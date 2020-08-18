Compare Classic Car Insurance Quotes

See a range of car insurance quotes in just a few minutes when you compare with Uswitch

When does a car become a classic car?

When you think of a classic car you probably picture an Aston Martin, an original VW Beetle or a vintage Porsche, but some insurers will define a car as a classic once it’s over 10 years old. So, it is possible you’ve been driving a classic car without even knowing it.

Another category for older cars – over 40 years old – is historic cars. This comes with the perk of not needing road tax (vehicle excise duty) or even an MOT.

At what age does a car become a classic?

HMRC defines classic cars as being:

over 15 years of age

valued at £15,000 or more

However, if your car is over 10 years old, no matter its value, it can be considered a classic car by some classic car insurers.

This may help you to get a better deal on your insurance because classic car insurers may show up in your comparisons alongside regular insurers.

Is my 10-year-old car a classic car?

Although different insurers define the age of a classic car differently, some will define a classic that is just 10 years old. It is not a historic (classic) car for road tax until it is more than 40 years old.

The older your car is, the more options you will have when it comes to insuring your classic car.

Classic car insurance – how old?

Classic and vintage cars will be both covered by classic car insurance.

While an insurer might define a classic car as one that is over 10 years old, UK motor tax laws define a vintage car as one that’s 40 or more years old.

Vehicles became exempt from paying vehicle tax if they are 40 years old or older on January 1 40 years ago. HMRC defines these as historic (classic) vehicles.

How old does a car have to be to get classic car insurance?

Despite the fact that HMRC insists a car is 40 years old to be a classic, many insurers will treat a car just 10 years old as a classic for insurance. Classic car insurance is a specialist area, so the more you know about your car’s history the better.

If you have modified your car or have it restored in some way, you will need to let your insurer know otherwise you risk invalidating your cover.