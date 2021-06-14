Your cookie preferences

What is professional indemnity insurance?

Man working on graphic design

Clients often rely on professional advice or data to make their business decisions. 

Where that advice or data alleges to cause damage to them and they threaten to sue you, professional indemnity insurance can protect your business for their associated losses due to your potential error or negligence. 

Professional services can include, but are not limited to the likes of:

  • Design work

  • Advice or consultations 

  • Accountancy and financial advice

  • Marketing and graphic design

  • Engineering

  • Surveyors

  • Healthcare workers

Be sure to check whether you need professional indemnity insurance for your business.

How does it work?

What does professional indemnity insurance cover?

A business might consider professional indemnity insurance to safeguard against potential legal and compensation costs associated with when a client sues you after using your professional services. 

The types of risks you might want to include could be for the following situations: 

  • Breach of contract

  • Professional negligence 

  • Design errors

  • Intellectual property and trademark disputes

  • Plagiarism

  • Defamation

Even unsuccessful claims incur legal costs, and professional indemnity insurance is designed to cover some of these claims.

Do I need professional indemnity insurance for my business?

Architect

PI insurance isn't a legal obligation, but in the event a successful claim is made against you for malpractice or negligence, your policy would cover:

  • Your legal defence fees; and

  • Compensation costs (if the claim was successful).

Some clients may ask whether you have PI insurance before they will work with you. It can sometimes be a requirement before entering into a contract.

If you're a member of a professional or trade body you might also need professional indemnity insurance as a condition of membership. If you’re unsure, check with your relevant governing body for advice on how much you need.

Where you and your business have access to confidential client information, professional indemnity insurance can help safeguard you from the associated costs of claims when a client sues you after using your professional services. 

Professionals giving advice as a consultant or freelancer, dealing with software or intellectual property, or providing copywriting or article-writing services are some examples of when you might consider professional indemnity insurance for your business. 

How much does professional indemnity insurance for business cost?
Insurance type*From*To
Public liability£4.67 £18.07
Professional indemnity£9.08£45.42
Employers' liability£1.86 £25.68
Building, contents and stock£6.84£50.37
Cyber£10.79 £43.65
Personal accident £0.55£4.75

*Superscript: 10% of Superscript customers paid this much, or less, between October and December 2023.

**Superscript: 90% of Superscript customers paid up to this much between October and December 2023.

These prices should only be used as a guide. When you get a quote, it will be tailored*** to your unique circumstances and risk profile – so you may be quoted a price that’s a bit higher or lower.

And as with most covers, price shouldn’t be your only priority. Cheaper insurance could end up costing you more if it doesn’t provide the cover you need. To get the best deal, look for insurers that allow you to tailor*** your policy to your needs so you're not left over- or under-insured.

Getting the right professional indemnity insurance policy

Female professional

Professional services vary widely, and so too will your business’ professional indemnity policy. For accurate cover, find an insurer who specialises in your industry and provides you with the cover you need and not what you don't need. As your company grows or changes, cover can then be adjusted as necessary.

Some instances where you may need protection include:

  • Negligence 

  • Data loss

  • Failing to protect client confidentiality

  • Cyber breach

  • Financial loss

Companies promoting themselves on the likes of social media might also consider cover for claims around defamation and intellectual property. 

When you take out professional indemnity insurance, your cover typically starts from the day you pay for protection. 

You can't usually buy cover for an event, piece of advice or issue that arose before the insurance policy came into force unless your insurer agrees to cover you from a specific date in the past, which is known as a retroactive date. If you’re unsure, check your policy or contact your provider.

Things to consider: professional indemnity insurance

As you build your professional indemnity policy for your business, you might want to consider these things:

  • Does the policy cover everything you need it to? 

  • Can you add to or change the policy as your business changes or expands?

  • How long do you need cover for? 

  • How does the insurer handle claims, and how quickly might you receive a payout?

A reliable policy is one that covers your business needs, and provides sufficient cover to protect you in the event of a claim.

How to make a claim on your professional indemnity insurance

With Superscript, making a claim simply requires you to sign in to your online customer account and submit a claim. You'll have to provide details about the claim such as the date of loss and the type of claim being made against you. Providing as much documentary proof as you can will help your cause.

Once the claim is submitted, Superscript will contact you as the first step in processing your claim. From there it can take a few days or weeks for your claim to be settled based on size your of your claim.

In today's economic climate, it's important for professionals to be able to focus on delivering the work they've been contracted to complete without having to overthink every tiny detail for fear of receiving a substantial claim which could ruin their business. Professional Indemnity insurance can help to eliminate the financial strain of a claim whilst ensuring your business reputation is protected following an allegation of negligence
Author image
Laura Thomas
Head of Claims at Superscript

