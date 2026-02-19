TalkTalk, Vodafone and EE are most complained about providers in latest rankings
Ofcom's latest rankings of the most complained-about broadband providers are here. And in a time where broadband prices are going up for most UK customers, now could be the perfect time to reconsider the service you're getting.
The latest ranking is based on complaints that Ofcom received from customers between July and September 2025. In the previous period (April-June 2025), EE was the most complained-about broadband provider.
Ofcom noted that the total number of complaints in this quarter was roughly the same as in the previous period. Given that overall complaints have been falling in recent years, this could be a sign that the industry has reached its 'minimum' level.
TalkTalk, Vodafone and EE share top complaints spot for broadband
There was no standout provider to be shamed in the latest edition of Ofcom's complaints rankings. Three providers – TalkTalk, Vodafone and EE – received the highest number of complaints between July and September 2025, each with 10 complaints per 100,000 customers.
EE's complaints total remained the same as in the previous release, but this time it has been joined by TalkTalk and Vodafone, whose complaints have increased to the same level.
Aside from revealing which providers have caused customers the most grievances, these top complaint numbers reflect the decline in overall broadband complaints in recent years. In fact, 10 per 100,000 customers is one-third of the number of complaints that 'top' providers were receiving just two years before.
Plusnet and Sky had the fewest broadband complaints
Budget-focused provider Plusnet (owned by BT Group) spent yet another quarter receiving the fewest complaints among the major UK broadband providers. It received just 4 complaints per 100,000 customers – the same total as the previous period.
Sky wasn't far behind on 6 per 100,000, which was also the same total as the two previous quarters. The provider was consistently the least-complained-about provider until the start of 2025, when it was unseated by Plusnet.
The only other providers on the list, Virgin Media and BT, recorded middling complaint numbers of 7 and 9 per 100,000 customers, respectively.
“Patience for poor service is wearing thin. While it is positive to see overall complaint volumes across broadband, mobile, and pay-TV remain steady, the lack of improvement across the industry is a concern for households facing rising bills.
“Plusnet has once again set the benchmark for broadband, receiving the fewest complaints, which reflects its recent win for Best Broadband Provider for Customer Service at the Uswitch 2026 Telecoms Awards. By contrast, TalkTalk and Vodafone saw complaints increase this quarter, while EE remains among the most complained-about providers.
“With annual price rises approaching in April, customers will be looking closely at whether their provider justifies these extra costs. If your service isn’t delivering, you don’t need to settle - now is the time to compare deals and see if there is a provider offering better value for money.”
If you're unhappy with your broadband service, it's important to check if you're out of contract. Not only could you find a better provider for your needs, but you will likely make a good saving too.
