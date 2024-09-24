Monthly vs. annual car insurance payments

What does paying monthly for car insurance mean?

If you can’t find the money to pay the full amount for your car insurance policy upfront, paying monthly over ten or 12 months allows you to spread the cost of your premiums.

You're getting exactly the same policy but paying for it in instalments, although you’ll probably be charged interest for doing so.

Some insurers, such as Cuvva, have started to offer a different type of pay-monthly car insurance policy. Instead of splitting the annual cost over a period of months, you don’t buy an annual policy at all but instead have a continuous policy that charges you every month on a rolling basis – like a subscription. This continues until you switch insurer.

Is it cheaper to pay for car insurance monthly or annually?

It’s usually cheaper to pay for car insurance annually, because there is one upfront payment with no added extras. Your insurer has been paid in full for the year, and that’s the end of the matter.

When you pay in instalments, someone is shouldering the cost of the policy and letting you pay bit by bit. They’re lending you the money for the policy, so you’re usually billed for this service in the form of interest charges.

Depending on the insurance provider and your credit history, choosing to pay monthly can add up to 20% onto the cost of your insurance over the year.

Young driver statistics show that new drivers who choose an annual plan pay around £400 less than those who pay monthly.

There are cases where an insurer won’t charge you for the convenience of paying monthly, but these occasions are rare.

Is it better to pay for car insurance monthly or annually?

You get the same insurance cover with the same benefits and conditions attached, so it’s really down to your finances.

It’s usually cheaper to pay the whole bill upfront at the start of the year, but opting to pay monthly can make it easier to budget if money is tight.

How does paying monthly for car insurance work?

It’s usual that you’ll have to pay a deposit upfront, and this is typically about 20% of your total annual premiums.

The remaining balance plus interest is then split into equal payments over the rest of the year – usually over 10 or 11 months. The money is taken automatically each month by your insurer using the bank or card details you’ve provided.

Can I pay for my car insurance every six months?

It’s possible to buy a six-month car insurance policy from some providers, and this can be helpful as it means the upfront cost will be lower as you’re buying cover for a shorter period.

But most car insurance policies are annual policies.