Driving after 70: how to renew your driving licence at 70

What happens during driving licence renewal?

Assuming you're in good health, your licence expires at age 70, but will continue, provided you renew it. You don't have to stop driving. After that, you'll need to renew it every three years. Renewal is always free of charge.

You must apply for any categories of vehicle covered on your old licence, if you still want to be able to drive them after you renew your licence. If you don’t apply for any categories previously covered, you’ll only be able to drive a car in future.

It's worth taking a copy of your old driving licence categories before sending it off. If it gets lost, you'll need to prove you passed that test to challenge it.

How soon can I renew my driving licence at 70?

The DVLA will send you a D46P application form 90 days before your 70th birthday. If you have moved recently, you should ensure DVLA (or DVA in Northern Ireland) has an up-to-date address.

If you don't receive this form, you can apply for a new licence on form D1 from post offices. Or phone DVLA on 0300 790 6801. The DVA is on 0300 200 7861.

If your licence expires and you don't apply for a new one, you won't legally be allowed to drive. That will automatically mean your motor vehicle insurance is void.

Can I renew my driving licence online?

You can renew driving licences online (not in Northern Ireland) for free if you're 70 years or over, or if your 70th birthday is within 90 days. You'll be given a user ID code and instructions on how to renew your licence.

Can I renew my driving licence at 70 at the Post Office?

The DVLA will send you a D46P application form 90 days before your 70th birthday, and then every three years afterwards. Complete the form and return it to the DVLA.

If you have a photocard licence, you will need to send a new passport-type photo with your application form. If you have a paper licence, you will need to send an up-to-date passport-type photo with your application.

Postal applications should take up to three weeks. During the present coronavirus outbreak, it may take longer.

Should I send my old driving licence back?

You should send your old driving licence back when you renew your licence, but don’t worry if you have lost it or mislaid it. The old licence is of no use once you reach 70. There are no penalties for failing to return your old driving licence.

However, it's worth taking a copy of your old driving licence categories before sending it off. It has been known for categories, such as full motorcycle licence, to go missing in error during licence replacements.

You will need to prove you passed that test to challenge an omission.