Ofcom's latest rankings of the most complained-about broadband providers are here. And in a time where broadband prices are going up for most UK customers, now could be the perfect time to reconsider the service you're getting.

The latest ranking is based on complaints that Ofcom received from customers between July and September 2025. In the previous period (April-June 2025), EE was the most complained-about broadband provider.

Ofcom noted that the total number of complaints in this quarter was roughly the same as in the previous period. Given that overall complaints have been falling in recent years, this could be a sign that the industry has reached its 'minimum' level.

Read on to see what the latest complaints list looks like.