Driving abroad - what you need to know

What is European car insurance?

Most car insurance will give some form of cover if you take your vehicle to Europe, but the level of cover can vary. Let's take a look at the different types of insurance:

Third-party

Your policy will usually give you third-party insurance as a minimum when you drive on the continent. This means you’re insured for damage you cause to other vehicles.

Comprehensive

However, on its own, third-party insurance won’t let you claim for damage to your own car, or if it is stolen. For that, you need comprehensive car insurance.

Some insurance policies provide full comprehensive European car insurance as standard, but in other cases you may need to contact your insurer and pay a fee to get extra cover.

You should also check how long any European cover lasts. Some policies include comprehensive European car insurance but only for a certain period, for example 30 or 90 days. In this case, you will need to pay extra if your trip will last longer, or if you’re planning on making multiple visits.

You don’t have to get European cover from your current car insurance company. If you’d prefer, you can buy a separate temporary policy from another insurer. This could work out to be a cheaper option, so be sure to compare prices.

What documents do I need to drive in Europe?

It’s important to make sure you take the right documents with you on your trip. Some of them are likely to be a legal requirement in the countries you visit. The most important documents are:

Your driving licence.

Your vehicle’s log book (V5C certificate), which shows you are the registered owner. Or a Vehicle on Hire Certificate (VE103) if you are borrowing or hiring a car.

Evidence that your car is insured, such as a policy document or green card.

Your passport. Ensure it's valid for at least six months after your travel dates and consider making copies or storing it digitally for easy replacement if needed.

Travel insurance details.

When driving in EU countries, you also need a UK sticker on your car if your licence plate doesn’t have a Union flag on it.

Do I need a green card to drive in Europe?

A green card is a document that shows your car is insured to at least the minimum level when you’re driving in Europe.

Currently, you don’t need a green card to drive in most European countries. This includes European Union (EU) member states, as well as other non-EU countries like Andorra, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Montenegro, Norway, Serbia and Switzerland.

However, you may need to carry a green card if you’re heading to Albania, Azerbaijan, Moldova, Turkey or Ukraine.

To get a green card, you'll need to contact your insurance company.

What documents do I need to drive abroad?

In some countries, you might also need:

An International Driving Permit

A Green Card (if driving outside the European Economic Area)

UK car sticker

Clean air emission permits (in some European cities).

What level of cover do I need to drive in Europe?

Wherever you’re headed in Europe, you’ll need to have at least third-party insurance in place. If you have a valid car insurance policy in the UK, this should automatically provide third-party cover in Europe.

But third-party insurance only covers you for damage you cause to other vehicles. To get protection against theft and damage to your own car, you should get a comprehensive insurance policy.

Are there any restrictions on my cover?

While most car insurance policies automatically provide at least third-party cover if you take your vehicle to Europe, there is likely to be a time limit. This is usually between 30 or 60 days, but some insurers offer cover for a significantly shorter period so check before you go.

If you need cover for longer than the insurer is offering as standard, you may be able to pay to extend the policy.

Do I need breakdown cover when driving in Europe?

It’s not a legal requirement to have breakdown insurance when you take your car to Europe. But it makes sense to get a policy that can limit the costs and delays that could result from mechanical failure.

As with standard car insurance, make sure you shop around for the policy that offers the right level of protection at the right price.

It’s a legal requirement in many European countries to carry certain items with you at all times in case you break down. These include high-vis jackets for everyone in the car and an emergency warning triangle. Before you go, check the specific requirements in each country you plan to visit.