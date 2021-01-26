Compare black box car insurance quotes

A black box is a device fitted to your vehicle that measures how well and safely you drive. This is particularly helpful if you are a young driver or a student, because insurance companies tend to charge much higher premiums for first time and young motorists.

It is also handy for people who only make occasional trips looking for a cheaper car insurance quote.

If you can prove, via the black box telematics, that you drive well, this may be reflected in a lower insurance premium. But if you drive badly, on the other hand, your premium might go up.

The black box tracks how, where and when you drive using GPS – similar to your location app on your mobile phone. It provides your insurer with data on where you are, how fast you are accelerating and driving and whether you brake gently or not. It also gives your insurer a view of your general driving style as well as the sort of roads you are using.