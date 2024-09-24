DVLA reportable medical conditions
Key Takeaways
- If you're diagnosed with a condition that’s on DVLA’s list of conditions, you must tell them about it.
- Failing to declare a medical condition that must be reported, or that impairs your ability to drive, can invalidate your car insurance.
- You can also receive a fine of £1,000 from the DVLA if you don't declare a listed medical condition.
Health conditions and driving
Some medical conditions may impact driving, so it's crucial you inform the DVLA if you have any of the following health conditions:
- Epilepsy
- Strokes
- Diabetes or taking insulin
- Syncope (and other fainting conditions)
- Heart conditions (including atrial fibrillation and pacemakers)
- Physical disabilities
- Visual impairments
- Brain injuries or conditions
- Sleep apnoea
- Glaucoma
You must also inform the DVLA if you have a diagnosis of any of the following:
- Bipolar disorder
- Paranoid schizophrenia
- Psychosis
- Psychotic depression
- Schizoaffective disorder
- Schizophrenia.
Cases are reviewed on an individual basis and you'll be assessed on how well your condition is managed by medication.
Conditions like anxiety, depression, eating disorders and post-traumatic stress disorder don't typically need to be reported. But you will need to report these conditions if you're experiencing significant memory or concentration issues, agitation, behavioural disturbance or suicidal thoughts.
How do I notify the DVLA of my medical condition?
You need to notify the DVLA of your medical condition by filling out a form on their website.
You can find the list of medical conditions and their corresponding forms on the government’s website, where you can search for your condition.
These forms then need to be completed and returned. The DVLA usually decides within six weeks, but they will also inform you if the decision is going to take longer.
In some cases, you will be asked to take a driving test or have a medical examination. You can usually keep driving while your application is being assessed.
One of four things will then happen:
- You will get a new driving licence
- You will be issued with a shorter licence for one, two, three or five years
- You will need to make car adaptations and fit special controls
- You must stop driving and give up your licence
All decisions can be appealed within six months by contacting the local magistrate’s court. In Scotland this is reduced to 21 days and done through the local sheriff’s court.
What happens if I don't declare my medical condition to the DVLA?
You can be fined up to £1,000 if you don’t report medical conditions that make you unfit to drive.
If you're involved in an accident your car insurance will be invalidated and only the minimum third-party cover will apply. You could also be prosecuted.
Do I need to declare my medical condition to my car insurance provider?
This depends on the medical condition and your individual policy documents. Some insurers don't require you to tell them about a condition, as long as you've informed the DVLA.
If your insurer's terms and conditions state you must declare your medical condition, the policy should outline which conditions you need to inform them about. These are generally conditions you've declared to the DVLA and last longer than three months.
Failing to declare your medical condition to your car insurance provider can result in your policy being invalidated. If you need to make a claim this could mean you're left to front the costs of any damages.
If a doctor tells you not to drive, doing so can invalidate your car insurance policy, even if you don't need to inform your insurer.
FAQs
Can I drive after surgery?
You usually shouldn’t drive for at least 24–48 hours after surgery if you’ve had a general anaesthetic, sedation, or strong pain medication. This is because these drugs can slow your reaction times. Always check with your insurance company, as they may have specific policies outlining post-operative driving.
Does ADHD affect car insurance?
No, a diagnosis of ADHD doesn't typically affect car insurance premiums or require you to tell the DVLA or the insurer. But you will need to tell your insurer if ADHD or its medication impairs your ability to drive safely. For example, if you experience symptoms or medication side effects like dizziness or drowsiness, you'll need to disclose this.
Can I drive after a stroke?
You need to stop driving for at least one month after a stroke or TIA (mini-stroke). You will also need to notify your insurer.
Though many people can continue driving after recovery, you must be medically cleared by your GP and notify the DVLA if you have lingering issues like vision, cognitive, or physical limitations.
Can I drive with a visual impairment?
The law requires all drivers to meet minimum eyesight requirements to be able to drive. You must be able to read a car number plate made after 1 September 2001 from 20 meters, in good daylight.
You must also have a Snellen chart measurement of at least 6/12 (with glasses or contact lenses if necessary). This is the eye chart used in optician tests, where you read rows of letters from a distance to check your vision.
If glasses or contact lenses are needed to meet these standards, they must be worn whenever driving.
Can I drive with a hearing impairment?
Yes, you can legally drive if you're deaf or have a hearing impairment, and you won't need to notify the DVLA. The only exception is if you're applying for a bus, coach, or lorry licence. In this case you must fill in form AUD1.
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