Car insurance in Northern Ireland
Is car insurance more expensive in Northern Ireland?
The average price of car insurance in Northern Ireland is usually higher than the UK’s overall average. However, it’s cheaper than some parts of the country, such as London, the West Midlands and the North West of England.
The average price for car insurance in Northern Ireland is £852*, higher than the average for the UK which is £757
Costs associated with vehicle repairs are leading to the rise in premiums, according to the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). These factors are contributing to above average car insurance costs.
How to compare quotes
To start comparing quotes, just follow these 3 simple steps:
Enter your details
We'll need to know a few details such as your car registration, home address and your estimated annual mileage.
Compare quotes
We compare over 160 car insurance providers to help you find the best deals for you.
Start saving
Choose from a list of quotes tailored just for you. Simply select your chosen policy and make your purchase.
How can I get cheaper car insurance in Northern Ireland?
There are various ways to find cheaper car insurance in Northern Ireland. These include:
Avoiding auto renewal
Continuous Insurance Enforcement rules attempt to ensure all cars have valid insurance at all times. This in turn gives your insurer the opportunity to automatically renew your policy when it expires. You're free to cancel this at any time, and if you decide to compare quotes - you could save money.
Improving the security on your car
Investing in greater car security devices could help bring down the cost of your insurance. Implementing measures such as a steering wheel lock or a car alarm can protect your car from thieves and pose less of a risk to insurers.
Increasing your voluntary excess
Voluntary excess is essentially what you agree to pay towards a claim if you make one. You could bring down the cost of your car insurance policy if you decide to increase your excess when you compare quotes. Just make sure you can afford the amount you select as you'll need to pay this if you claim.
Consider black box insurance
Telematics policies, such as black box insurance, base premiums on how, when and how much you drive. You can reduce what you pay by driving safely and responsibly. On the flip side, some policies include conditions such as driving curfews or a mileage cap. Disobeying these conditions or driving poorly in general can actually increase your premiums or invalidate your policy.
Adding a named driver, if you're a young driver
You could find car insurance cheaper if you add a named driver to your policy , especially if they have a good driving history. The main driver must drive the most miles, if a named driver is the more frequent driver it's known as 'fronting', and is illegal.
Driving across the border might not seem like a big deal, but it could affect the conditions of your car insurance policy. If you're driving from Northern Ireland into the Republic of Ireland, it's technically classed as driving abroad.
As the Republic of Ireland is part of the EU, a UK car insurance policy could include European driving cover as standard. However, this might be third-party only and have a maximum duration - typically 30 days, but could be up to 90 days. Always check your policy for full details before you set off on your travels!
Younger drivers and Northern Ireland
A slightly younger population compared to the rest of the UK isn't the only contributing factor leading to costlier insurance premiums for drivers in Northern Ireland.
There is a higher rate of death and injury caused by road collision in the region compared to the rest of the UK.
The 16-24 age demographic accounted for 20.3% of the overall figures, escalating car insurance costs for young drivers.
Many mainland UK insurers don't offer car insurance in Northern Ireland , this results in a lack of competition - leading to higher premiums.
To combat this, many young drivers are opting for telematics insurance or adding an experienced named driver to their policy.
Driving in the Republic of Ireland
As the UK is no longer part of the EU, you'll effectively be driving abroad if you cross the border into the Republic of Ireland.
The level of cover you have while driving in the Republic of Ireland could change. Insurers generally include 30 days minimum European cover with your policy. This may only be on a third party basis, so you could consider additional European cover as a policy add-on.
You do not need an IDP (international driving permit) if you're driving in the Republic of Ireland for less than 12 months. But if you're planning on driving for longer than this period, you'll have to apply for a permit.
FAQs
Do I need a green card to drive in Northern Ireland?
No, motorists from elsewhere in the UK don’t need a green card to drive in Northern Ireland. In fact, UK motorists don’t need a green card to drive anywhere in the EU after the initial post-Brexit requirement for extra paperwork was dropped.
Does UK car insurance include Northern Ireland?
Yes, UK car insurance does include Northern Ireland, so motorists from England, Scotland and Wales can drive in the province with a valid policy. The same applies for drivers from Northern Ireland visiting the rest of the UK.
If you move to Northern Ireland you must inform your insurer as it counts as change of address. This is something you must do if you move address anywhere in the UK.