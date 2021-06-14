PI insurance isn't a legal obligation, but in the event a successful claim is made against you for malpractice or negligence, your policy would cover:

Your legal defence fees; and

Compensation costs (if the claim was successful).

Some clients may ask whether you have PI insurance before they will work with you. It can sometimes be a requirement before entering into a contract.

If you're a member of a professional or trade body you might also need professional indemnity insurance as a condition of membership. If you’re unsure, check with your relevant governing body for advice on how much you need.

Where you and your business have access to confidential client information, professional indemnity insurance can help safeguard you from the associated costs of claims when a client sues you after using your professional services.

Professionals giving advice as a consultant or freelancer, dealing with software or intellectual property, or providing copywriting or article-writing services are some examples of when you might consider professional indemnity insurance for your business.