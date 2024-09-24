How does your job title affect your car insurance?

Do you have to tell your insurer if you change jobs?

As with everything in insurance you do have to tell your insurer if you change jobs. This may push the premium up, or it could make it cheaper depending on the job you're doing.

If you don't tell your insurer, and then need to make a claim, it could reject you because you weren't truthful.

Which job do you declare if you have two or more?

You need to tell your insurer about all of the jobs you do, no matter how many roles you have. It will then assess your risk while looking at each of your different professions.

Is car insurance more expensive if you’re unemployed?

Often car insurance is more expensive if you are unemployed, even though this may seem unfair. It's again, all to do with risk, and some insurers see those without a job as a higher risk of making a claim.

Do retired people pay more for car insurance?

Your car insurance may become more expensive when you stop working. However, this all depends on the type of job you did. The price may go down if you no longer commute to work, for example, or if there is now a lower risk of you making a claim.

Is there anything you can do to get a more favourable price from your insurance provider?

It's impossible to lie about your job when getting an insurance quote, and this could see any claims you make being rejected down the line.

However, insurers have different lists of professions and it may be the case that you could use a different title for your job to lower the cost. A journalist could be a writer, for example, while a researcher could also be an analyst.

It's all a bit of trial and error here though, especially as all insurers have their own definitions of professions. If you can save money by using a different title it's worth a shot, but be very careful to make sure the title is still accurate.

What else do insurance providers consider?

Insurance providers look at a whole host of things when calculating a premium. Along with things about you, such as your profession, age, and address they will also look at your car. That includes its make, model and age along with the insurance category it falls into.

Cars are ranked between 1 and 50 by insurers based on how expensive they are to insure. See our guide to the cheapest cars to insure for more details.