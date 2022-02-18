Download time calculator: how long does it take to download any file?
Tip: Once you've calculated your first download time, scroll down on the tool and press Start Again to calculate more speeds
Example of download times for different file sizes
|(File size)
|35Mbps
|70Mbps
|150Mbps
|500Mbps
|5GB
|19m
|9m 30s
|4m 30s
|1m 20s
|50GB
|3h 10m
|1h 35m
|44m
|13m
|100GB
|6h 21m
|3h 10m
|1h 29m
|27m
Table showing download times based on common file sizes and download speeds
What is a good download speed?
For very small households with little internet use, a good baseline download speed is around 50Mbps.
If you’re looking for internet that can handle anything, then an ultrafast download speed of at least 100Mbps should ensure there’s rarely ever an interruption or lag in your service.
Browse our range of fibre broadband deals
Choose between our wide range of fibre broadband deals on Uswitch.
How long does it take to download popular games, apps and updates?
|File type
|Approx. size
|35Mbps
|70Mbps
|150Mbps
|500Mbps
|1GB file
|1GB
|3m 49s
|1m 54s
|53s
|16s
|Windows 11 update
|~5.4GB
|20m 34s
|10m 17s
|4m 48s
|1m 26s
|iOS update (major release)
|~6GB
|22m 51s
|11m 26s
|5m 20s
|1m 36s
|Fortnite (base game install)
|~30GB
|1h 54m
|57m
|27m
|8m
|EA Sports FC26
|~55GB
|3h 30m
|1h 45m
|48m 53s
|14m 40s
|100GB file
|100GB
|6h 21m
|3h 10m
|1h 28m
|27m
Table showing examples of the approximate time to download select games, system upgrades and files
Visit our gaming broadband hub
Find out all you need to know about getting the right broadband for gaming.
Why does my download take longer than the calculator says?
Download calculators present the best-case scenario. An uninterrupted download based on the advertised speed. Unfortunately, real life doesn’t always offer perfect conditions. Here are a few examples of things that might be slowing your downloads:
- Server speed – Your connection is only half the deal. If the server you’re downloading from is busy or just simply slower than your line, it can make a big difference. A common example of this is when a popular new game launches and many people try to download it at the same time
- Wi-Fi versus Ethernet – A wired Ethernet connection is much more reliable at delivering advertised download speeds, as it doesn’t suffer from signal loss like Wi-Fi
- Device overload – Your advertised download speed is shared among all connected devices. So if the whole household is gaming, streaming and downloading at the same time, it will impact the speed for everyone
- VPN – if you use a VPN, you’re encrypting your traffic and pushing it through an extra server. The amount this extra step adds to your advertised speed depends on the VPN provider and the server location you choose
How download times are calculated
The process involves a straightforward division of the file size to be transferred by the network's internet speed. However, it's important to exercise caution with the units employed, as they can be a source of confusion.
The following equation can be used to determine the time required to download a 400 MB video over a 5Mbps internet connection: Download time = File size / Bandwidth.
|File size
|Internet speed
|Time to download
|5GB
|50Mbps
|13min, 20sec
|5GB
|300Mbps
|2min, 13sec
|5GB
|1Gbps (1000Mbps)
|40sec
|50GB
|50Mbps
|2hr, 13min, 20sec
|50GB
|300Mbps
|22min, 13sec
|50GB
|1Gbps (1000Mbps)
|6min, 40sec
Gaming: download speed versus ping rate
One of the biggest influences on your online gaming experience is latency and response time, the delay between the action in the game and when it's displayed on your screen. Your ping rate is the speed at which you get a response from your Internet connection after sending a request.
Reducing the number of devices on your home network helps when things are running slowly, as does closing as many tabs and programs as possible when gaming on a PC.
How to understand different computer file sizes
File size is the amount of data stored in a file or the space it occupies on storage media such as internal/external drives, network drives, File Transfer Protocol (FTP) servers, or the cloud.
File sizes are measured in Bytes (B), Kilobytes (KB), Megabytes (MB), Gigabytes (GB), Terabytes (TB), and so forth. Measurement can be based on a binary system (where a kilo denotes 1024) or a metric system (where a kilo denotes 1000).
Data transfer speed gauges the amount of data moved from one location to another within a specified time frame. Speeds are expressed in bits per second (b) or bytes per second (B). The lowercase "b" represents a bit, and an uppercase "B" represents a byte. For instance, Kbps means 'Kilobits per second,' while KBps signifies 'Kilobytes per second.'
Megabits vs megabytes
In order to understand download times, you need to understand the difference between 'bits' and 'bytes', and how they impact your download speeds. While they may sound similar, they’re actually quite different.
They both represent a quantity of data, just different amounts. A bit is a binary digit of 1 or 0 and a byte is equal to eight bits. This means that a kilobyte (KB) is eight times larger than a kilobit (Kb), and a megabyte (MB) is eight times larger than a megabit (Mb). Confused already, we don’t blame you.
Part of the reason for the confusion is that file sizes are usually displayed in bytes, but internet speeds are always shown in bits.
What does Mbps mean?
All internet speeds are measured in bits per second, so a broadband package with an average speed of 8Mbps means the maximum you will get is 8 Mbps, or the equivalent of 1Mbps.
Technically, all internet speeds should be written as 'Mbps' and not 'Mb' because, without specifying the time taken, it's a size, not a speed.
When you’re quoted a download speed, it’s important to remember that it is an average. And you won’t always be able to achieve that speed, either. For older broadband connections like part-fibre or copper ADSL, the download time is affected by many things:
- Line sharing (also known as contention ratio)
- Time of day
- The distance from the telephone exchange and quality of wiring (in your house and in the street) all factor into your actual broadband speed
However, if you're using a full fibre connection, also known as fibre to the premises (FTTP), you should be almost completely unaffected by the distance you live from the exchange.
Even with this more reliable kind of connection, however, your speed will still be slightly impacted by the number of customers using the service at any one time.
Test your current broadband speed
If you want to know how fast your broadband connection is, take our quick internet speed test. This will give you a clearer idea of how long each file listed above will take to download in your home.
After taking the test, Uswitch will show you a range of broadband deals available in your area. If you're unhappy with the speed you're receiving, you could get a much better internet speed for you and your household by switching to a new service.
How to increase your download speed
First, make sure that you’re making the most of your current broadband connection. Ensure there are no faulty connections or loose wires connecting your router to the broadband line.
Check that you’re getting a good Wi-Fi signal throughout your home and make sure your hub is in a central location, not blocked by large items of furniture or electrical equipment.
Wi-Fi extenders might be a good idea if you live in a larger house, or if you can't move your router to a more open location.
If your Wi-Fi signal is strong but your broadband speed is still slow, you might want to think about upgrading your current subscription.
Browse our range of broadband-only deals
Choose between dozens of broadband deals on Uswitch.