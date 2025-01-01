Do I need employers’ liability insurance?

Employers' liability is required for most employers in the UK. It doesn't matter if your workers are temporary, part-time, contracting or even volunteers, you must have at least £5 million of cover if you hire any type of employee.

An exception to this is if you employ immediate family members, or if the staff you employ are based abroad.

Even if you are one of the few employers that are exempt, it can come in handy should an employee make a claim against you for a work-related injury or illness.

Without employers’ liability insurance, not only could you be susceptible to a costly claim, but you could also be fined up to £2,500 for each day that you were operating without cover. You could also be fined up to £1,000 if you fail to present your employers' liability certificate if requested by the Health and Safety Executive (HSE), the national health and safety regulator in Britain.

Often, businesses choose to display their certificates on their business premises so that employees can see it too.