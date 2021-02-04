During the COVID-19 pandemic, our home broadband is under more strain than ever, with many of us working from home, video calling with friends and family, and spending a lot of time streaming movies and TV shows.

But how much download speed do you need, and how does it affect the time it takes to download things? When searching for broadband deals, you’ll always see an average download speed listed next to the price, but with file sizes written in one format and speeds written in another, it can be confusing when trying to figure out if your broadband is fast enough to handle a download.

So to try and make things clearer, we've simplified things with our download speed calculator, which will show you the actual time it takes to download different file types.

What is a good download speed?

For basic internet usage, a good download speed is at least 10-11Mbps for standard ADSL broadband. In order to support multiple users or greater demands such as 4K streaming or online gaming, a good download speed would be around 60Mbps, which typically falls into the category of superfast broadband.

If you’re looking for internet that can handle anything, then an ultrafast download speed of 100Mbps+ (or by some definitions, 300Mbps+) will ensure there’s never an interruption or lag in your service.

Download speed calculator

Below are a few examples of different types of files you typically download from the internet, along with how long they take to download on different broadband speeds in minutes and seconds.

Keep in mind that actual speed isn't always as fast as advertised speeds, and there are many additional factors that affect speed. Therefore, there may be some variation in these numbers.

Note: File sizes are given in megabytes and speeds are in megabits.

File type Size (MB) 4Mbps 8Mbps 16Mbps 32Mbps 50Mbps 100Mbps Single song 5 10s 5s 2.5s 1.25s 0.8s 0.4s YouTube clip 10 20s 10s 5s 2.5s 1.6s 0.8s YouTube clip (HD) 50 1m 40s 50s 25s 12.5s 8s 4s Album 100 3m 20s 1m 40s 50s 25s 16s 8s TV Show (HD) 450 15m 7m 30s 3m 45s 1m 52s 1m 12s 36s Film 700 23m 20s 11m 40s 5m 50s 2m 55s 1m 52s 56s Film (HD) 1500 50m 25m 30s 12m 30s 6m 15s 4m 2m Film (full DVD) 4500 2h 30m 1h 15m 37m 30s 18m 45s 9m 22s 4m 41s Film (Blu-ray) 10,000 5h 35m 2h 47m 1h 24m 42m 26m 40s 13m 20s

The first three columns represent varying ADSL broadband speeds, ranging from 4Mbps to 16Mbps. Therefore, in order to download an HD film in under 10 minutes, you’ll need to have a fibre broadband connection, with speeds of at least 36Mbps.

Video game download speed

While each gaming platform is slightly different, the minimum download speed you need for online gaming is 3Mbps. However, your download speed isn't the only factor that will affect your online gaming experience, you'll need a decent upload speed and a ping rate of less than 150 ms (milliseconds).

Keep in mind that these requirements will go up for each additional player in your household, and that they don't take into account your internet being used for any other activity at the same time (which is highly unlikely).

Newer, high-res games such as those that use 4K streaming will place the biggest demands on your broadband, and a download speed of 3Mbps will definitely not be enough.

And given that most blockbuster video game titles come in at dozens of GBs in size, how long it will take to download the actual games files will also depend on your broadband speed too. Take a look at our report on video game download times around the world to see how long Brits have to wait compared to other nationalities.

Download speed versus ping rate

One of the biggest influences on your online gaming experience is latency and response time, the delay between the action in the game and when it's displayed on your screen. Your ping rate is the speed at which you get a response from your Internet connection after you send out a request. For example, if you have a ping rate of 150ms, your computer takes 150 ms to respond to a request by another computer.

Therefore, if your ping rate is higher than your opponent's, your responses will be slower and their moves will register first. In fast-paced games you'll want as little ping as possible.

Reducing the number of devices on your home network can help, as will closing as many tabs and programs as possible if gaming on a PC. If your network is often busy, upgrading to a higher speed broadband connection can decrease latency and give you an overall better gaming experience.

How to download on Netflix

Netflix allows you to download films and TV shows to watch offline via the Netflix app. Within the Netflix app on your smartphone or tablet, simply tap on the download icon to save the episode or movie to your device.

The download speed will depend on the version you select. For example, the first episode of Stranger Things is 197.1MB in Standard quality and 310.1MB in High quality. Or a one-hour episode of Black Mirror is about 280MB in Standard quality and 440MB in High.

What is my internet speed?

If you want to know how fast your current broadband connection is, then take our quick Speed Test. This will give you a clearer idea of how long each of the files listed above will take to download in your home.

How to increase your download speed

First, make sure that you’re making the most of your current broadband connection. Ensure there are no faulty connections or lose wires connecting your router to the broadband line. Check that you’re getting a good Wi-Fi signal throughout your home and make sure your hub is in a central location, not blocked by large items of furniture or electrical equipment.

If your Wi-Fi signal is strong but your broadband speed is still slow, you might want to think about upgrading your current subscription.

Megabits vs Megabytes

In order to understand download times, you need to understand the difference between bits and bytes, and how they impact your download speeds. Though they may sound similar they’re actually quite different.

They both represent an amount of data, just different amounts of data. A bit is a binary digit of 1 or 0 and a byte is equal to eight bits. A bit is represented by a lowercase b and a byte with an uppercase B. This means that a kilobyte (KB) is eight times larger than a kilobit (Kb), and a megabyte (MB) is eight times larger than a megabit (Mb). Confused already, we don’t blame you.

Part of the reason for the confusion is that files sizes are usually displayed in bytes, but internet speeds are always shown in bits.

Mbps meaning

All internet speeds are measured in bits per second, and so a broadband package with an average speed of 8Mbps means the maximum you will get is eight megabits per second, or the equivalent of one megabyte per second.

Technically, all internet speeds should be written as 'Mbps' and not 'Mb' because without specifying the time taken, it's a size, not a speed.

When you’re quoted a download speed, it’s important to remember that it is an average and you won’t always be able to achieve that speed. A download time is affected by many things:

Line sharing (also known as contention ratio)

Time of day

The distance from telephone exchange and quality of wiring (in your house and in the street) all factor into your actual broadband speed

The main exception to this rule is if you're using a full fibre connection, also known as fibre to the premises (FTTP), which is unaffected by the distance you live from the exchange.

Even with this more reliable kind of connection, however, your speed will still be impacted by the number of customers using the service at any one time.

Looking for a bit more detail on the difference between bits and bytes? Take a look at our guide.