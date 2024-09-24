How can I get cheaper car insurance in Northern Ireland?

There are various ways to find cheaper car insurance in Northern Ireland. These include:

Avoiding auto renewal

Continuous Insurance Enforcement rules attempt to ensure all cars have valid insurance at all times. This in turn gives your insurer the opportunity to automatically renew your policy when it expires. You're free to cancel this at any time, and if you decide to compare quotes - you could save money.

Improving the security on your car

Investing in greater car security devices could help bring down the cost of your insurance. Implementing measures such as a steering wheel lock or a car alarm can protect your car from thieves and pose less of a risk to insurers.

Increasing your voluntary excess

Voluntary excess is essentially what you agree to pay towards a claim if you make one. You could bring down the cost of your car insurance policy if you decide to increase your excess when you compare quotes. Just make sure you can afford the amount you select as you'll need to pay this if you claim.

Consider black box insurance

Telematics policies, such as black box insurance, base premiums on how, when and how much you drive. You can reduce what you pay by driving safely and responsibly. On the flip side, some policies include conditions such as driving curfews or a mileage cap. Disobeying these conditions or driving poorly in general can actually increase your premiums or invalidate your policy.

Adding a named driver, if you're a young driver

You could find car insurance cheaper if you add a named driver to your policy , especially if they have a good driving history. The main driver must drive the most miles, if a named driver is the more frequent driver it's known as 'fronting', and is illegal.