DVLA reportable medical conditions

Health conditions and driving

Some medical conditions may impact driving, so it's crucial you inform the DVLA if you have any of the following health conditions:

Epilepsy

Strokes

Diabetes or taking insulin

Syncope (and other fainting conditions)

Heart conditions (including atrial fibrillation and pacemakers)

Physical disabilities

Visual impairments

Brain injuries or conditions

Sleep apnoea

Glaucoma

You must also inform the DVLA if you have a diagnosis of any of the following:

Bipolar disorder

Paranoid schizophrenia

Psychosis

Psychotic depression

Schizoaffective disorder

Schizophrenia.

Cases are reviewed on an individual basis and you'll be assessed on how well your condition is managed by medication.

Conditions like anxiety, depression, eating disorders and post-traumatic stress disorder don't typically need to be reported. But you will need to report these conditions if you're experiencing significant memory or concentration issues, agitation, behavioural disturbance or suicidal thoughts.

How do I notify the DVLA of my medical condition?

You need to notify the DVLA of your medical condition by filling out a form on their website.

You can find the list of medical conditions and their corresponding forms on the government’s website , where you can search for your condition.

These forms then need to be completed and returned. The DVLA usually decides within six weeks, but they will also inform you if the decision is going to take longer.

In some cases, you will be asked to take a driving test or have a medical examination. You can usually keep driving while your application is being assessed.

One of four things will then happen:

You will get a new driving licence

You will be issued with a shorter licence for one, two, three or five years

You will need to make car adaptations and fit special controls

You must stop driving and give up your licence

All decisions can be appealed within six months by contacting the local magistrate’s court. In Scotland this is reduced to 21 days and done through the local sheriff’s court.

What happens if I don't declare my medical condition to the DVLA?

You can be fined up to £1,000 if you don’t report medical conditions that make you unfit to drive.

If you're involved in an accident your car insurance will be invalidated and only the minimum third-party cover will apply. You could also be prosecuted.

Do I need to declare my medical condition to my car insurance provider?

This depends on the medical condition and your individual policy documents. Some insurers don't require you to tell them about a condition, as long as you've informed the DVLA.

If your insurer's terms and conditions state you must declare your medical condition, the policy should outline which conditions you need to inform them about. These are generally conditions you've declared to the DVLA and last longer than three months.

Failing to declare your medical condition to your car insurance provider can result in your policy being invalidated. If you need to make a claim this could mean you're left to front the costs of any damages.

If a doctor tells you not to drive, doing so can invalidate your car insurance policy, even if you don't need to inform your insurer.