills.
However, there is some good news. If this applies to you, it means you will likely be out of contract and free to switch broadband providers to save on your bills.
What's changing?
BT and EE are changing their price rise rules for customers who are still paying a CPI inflation-linked price increase. These are customers who last took out a contract two or more years ago, before providers introduced new, fixed-rate 'pounds and pence' price increases.
This means that customers who were supposed to face a 7.3% inflation-linked price increase (based on 2026 CPI figures) will now instead see a flat £4 per month increase on the 31st March each year.
While a 'pounds and pence' price increase provides much more transparency into what customers should expect to pay a year or two into their contract, this fixed-rate figure represents a noticeably higher price increase compared to the inflation-linked 7.3% figure.
For example, if you pay £30 a month for your broadband, a 7.3% increase would be just £2 a month in real terms. This new increase is double that figure.
Does this contract change apply to me?
This change affects you if you took out your current BT or EE contract before 10th April 2024. This was the date that the providers introduced their 'pounds and pence' price increase policy.
If you took out your current contract after 10th April 2024, you will already be on BT or EE's 'pounds and pence' price increases. These started at £3 a month at the time, but have since risen to £4 a month for newer customers.
However, as BT and EE broadband contracts last for 24 months, anyone affected by this price increase is either already out of contract or due to be out of contract in March 2026.
What can I do if I'm affected?
If you're affected by this change in March, it means you will be out of contract.
Once you fall out of contract, you're moved onto a much more expensive monthly fee. So if you've had the same contract for more than two years, you're already overpaying for your broadband.
To keep your costs down, it's always best to switch providers or re-contract when your contract finishes. You can start by comparing broadband deals available to your home by checking your postcode on Uswitch.
Is your broadband bill going up in 2026?
If your contract term has ended, you're free to find a cheaper broadband deal right away.