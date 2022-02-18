Gaming: download speed versus ping rate

One of the biggest influences on your online gaming experience is latency and response time, the delay between the action in the game and when it's displayed on your screen. Your ping rate is the speed at which you get a response from your Internet connection after sending a request.

Reducing the number of devices on your home network helps when things are running slowly, as does closing as many tabs and programs as possible when gaming on a PC.

How to understand different computer file sizes

File size is the amount of data stored in a file or the space it occupies on storage media such as internal/external drives, network drives, File Transfer Protocol (FTP) servers, or the cloud.

File sizes are measured in Bytes (B), Kilobytes (KB), Megabytes (MB), Gigabytes (GB), Terabytes (TB), and so forth. Measurement can be based on a binary system (where a kilo denotes 1024) or a metric system (where a kilo denotes 1000).

Data transfer speed gauges the amount of data moved from one location to another within a specified time frame. Speeds are expressed in bits per second (b) or bytes per second (B). The lowercase "b" represents a bit, and an uppercase "B" represents a byte. For instance, Kbps means 'Kilobits per second,' while KBps signifies 'Kilobytes per second.'

Megabits vs megabytes

In order to understand download times, you need to understand the difference between 'bits' and 'bytes', and how they impact your download speeds. While they may sound similar, they’re actually quite different.

They both represent a quantity of data, just different amounts. A bit is a binary digit of 1 or 0 and a byte is equal to eight bits. This means that a kilobyte (KB) is eight times larger than a kilobit (Kb), and a megabyte (MB) is eight times larger than a megabit (Mb). Confused already, we don’t blame you.

Part of the reason for the confusion is that file sizes are usually displayed in bytes, but internet speeds are always shown in bits.