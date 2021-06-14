We use cookies and similar technologies. You can use the settings below to accept all cookies (which we recommend to give you the best experience) or to enable specific categories of cookies as explained below. Find out more by reading our Cookie Policy.
Clients often rely on professional advice or data to make their business decisions.
Where that advice or data alleges to cause damage to them and they threaten to sue you, professional indemnity insurance can protect your business for their associated losses due to your potential error or negligence.
Professional services can include, but are not limited to the likes of:
Design work
Advice or consultations
Accountancy and financial advice
Marketing and graphic design
Engineering
Surveyors
Healthcare workers
Be sure to check whether you need professional indemnity insurance for your business.
A business might consider professional indemnity insurance to safeguard against potential legal and compensation costs associated with when a client sues you after using your professional services.
The types of risks you might want to include could be for the following situations:
Breach of contract
Professional negligence
Design errors
Intellectual property and trademark disputes
Plagiarism
Defamation
Even unsuccessful claims incur legal costs, and professional indemnity insurance is designed to cover some of these claims.
PI insurance isn't a legal obligation, but in the event a successful claim is made against you for malpractice or negligence, your policy would cover:
Your legal defence fees; and
Compensation costs (if the claim was successful).
Some clients may ask whether you have PI insurance before they will work with you. It can sometimes be a requirement before entering into a contract.
If you're a member of a professional or trade body you might also need professional indemnity insurance as a condition of membership. If you’re unsure, check with your relevant governing body for advice on how much you need.
Where you and your business have access to confidential client information, professional indemnity insurance can help safeguard you from the associated costs of claims when a client sues you after using your professional services.
Professionals giving advice as a consultant or freelancer, dealing with software or intellectual property, or providing copywriting or article-writing services are some examples of when you might consider professional indemnity insurance for your business.
Professional services vary widely, and so too will your business’ professional indemnity policy. For accurate cover, find an insurer who specialises in your industry and provides you with the cover you need and not what you don't need. As your company grows or changes, cover can then be adjusted as necessary.
Some instances where you may need protection include:
Negligence
Data loss
Failing to protect client confidentiality
Cyber breach
Financial loss
Companies promoting themselves on the likes of social media might also consider cover for claims around defamation and intellectual property.
When you take out professional indemnity insurance, your cover typically starts from the day you pay for protection.
You can't usually buy cover for an event, piece of advice or issue that arose before the insurance policy came into force unless your insurer agrees to cover you from a specific date in the past, which is known as a retroactive date. If you’re unsure, check your policy or contact your provider.
As you build your professional indemnity policy for your business, you might want to consider these things:
Does the policy cover everything you need it to?
Can you add to or change the policy as your business changes or expands?
How long do you need cover for?
How does the insurer handle claims, and how quickly might you receive a payout?
A reliable policy is one that covers your business needs, and provides sufficient cover to protect you in the event of a claim.
