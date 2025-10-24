What is a business bank account?

A business bank account is designed specifically for managing company finances rather than personal money. You open your account in your business name and then use it to pay bills, staff wages and suppliers, as well as receive payments and send money abroad.

Many business accounts also come with features such as accounting integration and invoicing tools to help streamline your business finances and make life a little easier.

A business bank account is mandatory for limited companies and limited liability partnerships. Sole traders can use a personal bank account for their business transactions, but a separate business account is still highly advantageous.