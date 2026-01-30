A huge number of BT and EE broadband customers will see their contract terms change from 1st March 2026, resulting in an annual price increase of £4 a month on their bills.

However, there is some good news. If this applies to you, it means you will likely be out of contract and free to switch broadband providers to save on your bills.

What's changing?

BT and EE are changing their price rise rules for customers who are still paying a CPI inflation-linked price increase. These are customers who last took out a contract two or more years ago, before providers introduced new, fixed-rate 'pounds and pence' price increases.

This means that customers who were supposed to face a 7.3% inflation-linked price increase (based on 2026 CPI figures) will now instead see a flat £4 per month increase on the 31st March each year.

While a 'pounds and pence' price increase provides much more transparency into what customers should expect to pay a year or two into their contract, this fixed-rate figure represents a noticeably higher price increase compared to the inflation-linked 7.3% figure.

For example, if you pay £30 a month for your broadband, a 7.3% increase would be just £2 a month in real terms. This new increase is double that figure.