<Authors
Kasey Cassells

Kasey Cassells

Senior Content Editor - Energy

About the Author

Kasey started writing for Uswitch in 2014.

She helps people better understand and save money on their gas and electricity bills.

She's also a content editor for all things car insurance and personal finance.

Expertise

  • Energy

  • Car Insurance

  • Personal Finances

Education

  • BA (Hons) in Journalism - Solent University

Articles written by Kasey

Driving in the UK on a non-UK licence
17 August 2022

Different types of car insurance and policy options

Understand the different types of car insurance available (comprehensive, third party and TPFT) and find which car insurance policy is right for you.

17 August 2022

Car Insurance Legal Requirements

Avoid invalidating your car insurance by following these legal requirements. Including, named driver insurance rules, modifications and medical conditions.

15 August 2022

Monthly and Annual Car Insurance - Which is Cheaper?

Our guide reveals the difference between paying for your car insurance annually and paying in monthly instalments. Find out which payment method is the cheapest.

Adult and child playing with cars
15 August 2022

How to transfer insurance to your new car

Looking to replace your car, but not sure how to insure the new one? Learn how to transfer your existing cover or see if you could save by switching.

12 August 2022

What to Look for When Buying a Used Car? | Uswitch

Buying a used car can be a great way of bagging a bargain - learn how to avoid the pitfalls with our top 11 used car check tips and find the best used cars. Our guide reveals the top tips for buying a used car and ensuring you know what you're getting and what price you should be paying for it.

12 August 2022

How do I cancel my car insurance policy?

Everything you need to know about cancelling your car insurance policy, cancellation fees, no claims discount and the 14-day cooling off period.

12 August 2022

Insuring a provisional driver on an existing policy

Want to practise driving outside of lessons? Find out how to get insured as a provisional driver on a friend's or relative's existing car insurance policy.

Old rusty car
11 August 2022

Car Scrappage Schemes in the UK - Uswitch.com

Car manufacturers often have car scrappage offers - a type of trade-in deal where you get money off a new vehicle. How do scrappage schemes work?

27 July 2022

Approved door locks for home insurance

In this guide we tell you about all of the approved locks and how this added piece of security could save you some cash on your home insurance premiums.

21 July 2022

Top 10 tips for summer driving

You may know the risks of driving in winter, but summer driving carries its own dangers. Read our top 10 tips on making long journeys in the summer months.

High risk life insurance - Stethoscope
19 July 2022

High risk life insurance

Read our guide to life insurance for higher risk individuals and you'll learn how to find affordable life cover if your insurer considers you to be a high risk policyholder.

Death in service cover vs. life insurance - post it notes
19 July 2022

Death in service cover vs. life insurance

Do you need life insurance if your employer provides a death in service benefit? Read our guide to find out how to combine both policies for more protection

15 July 2022

How to check your MOT history and get reminders

An MOT is your car's annual health check. But who needs one and how do you find out when yours is due? Set up a reminder with Uswitch.

adult and child holding red heart
27 June 2022

The difference between life insurance & life assurance

Learn about the differences between life insurance and life assurance in our guide, and easily compare comprehensive life insurance policies with Uswitch.

family in a field
27 June 2022

Decreasing term life insurance

Learn how decreasing term life insurance can protect your family's finances in the event of your death, including paying off your mortgage or other debts.

Compare life insurance for over 60s
27 June 2022

Compare life insurance for over 60s

Aged over 60 and looking for affordable life insurance policy? Read our guide and learn how to get the right level of cover at the right price, for life insurance over 60.

Life insurance for diabetics
22 June 2022

Life Insurance for Diabetics - Everything You Should Know

How easy is it to get life insurance for diabetics type 2? This guide explains how having diabetes can affect the ability to get life insurance, as well as the cost of it, and what you can do to minimise the impact.

Putting your life insurance in trust
21 June 2022

Putting your life insurance in trust

If you're considering taking out a life insurance policy, your loved ones are more likely to benefit from it if it's 'written in trust'. Find out what putting life insurance in trust means for your beneficiaries.

Finding life insurance with no medical
21 June 2022

Finding life insurance with no medical

Can you get life insurance with no medical? Read our guide to find out whether you fit the requirements, then get a quote for no medical life insurance.

Life insurance tax | Is it taxable?
20 June 2022

Life insurance tax | Is life insurance taxable?

Are life insurance payouts taxable? Our guide to life insurance tax outlines how to get tax-free life insurance and compare quotes.

Insuring your bike on your home insurance
16 June 2022

Insuring your bike on your home insurance

Do you need bicycle insurance? Find out how to insure your bicycle on your home contents insurance.

13 June 2022

The future of diesel cars

With attitudes and legislation towards diesel fuel changing, what does the future hold for diesel cars? We explore the proposed petrol and diesel ban and the plummeting sales of diesel-fuelled cars in the UK.

Car insurance for drivers with vandalism claims
07 June 2022

Car insurance for drivers with vandalism claims

Vandalism claims can affect the cost of your car insurance, but there are ways you can save. Read about vandalism claims in our guide and save with Uswitch.

06 June 2022

10 common car insurance myths busted

Find out the truth behind 10 common car insurance myths, and ensure you're fully covered without overpaying for your policy.

Car insurance for drivers with non-fault claims
26 May 2022

Car insurance for drivers with non-fault claims

If you've made a car insurance claim for an accident that wasn't your fault, your insurance costs could still go up. Find out how to prevent this.

26 May 2022

How to Save Petrol? 9 Fuel Saving Tips | Uswitch

Top 9 fuel economy tips - find out ways of improving your car's fuel efficiency to maximise the number of miles you get from a full tank of petrol.

Read our guide on bringing your car to the UK as a temporary import
20 May 2022

Car insurance for temporary imports - Uswitch

Find out everything you need to know about temporarily importing your car if you're visiting, working, or studying in the UK as a non-resident.

Car insurance for disabled drivers
17 May 2022

Compare Car Insurance for drivers with medical conditions - Uswitch.com

In this guide we explain what options are available to drivers with medical conditions looking for a car insurance policy, and how to still get the best deal on cover.

How do I make a travel insurance claim?
03 May 2022

How do I make a travel insurance claim? Uswitch explains

How do I claim on my travel insurance? Find out how to make a successful travel insurance claim if the worst does happen on your holiday.

Single trip travel insurance
03 May 2022

Single trip travel insurance | Is it the right insurance for you?

Find out if a single trip travel insurance policy is the best choice for you. Your questions on how to get cheap single trip travel insurance answered.

Do I need travel insurance?
03 May 2022

Do I need travel insurance? Uswitch explains if you need it or not.

Do I need travel insurance? Find out if and when you really need travel insurance, and just how much going without travel insurance could really cost you.

Annual travel insurance
29 April 2022

Annual travel insurance | Is multi-trip travel insurance for you?

Find out if annual travel insurance (also known as multi-trip cover) is the best choice for you. All your questions answered, plus tips for getting the best deal.

Guide to Travel insurance FAQs
29 April 2022

Travel Insurance FAQs | Guide to Travel Insurance

Find out how to get a great deal on travel insurance - read the Uswitch guide and get all the facts to help you choose the right travel insurance policy.

What does travel insurance really cover?
27 April 2022

What does your travel insurance cover?

How far does your travel insurance cover go? Will it cover a volcanic eruption or an airline strike? Find out what your travel insurance really covers.

22 April 2022

Compare Classic Car Insurance Quotes

Find out more about classic car insurance, and discover whether it's better to go with a specialist or standard provider for your classic car.

Document license in Poland
21 April 2022

Car insurance for previously disqualified drivers

Find out how to save on your car insurance if you have a history of driving offences, and compare quotes from specialist car insurance providers.

19 April 2022

Does Home Contents Insurance Cover Mobile Phones?

Are mobile phones covered by home insurance policy? Our guide explains how to use your home contents insurance to include your mobile phone.

Investments
14 April 2022

Investments

Investments can be a great way of making a return on the savings you have, but it's important to understand how they work. The risk involved could also mean that you lose out.

When should I start saving into a pension?
10 April 2022

When should I start saving into a pension?

Knowing when to start saving into a pension can be tricky. We explore in this guide when to start saving and when to wait.

Letters A-G in different colours from green to red
07 February 2022

What is an energy performance certificate?

An energy performance certificate is required if you are selling, renting or building in the UK. Find out how to get one, and how it can save money

28 January 2022

Temporary van insurance

Temporary van insurance offers comprehensive cover without putting the van owner's no claims bonus at risk. Find out more with Uswitch's guide to temporary van insurance.

28 January 2022

Car Insurance No Claims Bonus Explained

A no-claims bonus can mean a big discount on your car insurance. Find out how a no claims bonus works and how you can protect it in the event of a claim.

Two toy cars involved in a car accident
28 January 2022

What is car insurance legal expenses cover?

Car insurance legal expenses cover is available as a feature or add-on for many insurance policies - but how can it cover you in the event of a claim?

28 January 2022

Low mileage car insurance

Do you know what effect your annual mileage could have on your car insurance premium? Find out more about the different types of low mileage car insurance.

Car accident two men on their phones
28 January 2022

Car insurance for drivers with previous claims

Car insurance can be more expensive for drivers with previous claims. Read our guide for tips on reducing your car insurance costs if you've made a claim.

28 January 2022

Car Warranty | Used and Extended Car Warranties

While car insurance can cover the cost of repairing your vehicle after an accident, car warranty could be a useful extra for when something goes wrong.

Breathalyser in policeman's hand
28 January 2022

Car insurance for drivers with drink driving convictions

Learn how to cut the cost of car insurance after a driving ban with our informative guide, and compare car insurance quotes from specialist providers.

Two cars in the road following and accident or crash, red warning triangle in front of them
08 December 2021

What is GAP Insurance & Is it worth it? - Get a Quote Online

When you buy a new car, gap insurance is an extra level of cover you may want to consider getting a quote for. But what is gap insurance, and is it worth it? Read to find out.

Police officer writing a ticket or issuing a fine to a male car driver
08 December 2021

Is my car insured? How to run a car insurance check

Is your car insured? Driving without a valid car insurance policy is illegal. Find out how to check your insurance to see if you're insured to drive and so avoid a possible fine and prosecution.

08 December 2021

Where to park for cheaper car insurance?

Can you lower your car insurance premiums by parking your car in a garage or on a driveway? Find out how your parking space affects your insurance costs.

08 December 2021

Ten tips to reduce car insurance costs

Read our guide and discover ten ways to cut the cost of your car insurance, from choosing the right car to paying upfront for your insurance cover.

07 December 2021

Compare 4x4 Car Insurance Quotes

Do you need specialist 4x4 car insurance or are you covered by a standard car insurance policy? Our guide to 4x4 insurance could help you to save.

07 December 2021

Am I insured if I drive someone else's car?

Before you borrow a friend's of relative's car, do you know whether you're insured? Even if you have your own comprehensive car insurance policy, you may not be covered to drive another vehicle.

Electric car being charged
07 December 2021

Compare Electric Car Insurance

Find out about the benefits of buying an electric vehicle (EV), the best electric car insurance, and the best electric car models of 2021

02 December 2021

No deposit car insurance: is there such a thing?

Finding money for car insurance cover can be difficult, which is why no deposit car insurance is in high demand. But does this type of policy even exist?

Car overturned, emergency services
25 November 2021

Car Insurance Claims | Everything you need to know

How long after an accident can you make a car insurance claim and how much does car insurance go up? Everything you need to know about car insurance claims.

An electric car charging
26 October 2021

What’s the impact of electric cars on my energy bill?

How much does it cost to charge an electric car in the UK? How long does it take to charge an electric car? Find out in this easy-to-follow Uswitch guide.

26 October 2021

Reducing your carbon footprint

What is a carbon footprint, how can it be measured, and what can you do to reduce your carbon footprint?

Radiator
26 October 2021

How to bleed your radiators for energy efficiency

How to bleed a radiator: with our step by step guide bleeding radiators is easy. Plus, it can help you save energy and cut your heating bills.

Young girl driving red car
06 October 2021

How to apply for a UK provisional licence

Getting your provisional licence is the first step to learning to drive. Find out how to apply for a provisional driving licence and how much it costs.

Ship loaded with shipping containers
05 October 2021

Import Car Insurance | Insurance for Imported Cars

Read our guide to find out about the different types of imported vehicle available, and see how each type of import affects the cost of import car insurance.

04 October 2021

Pay-as-you-go car insurance explained

Pay as you go car insurance policies use telematics technology - find out if it could save you money on insurance premiums.

Car underneath an umbrella
04 October 2021

Is third party insurance cheaper than fully comprehensive insurance?

You might assume that third party car insurance is cheaper than a fully comprehensive policy, but this isn't always the case. Find out why and see examples.

Two cars and money
04 October 2021

Car Insurance Excess Explained | Voluntary and Compulsory

Everything you need to know about car insurance excess. What are the differences between voluntary and compulsory excess, and which is right for you.

Red car
04 October 2021

A Guide to Insurance Premium Tax | Uswitch

Insurance premium tax (IPT) is charged on all insurance policies for vehicles such as, cars and vans, but some vehicle owners end up paying a higher rate than others. We look at why this is, and how you can keep your car insurance costs low.

Boy in toy car
04 October 2021

How much are driving lessons? | Driving Lesson Cost

Find out exactly how much it costs to learn to drive - we look at driving lessons, tests, and getting a licence.

04 October 2021

Car insurance for learner drivers

Learning to drive can be costly. Read about provisional drivers car insurance, and find out the cheapest ways to keep learner driver insurance costs down.

Vintage car in garage
04 October 2021

What is SORN? | How to SORN a Car

What is SORN and how do you SORN a car. Find out how to make a statutory off road notification to declare your car as off the road.

Young girl riding in a car
04 October 2021

Best and Cheapest First Cars for New Drivers

Find out the best and cheapest first cars for new drivers. As well as initial cost you have to consider insurance, running costs, road tax, and repair costs.

14 September 2021

Temporary Learner Driver Insurance

Want to practice driving in your parents' car? Read about temporary learner insurance as an alternative to insuring a provisional driver as a named driver.

14 September 2021

Most Fuel-Efficient and Economical Cars on Sale

Find out what are the most economical cars to buy now. This Uswitch guide lists best fuel-efficient petrol, diesel and electric cars for sale.

14 September 2021

What is ghost broking?

So-called ‘ghost broker’ target drivers looking to get a good deal, and sell them fake or invalid insurance policies that aren’t worth the paper they’re written on. Find out how to avoid them here.

14 September 2021

What to do when your car is declared a write off

All you need to know about insurance write-off categories. Find out what happens when your insurer considers your car too damaged to repair economically.

M1 motorway in UK with blue sky at sunny day
29 July 2021

Car insurance for foreign drivers in the UK

Find out how you can drive in the UK on a non-UK licence. What car insurance do international drivers need and what to do if you get into an accident.

Man recycling plastic bottle at home.
24 June 2021

Calculate your carbon footprint

Understanding your household's impact on the environment has never been easier with our carbon footprint calculator.

23 June 2021

Top 10 home security tips

Read our top 10 home security tips for securing your home, and making sure your home insurance policy is valid. Compare home insurance quotes with Uswitch in minutes.

Vegan value: The most affordable vegan supermarket ranges header.
16 June 2021

Battle of the Brands: best supermarket own-brand vegan ranges ranked

Uswitch has analysed the own-brand vegan ranges from eight different supermarkets to reveal which have the most choice.

03 June 2021

Car insurance groups | Cheapest Cars to Insure 2020

The type of car you drive effects the cost of your car insurance. Find the cheapest car insurance groups and the top 10 cheapest cars to insure in 2020.

Building covered in green plants.
24 May 2021

The global green building leaders: Which countries are leading the way?

With the construction industry accounting for huge proportions of global energy usage, Uswitch has analysed which countries lead the way by looking at certification from the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED).

Tree lined roads leading to a city.
14 May 2021

The world’s most sustainable cities

From green space through to public transport, air quality and energy sources, we look at the world’s most sustainable cities and what makes them so successful.

07 May 2021

The Pump to Plug Report

These places are geared up and ready to embrace electric vehicles

06 May 2021

Is Black Box insurance only for young drivers?

Many young drivers find that car insurance is very expensive, and black box policies allow them to buy car insurance cheaper. But is it just for young drivers?

Painted Easter eggs
26 March 2021

The Eco-Egg Report: the most sustainable Easter eggs revealed in new study

Uswitch reveals the he most sustainable Easter eggs UK shoppers can buy in new study.

22 March 2021

Green garages: How eco-friendly are the cars of the rich and famous?

Taking 50 cars of the world’s richest people, we analysed their CO2 emissions to reveal which ones are the most eco friendly.

09 March 2021

Carbon Emissions of the Web’s Most Popular Sites

Discover which websites are the ‘dirtiest’ when it comes to carbon emissions per visit as well as the most eco-friendly options on the web.

Laptop on white table
23 February 2021

How to use the Uswitch insurance comparison service

Our guide can walk you through the process of comparing insurance quotes with Uswitch. See frequently asked questions and answers for getting quotes online.

Couple checking out a new car at the dealership looking into vehicle at the salon international interracial buying car relationship concept N
23 February 2021

How to buy a new car

Our guide explains the steps of buying a new car, from choosing how to finance your purchase to getting the right level of insurance for your new car.

Uswitch guide to buying a used car
21 January 2021

Best New Cars in 2021 | New Car Insurance

In the market for a brand-new car in 2021? We've rounded up 16 of the best new cars now available, including price and insurance group.

21 January 2021

How Does Black Box and Telematics Insurance Work?

Is a black box device right for you? Learn about how black box devices work and policy types that could help you to save on your car insurance.

17 November 2020

Home insurance annual vs monthly payments

Should you pay annually or monthly for your home insurance? Discover which payment method could work out to be the most cost-effective for you

12 November 2020

Home insurance claims for burglaries using keys

Will your insurance cover you if you are burgled using keys? Read our guide to find out how to protect your home from key burglaries and see if you can make a claim.

22 October 2020

Saving Money on Your Home Insurance Renewal

Can you save money on your home insurance renewal? Read our guide and learn how to save by switching - then compare home quotes within minutes.

21 October 2020

Home Insurance for Over 50s

In this guide, we explain all about uswitch home insurance for over 50s and over 60s and how you can save on your home and contents insurance. As you get older, some types of house insurance generally gets more expensive, but when it comes to home insurance the opposite happens.

20 October 2020

Wardrobe cover: insuring your clothes

Even if you don't own much designer gear, the cost of your clothes can add up. Could you afford to replace them all? Read our guide to wardrobe and clothing insurance.

19 October 2020

Car insurance extras and add-ons explained

Do you know what extras you can add on to your car insurance policy and what they include? Our guide explains common add-ons and what they cover.

16 October 2020

Tenants Insurance for Rented Property

Compare tenants insurance for people renting a home. Read our guide to find out how you can benefit from renters insurance.

16 October 2020

Shed and garage insurance

Are the contents of your shed or garage covered under your home insurance policy? Read our guide to find out how to protect and insure your outbuildings, with shed and garage contents insurance.

15 October 2020

Home Emergency Cover & Insurance - Save money on home emergency assists

Compare home emergency policies for protection against things like heating, plumbing and electrical problems. Save money when require home emergency services and assists.

14 October 2020

Insurance for people with existing medical conditions

It's a common misconception that you can't get health or life insurance cover with a pre-existing medical condition. This guide can help you understand more about the types of insurance available, and whether this includes, health insurance for chronic conditions.

24 September 2020

Dash Cams and Car Insurance Discounts

Find out how dash cams can save you money on your car insurance and which insurers offer discount. How dash cams benefit you in the case of a car accident.

24 September 2020

Top 10 Safest Cars you can Buy | Cheaper Insurance

From family cars to large MPV's, here are the top 10 safest cars you can buy right now. Safer cars can mean cheaper insurance. Find out more

24 September 2020

Car insurance claims against uninsured drivers

Car insurance can be costly for people with previous claims against uninsured drivers. This guide explains how to prevent your insurance costs from rising.

21 September 2020

New for old or contents indemnity cover?

New for old insurance policies are designed to replace your stolen or damaged home contents, with new equivalent items, even for your older possessions.

03 September 2020

Home Insurance for Thatched Property

Affordable home insurance can be hard to come by for houses with thatched roofs. Read our guide and learn more about how to find thatched house insurance.

02 September 2020

Pet damage home insurance

Is your home covered for damage caused by pets? Our guide explains what is included under accidental damage and can help you find the right home insurance.

29 July 2020

New Build Home Insurance - Compare Quotes

Compare new build home insurance. Learn if you need to take out a new build house insurance on your property or if you are covered by the builder's warranty.

15 June 2020

How do you get the best car insurance deals? Uswitch explains

Looking for the best car insurance deals? In reality, there is no such thing as the best car insurance, only what's best for you. Find out why with Uswitch.

04 June 2020

Working from home insurance

Does your regular home insurance cover you for working from home? Read our guide and find out whether you need to consider working from home insurance.

18 May 2019

Funeral plans and life insurance

A funeral plan is an easy way to plan ahead and beat rising funeral costs. Find out how to help cover the cost of a funeral and ensure peace of mind.

26 March 2019

Insurance for Let Property - Buy to Let Landlord Cover

Learn all about insurance for let property, landlord insurance policies and what they should include. We can help you get cover by providing you with a tailored quote to suit your needs.

26 March 2019

Home Insurance for Property Subsidence

Compare home insurance quotes for properties affected by subsidence. Learn more about subsidence home insurance and non-standard cover. Subsidence is the caving in or sinking of an area of land, so if your home is affected then you may wish to speak to a specialist home insurance provider.

25 March 2019

Car tax changes: What do you need to know?

Car tax rules changed in October 2014, and it's not just the tax disc you need to know about. Find out how car tax has changed for buyers and sellers.

25 March 2019

Life insurance for new parents

If you're a new parent, life insurance might not be the first thing on your mind - but it's actually a great time to get cover. Find out why in our guide.

25 March 2019

What is a whole of life insurance policy?

What is whole of life insurance, and what does it cover? Read our guide to whole of life insurance, also known as life assurance, and find out how to save.

22 March 2019

Joint vs. separate life insurance policies

Couples or those with a joint financial interest can choose to take out a joint life insurance policy or their own separate policies. But which is best?

22 March 2019

How much does life insurance cost?

Find out how to get affordable life insurance in our guide, and learn how to find the best policy. Compare with Uswitch and get cover from just £5 a month.

19 March 2019

Going on holiday? Make sure your home is protected

Before you set off on holiday, it's a good idea to review your home contents insurance cover. Read our top tips for home security.

19 March 2019

Are Christmas presents covered on home insurance?

As fire and burglary claims increase in December, we reveal whether your Christmas presents are protected from theft or damage on your home insurance.

15 March 2019

Black Box Car Insurance FAQs | Uswitch

Read our frequently asked questions on black box insurance to find out more about how telematics insurance policies work and whether it's right for you.

15 March 2019

Cheap car insurance guide - find cheap car quotes

Compare car insurance quotes from leading insurance brands. Find out what different factors affect your car insurance quotes. There are factors you can control to get cheaper insurance, for instance, your excess and the level of cover. There also are factors you can't control - such as your age.

07 December 2018

Uswitch Banking Awards 2018

15 October 2018

How to use an online mortgage broker

A mortgage broker is a middleman between you and your mortgage lender, but do you need one? Find out what you need to know with Uswitch.

20 September 2018

What is provisional driver insurance?

Learn about the insurance requirements for learner drivers and discover how to reduce the cost of provisional driver insurance.

20 September 2018

How to Save Money on your Car Insurance Renewal

If there's still some time until your car insurance policy ends, there are ways you can prepare to give you the best chance of saving money on your renewal.

20 September 2018

Top 10 car security tips from Uswitch

From where to park to special gadgets, these 10 tips can help to keep your car safe, and could help to cut your insurance premiums too.

20 September 2018

Driverless cars: The future is here

The UK is one of the countries leading the way for autonomous driving technology — find out how the country is getting ready for driverless cars.

20 September 2018

Black box mythbuster

According to recent Uswitch research, a fifth of people would never consider taking out a black box policy. We look at common myths and reveal the truth.

20 September 2018

Can I get classic car insurance?

Some insurers define a classic car as anything over 10 years of age, so your old banger could be considered a classic! Read our guide to insuring it.

20 September 2018

Black Box Car Insurance for Students

Black box insurance is a great option for students to keep the cost of car insurance down. Find out more about student telematics car insurance.

20 September 2018

Which are the Most Expensive Cars to Insure?

Which are the most expensive cars to insure? See the top 10 most expensive cars to insure with Uswitch.com and then find out which are cheapest to insure.

20 September 2018

Insurance law reform - what it means for you

An insurance law providing consumers with better protection arrived on 6 April 2017 - we look at how it works and what it could mean for you.

20 September 2018

Drug driving law: driving on medication and related penalties

Most people would not consider driving under the influence of drugs, but you might be surprised by the types of medication that can constitute drug driving.

20 September 2018

Motoring trends to look out for in 2018

Find out about the motoring trends you can expect to see in 2018

20 September 2018

Car insurance for students leaving their car at home

Find out how to save money on your car insurance if you're a student staying at home to study. Compare car insurance quotes with Uswitch today.

20 September 2018

eCall: Could your car save your life?

Under the eCall, every car sold in the European Union is set to come equipped with a device that can send alerts to the emergency services if needed.

20 September 2018

How to save money on student car insurance

Read our guide for a range of simple tips for reducing the cost of student car insurance, and compare student car insurance quotes from leading providers.

20 September 2018

Reduce Insurance Costs with Technology

Can technology have any effect on the cost of car insurance? A whole new range of technology is changing the way we drive. We look at the cost savings.

20 September 2018

Motoring trends to look out for in 2018

Find out about the motoring trends you can expect to see in 2018

05 September 2018

Health insurance FAQ

What are the benefits of health insurance and how does it work? Read our frequently asked questions on private medical insurance to find out more.

05 September 2018

Health insurance glossary A-Z

The terms surrounding health insurance and private medical insurance can be confusing. Read our A-Z guide to demystify health insurance policies.

05 September 2018

Holiday Home and Unoccupied Property Insurance

Holiday home and empty house insurance for your second property or a holiday house. Holiday home insurance is also important to protect homes in other parts of the world where they may be more at risk from the elements than homes in the UK.

05 September 2018

Non-standard home insurance

Non-standard home insurance can help protect a property against a range of circumstances that many of the standard insurers are not willing to cover.

03 September 2018

What is Domestic Appliance Insurance?

What is home appliance insurance and how much cover do you need? Our guide to household appliance insurance can help you compare insurance quotes and decide what is the right level of protection for your household needs.

31 August 2018

Car insurance for drivers with at-fault claims

An at-fault car insurance claim can have a big impact on your premium. If you've made an at-fault claim, there are many ways to reduce the cost of your car insurance renewal. Read our guide on at-fault claims and learn more about at-fault claims and find out how to reduce your car insurance costs.

31 August 2018

Car insurance for people with criminal convictions

Car insurance costs can rise for drivers with criminal convictions. Read our guide to saving on car insurance for convicted drivers and compare quotes here.

31 August 2018

The cost of car insurance for provisional drivers - Uswitch

Learning to drive can be expensive, and car insurance for provisional drivers only adds to the expense. Find out how to keep the costs down.

29 August 2018

Car insurance for grey imports

Read our guide and find out how to get car insurance for a grey import. Learn more about imports and compare quotes from specialist insurers with Uswitch.

29 August 2018

Car Insurance for Personal Imports

Find out how to bring a car into the UK as a personal import, and the impact this will have on your car insurance costs.

29 August 2018

Car insurance for parallel imports

Read our guide to learn about car insurance costs for parallel imports. Find out how a parallel import differs from a grey import and compare quotes now. Screen reader support enabled.

29 August 2018

Car insurance for drivers with speeding offences

Find out how a speeding offence could affect your car insurance costs, and compare quotes from specialist insurance providers with Uswitch.

29 August 2018

Bank Holiday driving tips

Avoid Bank Holiday gridlock with our guide. Find out how to prepare for a Bank Holiday getaway, from essential car checks to insurance when driving abroad.

09 August 2018

10 things you need to know about health insurance

31 July 2018

Keyless Car Theft - How to Prevent it?

Keyless start and entry systems are a common feature of modern cars. Savvy criminals have discovered how easy it can be to steal keyless cars.

20 July 2018

Writing a will: How to make a will online

Writing a will can ensure your assets go to the right people when you die. Find out if you need a will and how to create one.

24 May 2018

Home Insurance for Listed Buildings

Do you own a listed building? Find out how to insure your listed building and see if you can get a better deal with a specialist non-standard home insurer. Specialist listed buildings insurance might be your best option when looking for cover.

04 May 2018

Getting life insurance after surviving a critical illness

It is possible to take out life insurance after you've survived a critical illness. Find out how to find cover and make sure you find the right policy for you.

04 May 2018

Life insurance and your health | Insurance for smokers

What effect could your unhealthy habits have on your life insurance application? See if you can save if you you smoke, drink regularly or are overweight.

04 May 2018

Life insurance for women

Traditionally, men have been the more likely to get life insurance, but it is just as important for women, especially for those planning to start a family.

04 May 2018

How much life insurance do you need?

When taking out life insurance, it can be difficult to calculate much cover you need. Read our guide and find out how, then compare quotes with Uswitch.

04 May 2018

Life insurance jargon buster

Confused about life insurance? Our guide cuts through the jargon and helps you understand life insurance terms, from the sum insured to writing into trust.

17 April 2018

Home insurance: 10 things to do to stay covered - Uswitch

Only 79% of home insurance claims are paid out by insurers. Find out 10 things you must do to stay covered in case you have to claim your insurance.

26 March 2018

Does home insurance cover DIY and building work?

DIY can be a great money-saving way of fixing up your property — but will your home insurance cover you if you take home improvements into your own hands?

22 March 2018

Dos and don’ts to keep your car safe in cold weather

Read our top five winter driving dos and don'ts to learn how to keep your car safe this winter, while avoiding crashes, breakdowns and insurance problems

09 February 2018

Gadget Insurance: Holiday Cover for Your Devices

Low limits on travel insurance may mean your gadgets are not covered unless you take out a standalone policy

05 June 2017

How much home insurance do you need?

Our guide can help you to determine how much home insurance you need. The type of policy and cover that's best for you will depend on your specific needs.

18 May 2017

Flood Risk Insurance: What is the Flood Re Scheme?

The Flood Re scheme could help to make home insurance more accessible and affordable for up to 350,000 homes in flood-risk areas. Our guide explains more.

22 February 2017

Storm, Wind, Rain and Weather Damage Insurance

Has your home been damaged by extreme weather? Read our home insurance guide and find out how to claim for storm damage to your building or possessions.

08 November 2016

No claims discount for home insurance policies

Our guide explains how to save money on your home insurance by building up a no claims discount. Quickly compare home insurance quotes today with Uswitch.

03 November 2015

Health insurance in winter

As the temperature drops this winter, the risk of illness and injury can increase. Find out why winter is a great time to consider a health insurance policy

