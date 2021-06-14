If your business brings you into contact with members of the public, there's a good chance you'll need public liability insurance.

Public liability insurance would cover you if someone who doesn’t work for you made a claim against your business for:

Personal injury

Loss of or damage to property

Death

It covers you for claims brought by clients, customers, delivery services and other callers or passers-by. It also protects you if anyone taking part in, or watching, activities you’ve organised is injured.