Will an electric car increase the cost of my car insurance?

What are the benefits of owning an electric car?

Aside from reducing carbon emissions, there are a number of ways an electric car can save you money in the long run.

EVs are cheaper to run. Electric cars cost around £2.00 per 100 miles, 141% less than the average petrol car, which costs around £11.60 per 100 miles.

Councils and workplaces offer free or low cost charging benefits, reducing running costs even further.

Electric cars are exempt from road tax and some plug-in hybrids receive an annual discount of £10.

Will my car insurance be higher if I purchase a hybrid or electric car?

There are a number of things that affect the cost of your car insurance, but will an electric or hybrid model be more expensive?

While it’s previously been difficult for young drivers to secure low-cost car insurance, as electric cars sales are rising, premiums are starting to fall. However, a report from Vantage Leasing suggests that electric car drivers could still be paying higher premiums than those who drive a petrol or diesel vehicle, due to the high costs of models and repairs.

A lot of new electric and hybrid vehicles come with high price tags, so if you’re considering a more eco-friendly car, we recommend getting some quotes beforehand, as you could be faced with a higher insurance premium.

When considering the insurance group of your vehicle, insurers also assess ease of finding a professional qualified to repair the model and the cost and availability of parts.

Currently just 1 in 20 mechanics are qualified to repair and service electric vehicles, this number is set to rise, with automotive employers quickly adapting to the demand.

Alongside this, insurance providers consider whether there’s an increased risk of an accident. This takes into account that driving an electric or hybrid car can feel different than driving a petrol or diesel car. Most electric vehicles have silent acceleration, which could be dangerous if other road users are distracted.