Car tax refunds explained

A tax refund is not transferable to a new owner so it’s a good idea to try and get a refund immediately as, by law, you must let DVLA know when you no longer own a vehicle.

You also get a tax refund if you SORN your vehicle. A Statutory Off Road Notification (SORN) is, when you take your car ‘off the road’ because you’ve decided to stop insuring and taxing it.

How do I cancel my car tax?

You can tell the DVLA you no longer own a vehicle by confirming the change online. You will be asked if you’re a motor trader. If not, then you confirm you have either:

Sold your car

Put it in someone else’s name

Scrapped it

If you’ve sold the vehicle then you need to make sure the buyer has the green new keeper slip from the log book. You are free to destroy the rest of the old log book.

Before your new buyer drives away they must tax the vehicle or declare it off the road (or SORN – the acronym stands for Statutory Off Road Notification).

Why do I need to cancel my road tax?

If you’ve a new job away from home, for example, and wish to ‘retire’ your car without selling it, it may be sensible to declare it ‘SORN’. You can still keep your car on a driveway or in a garage but it must not be driven on the road.

If your vehicle is undriveable (for whatever reason) and you do not wish to sell or get rid of it then the DVLA assumes it’s not being used on the public road – and therefore does not need taxing.

It’s worth mentioning that the global Coronavirus 2020 Pandemic was a legitimate opportunity to declare a vehicle SORN – should it meet all SORN guidelines – if it was not being used and was genuinely off the public highway.

How do I get a refund if I pay my car tax by direct debit?

As soon as you’ve informed DVLA you’ve sold your car or it’s off the road then your direct debit is cancelled. You will get a cheque refund automatically, sent to your home address, detailed on the old log book.

However the 5% surcharge on some direct debit payments or the 10% six-month payment is not refundable.

How do I get a full car tax refund?

You are entitled to a full refund for any full months remaining tax if you:

Sell your vehicle to someone else or transfer ownership

Your insurance company writes your vehicle off

Your vehicle is scrapped at a vehicle scrapyard

Export your vehicle out of the UK

Register it as a bona fide tax exempt vehicle

It is declared SORN and therefore is taken off the road

If you tell DVLA your vehicle has been written off you must supply DVLA with the insurance company’s name and its registered post code. You can put this information in the ‘provide trader details’ section when you apply online .

You will also need to supply the registration number and the 11-digit reference number from the ‘sell, transfer or part-exchange your vehicle to the motor trade’ section of the V5C log book.

You will be sent an email confirming the details. A letter will also be sent to your home address. You will then receive a cheque tax refund though you must allow up to six weeks for its delivery.

How do I cancel car tax paid by direct debit?

By contacting DVLA directly . If you cancel your direct debit DVLA will send you a VED cheque refund for any full months left on your car tax. However if you cancel shortly before your next monthly payment due it may still be taken.

Your full refund will be dated from the time you let DVLA know that:

You’ve sold or transferred your car to someone else

Your vehicle has been scrapped at a scrapyard

It has been stolen

It has been exported out of the UK

Your insurance company has written your vehicle off

How long does it take to get a car road tax refund?