 Skip to main content
<Uswitch.com
  • Uswitch.com>
  • Chris Wheal

Author

Chris Wheal author photo

Chris Wheal

Finance Writer

About the Author

Chris Wheal is an award-winning business and finance journalist who has edited Insurance Times and worked for the 180-yearold insurance paper Post Magazine (the first magazine ever sent by post).

Chris has edited financial websites for AOL and others. Chris has also done voluntary work for the Worshipful Company of Insurers and has worked for the Chartered Insurance Institute’s journal.

Comparing life insurance: step by step

Comparing and Switching Life Insurance Policies

Finding the right insurance policy can allow you to relax in the knowledge that your family is protected. Compare, buy or switch life insurance policies within minutes.

Learn more
Guide to store credit cards - The good and the bad

Store credit cards - the good and the bad

A store credit card is a credit card branded by a particular store or retailer. Some you can only use in that retailer while others can be used anywhere but the benefits and discounts it offers are only available in the retail chain branded on the card.

Learn more
Who owns your credit card?

Who owns your credit card?

Many credit cards come under the umbrella over a wider banking group. Find out who owns your credit card provider, such as NewDay, American Express and Barclaycard and why knowing your banking groups could be important.

Learn more
close up of a visa card

Main Differences Between Credit Card and Debit Card

This handy guide answers those questions you've always been unsure about, such as what kind of bank card do I have? Do credit cards have sort codes? We help you to tell your debit from your credit cards and your Visas from you Mastercards.

Learn more
Guide - Top tips for getting the most from your cash ISA

Best savings rates: Uswitch's tips to get the best saving rates

Uswitch explains how to find the best savings rates. Find the best savings account for you with our tips for getting the best saving rates

Learn more
Banking Questions and Answers

Banking Questions and Answers

Banks, credit cards and credit scores: get your money concerns and queries answered by our personal finance experts.

Learn more
Guide to building credit with no credit card

How do I build credit without a credit card?

If you're looking for a credit card to build your credit score, use our comparison service to search for the best credit cards for bad credit. Our guide answers those key questions, such as do you need a credit card to have a credit score?

Learn more
Home improvement loans

Home improvement loans

Choosing the best home improvement loans, whether they be secured or unsecured personal loans, can be tricky – read our guide to help make sense of home improvement loans.

Learn more
coloured doors

Home Insurance for Unoccupied Property

Compare unoccupied house insurance and find out what it covers and how you'll be protected. Learn about how your home insurance policy can be affected if you're not around and your home is left unoccupied.

Learn more
Should you pay annually or monthly for your home insurance? coin purse

Bank accounts available - Find the right account

Read the Uswitch bank account guide - find the right bank account available to help you manage your money.

Learn more
Current account switch guarantee

Current Account Switching: your guide to the 7-day guarantee

Many people stick with the same account their parents opened for them, but the 7-day current account switch guarantee could change all of that.

Learn more
Do I need travel insurance?

Do I need travel insurance? Uswitch explains if you need it or not.

Do I need travel insurance? Find out if and when you really need travel insurance, and just how much going without travel insurance could really cost you.

Learn more
Single trip travel insurance

Single trip travel insurance | Is it the right insurance for you?

Find out if a single trip travel insurance policy is the best choice for you. Your questions on how to get cheap single trip travel insurance answered.

Learn more
How do I make a travel insurance claim?

How do I make a travel insurance claim? Uswitch explains

How do I claim on my travel insurance? Find out how to make a successful travel insurance claim if the worst does happen on your holiday.

Learn more
Guide to Travel insurance FAQs

Travel Insurance FAQs | Guide to Travel Insurance

Find out how to get a great deal on travel insurance - read the Uswitch guide and get all the facts to help you choose the right travel insurance policy.

Learn more
Annual travel insurance

Annual travel insurance | Is multi-trip travel insurance for you?

Find out if annual travel insurance (also known as multi-trip cover) is the best choice for you. All your questions answered, plus tips for getting the best deal.

Learn more
What does travel insurance really cover?

What does your travel insurance cover?

How far does your travel insurance cover go? Will it cover a volcanic eruption or an airline strike? Find out what your travel insurance really covers.

Learn more
coins education

Child Savings Accounts: A Guide To Children's Bank Accounts

Want to know more about child savings accounts and how to find the best children's bank accounts around? Use Uswitch to find the best accounts for child savings.

Learn more
Car insurance: Is your old banger actually a classic?

Compare Classic Car Insurance Quotes

Find out more about classic car insurance, and discover whether it's better to go with a specialist or standard provider for your classic car.

Learn more
How do refunds and returns work with a credit card?

Credit Card Refunds & Returns - Consumer Credit Rights

Credit card refund rules mean, purchases are protected by law - the Consumer Credit Act 1974 gives credit card protection on your purchases over £100.

Learn more
Check your eligibility for credit cards and credit reports, cash coin purse

Ethical investments | Socially responsible investments

Looking to build up an investment portfolio without compromising on your ethical beliefs? Learn how with Uswitch's guide to ethical investing

Learn more
Investment: the Uswitch guide

Investment guide - Learn the basics of investing money

New to the idea of investments but not sure where to start? Uswitch explains the basics of investing money and suggests further reading to help you.

Learn more
Investments

Investments

Investments can be a great way of making a return on the savings you have, but it's important to understand how they work. The risk involved could also mean that you lose out.

Learn more
What is an overdraft?

What is an overdraft? Uswitch explains

Uswitch explains what an overdraft is, when to use one and where you can find an interest-free overdraft.

Learn more
When should I start saving into a pension?

When should I start saving into a pension?

Knowing when to start saving into a pension can be tricky. We explore in this guide when to start saving and when to wait.

Learn more
Check your eligibility for credit cards and credit reports, cash coin purse

National Savings and Investment (NS&I) explained

National Savings and Investment, or NS&I, is a government backed national form of saving account, aiming to give savers a secure space to store their money.

Learn more
A car driving through a country road in the lake district in England, UK

Road Tax for Cars, Motorbikes and other Vehicles

Find out how to buy car tax, how much it will cost, the documents you’ll need and which cars and motorcycles pay the lowest road tax

Learn more
Police no-insurance seizure notice on a car's back window.

Car Insurance Myths: Speeding, MOT, Tax

Many myths exists about car insurance which state that you could be left uninsured if not followed. Read about what can and can't invalidate third-party pay-out

Learn more

Flat Roof Insurance - Get a flat roof insurance quote

Flat roof insurance will provide you with the necessary insurance to cover your roof should anything happen to it. Find your flat roof insurance quote here.

Learn more