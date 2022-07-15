Kasey Cassells

Kasey started writing for Uswitch in 2014.
She helps people better understand and save money on their gas and electricity bills.
She's also a content editor for all things car insurance and personal finance.
Energy
Car Insurance
Personal Finances
BA (Hons) in Journalism - Solent University
Understand the different types of car insurance available (comprehensive, third party and TPFT) and find which car insurance policy is right for you.Learn more
Avoid invalidating your car insurance by following these legal requirements. Including, named driver insurance rules, modifications and medical conditions.Learn more
Our guide reveals the difference between paying for your car insurance annually and paying in monthly instalments. Find out which payment method is the cheapest.Learn more
Looking to replace your car, but not sure how to insure the new one? Learn how to transfer your existing cover or see if you could save by switching.Learn more
Buying a used car can be a great way of bagging a bargain - learn how to avoid the pitfalls with our top 11 used car check tips and find the best used cars. Our guide reveals the top tips for buying a used car and ensuring you know what you're getting and what price you should be paying for it.Learn more
Everything you need to know about cancelling your car insurance policy, cancellation fees, no claims discount and the 14-day cooling off period.Learn more
Want to practise driving outside of lessons? Find out how to get insured as a provisional driver on a friend's or relative's existing car insurance policy.Learn more
Car manufacturers often have car scrappage offers - a type of trade-in deal where you get money off a new vehicle. How do scrappage schemes work?Learn more
In this guide we tell you about all of the approved locks and how this added piece of security could save you some cash on your home insurance premiums.Learn more
You may know the risks of driving in winter, but summer driving carries its own dangers. Read our top 10 tips on making long journeys in the summer months.Learn more
Read our guide to life insurance for higher risk individuals and you'll learn how to find affordable life cover if your insurer considers you to be a high risk policyholder.Learn more
Do you need life insurance if your employer provides a death in service benefit? Read our guide to find out how to combine both policies for more protectionLearn more
An MOT is your car's annual health check. But who needs one and how do you find out when yours is due? Set up a reminder with Uswitch.Learn more
Learn about the differences between life insurance and life assurance in our guide, and easily compare comprehensive life insurance policies with Uswitch.Learn more
Learn how decreasing term life insurance can protect your family's finances in the event of your death, including paying off your mortgage or other debts.Learn more
Aged over 60 and looking for affordable life insurance policy? Read our guide and learn how to get the right level of cover at the right price, for life insurance over 60.Learn more
How easy is it to get life insurance for diabetics type 2? This guide explains how having diabetes can affect the ability to get life insurance, as well as the cost of it, and what you can do to minimise the impact.Learn more
If you're considering taking out a life insurance policy, your loved ones are more likely to benefit from it if it's 'written in trust'. Find out what putting life insurance in trust means for your beneficiaries.Learn more
Can you get life insurance with no medical? Read our guide to find out whether you fit the requirements, then get a quote for no medical life insurance.Learn more
Are life insurance payouts taxable? Our guide to life insurance tax outlines how to get tax-free life insurance and compare quotes.Learn more
Do you need bicycle insurance? Find out how to insure your bicycle on your home contents insurance.Learn more
With attitudes and legislation towards diesel fuel changing, what does the future hold for diesel cars? We explore the proposed petrol and diesel ban and the plummeting sales of diesel-fuelled cars in the UK.Learn more
Vandalism claims can affect the cost of your car insurance, but there are ways you can save. Read about vandalism claims in our guide and save with Uswitch.Learn more
Find out the truth behind 10 common car insurance myths, and ensure you're fully covered without overpaying for your policy.Learn more
If you've made a car insurance claim for an accident that wasn't your fault, your insurance costs could still go up. Find out how to prevent this.Learn more
Top 9 fuel economy tips - find out ways of improving your car's fuel efficiency to maximise the number of miles you get from a full tank of petrol.Learn more
Find out everything you need to know about temporarily importing your car if you're visiting, working, or studying in the UK as a non-resident.Learn more
In this guide we explain what options are available to drivers with medical conditions looking for a car insurance policy, and how to still get the best deal on cover.Learn more
How do I claim on my travel insurance? Find out how to make a successful travel insurance claim if the worst does happen on your holiday.Learn more
Find out if a single trip travel insurance policy is the best choice for you. Your questions on how to get cheap single trip travel insurance answered.Learn more
Do I need travel insurance? Find out if and when you really need travel insurance, and just how much going without travel insurance could really cost you.Learn more
Find out if annual travel insurance (also known as multi-trip cover) is the best choice for you. All your questions answered, plus tips for getting the best deal.Learn more
Find out how to get a great deal on travel insurance - read the Uswitch guide and get all the facts to help you choose the right travel insurance policy.Learn more
How far does your travel insurance cover go? Will it cover a volcanic eruption or an airline strike? Find out what your travel insurance really covers.Learn more
Find out more about classic car insurance, and discover whether it's better to go with a specialist or standard provider for your classic car.Learn more
Find out how to save on your car insurance if you have a history of driving offences, and compare quotes from specialist car insurance providers.Learn more
Are mobile phones covered by home insurance policy? Our guide explains how to use your home contents insurance to include your mobile phone.Learn more
Investments can be a great way of making a return on the savings you have, but it's important to understand how they work. The risk involved could also mean that you lose out.Learn more
Knowing when to start saving into a pension can be tricky. We explore in this guide when to start saving and when to wait.Learn more
An energy performance certificate is required if you are selling, renting or building in the UK. Find out how to get one, and how it can save moneyLearn more
Temporary van insurance offers comprehensive cover without putting the van owner's no claims bonus at risk. Find out more with Uswitch's guide to temporary van insurance.Learn more
A no-claims bonus can mean a big discount on your car insurance. Find out how a no claims bonus works and how you can protect it in the event of a claim.Learn more
Car insurance legal expenses cover is available as a feature or add-on for many insurance policies - but how can it cover you in the event of a claim?Learn more
Do you know what effect your annual mileage could have on your car insurance premium? Find out more about the different types of low mileage car insurance.Learn more
Car insurance can be more expensive for drivers with previous claims. Read our guide for tips on reducing your car insurance costs if you've made a claim.Learn more
While car insurance can cover the cost of repairing your vehicle after an accident, car warranty could be a useful extra for when something goes wrong.Learn more
Learn how to cut the cost of car insurance after a driving ban with our informative guide, and compare car insurance quotes from specialist providers.Learn more
When you buy a new car, gap insurance is an extra level of cover you may want to consider getting a quote for. But what is gap insurance, and is it worth it? Read to find out.Learn more
Is your car insured? Driving without a valid car insurance policy is illegal. Find out how to check your insurance to see if you're insured to drive and so avoid a possible fine and prosecution.Learn more
Can you lower your car insurance premiums by parking your car in a garage or on a driveway? Find out how your parking space affects your insurance costs.Learn more
Read our guide and discover ten ways to cut the cost of your car insurance, from choosing the right car to paying upfront for your insurance cover.Learn more
Do you need specialist 4x4 car insurance or are you covered by a standard car insurance policy? Our guide to 4x4 insurance could help you to save.Learn more
Before you borrow a friend's of relative's car, do you know whether you're insured? Even if you have your own comprehensive car insurance policy, you may not be covered to drive another vehicle.Learn more
Find out about the benefits of buying an electric vehicle (EV), the best electric car insurance, and the best electric car models of 2021Learn more
Finding money for car insurance cover can be difficult, which is why no deposit car insurance is in high demand. But does this type of policy even exist?Learn more
How long after an accident can you make a car insurance claim and how much does car insurance go up? Everything you need to know about car insurance claims.Learn more
How much does it cost to charge an electric car in the UK? How long does it take to charge an electric car? Find out in this easy-to-follow Uswitch guide.Learn more
What is a carbon footprint, how can it be measured, and what can you do to reduce your carbon footprint?Learn more
How to bleed a radiator: with our step by step guide bleeding radiators is easy. Plus, it can help you save energy and cut your heating bills.Learn more
Getting your provisional licence is the first step to learning to drive. Find out how to apply for a provisional driving licence and how much it costs.Learn more
Read our guide to find out about the different types of imported vehicle available, and see how each type of import affects the cost of import car insurance.Learn more
Pay as you go car insurance policies use telematics technology - find out if it could save you money on insurance premiums.Learn more
You might assume that third party car insurance is cheaper than a fully comprehensive policy, but this isn't always the case. Find out why and see examples.Learn more
Everything you need to know about car insurance excess. What are the differences between voluntary and compulsory excess, and which is right for you.Learn more
Insurance premium tax (IPT) is charged on all insurance policies for vehicles such as, cars and vans, but some vehicle owners end up paying a higher rate than others. We look at why this is, and how you can keep your car insurance costs low.Learn more
Find out exactly how much it costs to learn to drive - we look at driving lessons, tests, and getting a licence.Learn more
Learning to drive can be costly. Read about provisional drivers car insurance, and find out the cheapest ways to keep learner driver insurance costs down.Learn more
What is SORN and how do you SORN a car. Find out how to make a statutory off road notification to declare your car as off the road.Learn more
Find out the best and cheapest first cars for new drivers. As well as initial cost you have to consider insurance, running costs, road tax, and repair costs.Learn more
Want to practice driving in your parents' car? Read about temporary learner insurance as an alternative to insuring a provisional driver as a named driver.Learn more
Find out what are the most economical cars to buy now. This Uswitch guide lists best fuel-efficient petrol, diesel and electric cars for sale.Learn more
So-called ‘ghost broker’ target drivers looking to get a good deal, and sell them fake or invalid insurance policies that aren’t worth the paper they’re written on. Find out how to avoid them here.Learn more
All you need to know about insurance write-off categories. Find out what happens when your insurer considers your car too damaged to repair economically.Learn more
Find out how you can drive in the UK on a non-UK licence. What car insurance do international drivers need and what to do if you get into an accident.Learn more
Understanding your household's impact on the environment has never been easier with our carbon footprint calculator.Learn more
Read our top 10 home security tips for securing your home, and making sure your home insurance policy is valid. Compare home insurance quotes with Uswitch in minutes.Learn more
Uswitch has analysed the own-brand vegan ranges from eight different supermarkets to reveal which have the most choice.Learn more
The type of car you drive effects the cost of your car insurance. Find the cheapest car insurance groups and the top 10 cheapest cars to insure in 2020.Learn more
With the construction industry accounting for huge proportions of global energy usage, Uswitch has analysed which countries lead the way by looking at certification from the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED).Learn more
From green space through to public transport, air quality and energy sources, we look at the world’s most sustainable cities and what makes them so successful.Learn more
These places are geared up and ready to embrace electric vehiclesLearn more
Many young drivers find that car insurance is very expensive, and black box policies allow them to buy car insurance cheaper. But is it just for young drivers?Learn more
Uswitch reveals the he most sustainable Easter eggs UK shoppers can buy in new study.Learn more
Taking 50 cars of the world’s richest people, we analysed their CO2 emissions to reveal which ones are the most eco friendly.Learn more
Discover which websites are the ‘dirtiest’ when it comes to carbon emissions per visit as well as the most eco-friendly options on the web.Learn more
Our guide can walk you through the process of comparing insurance quotes with Uswitch. See frequently asked questions and answers for getting quotes online.Learn more
Our guide explains the steps of buying a new car, from choosing how to finance your purchase to getting the right level of insurance for your new car.Learn more
In the market for a brand-new car in 2021? We've rounded up 16 of the best new cars now available, including price and insurance group.Learn more
Is a black box device right for you? Learn about how black box devices work and policy types that could help you to save on your car insurance.Learn more
Should you pay annually or monthly for your home insurance? Discover which payment method could work out to be the most cost-effective for youLearn more
Will your insurance cover you if you are burgled using keys? Read our guide to find out how to protect your home from key burglaries and see if you can make a claim.Learn more
Can you save money on your home insurance renewal? Read our guide and learn how to save by switching - then compare home quotes within minutes.Learn more
In this guide, we explain all about uswitch home insurance for over 50s and over 60s and how you can save on your home and contents insurance. As you get older, some types of house insurance generally gets more expensive, but when it comes to home insurance the opposite happens.Learn more
Even if you don't own much designer gear, the cost of your clothes can add up. Could you afford to replace them all? Read our guide to wardrobe and clothing insurance.Learn more
Do you know what extras you can add on to your car insurance policy and what they include? Our guide explains common add-ons and what they cover.Learn more
Compare tenants insurance for people renting a home. Read our guide to find out how you can benefit from renters insurance.Learn more
Are the contents of your shed or garage covered under your home insurance policy? Read our guide to find out how to protect and insure your outbuildings, with shed and garage contents insurance.Learn more
Compare home emergency policies for protection against things like heating, plumbing and electrical problems. Save money when require home emergency services and assists.Learn more
It's a common misconception that you can't get health or life insurance cover with a pre-existing medical condition. This guide can help you understand more about the types of insurance available, and whether this includes, health insurance for chronic conditions.Learn more
Find out how dash cams can save you money on your car insurance and which insurers offer discount. How dash cams benefit you in the case of a car accident.Learn more
From family cars to large MPV's, here are the top 10 safest cars you can buy right now. Safer cars can mean cheaper insurance. Find out moreLearn more
Car insurance can be costly for people with previous claims against uninsured drivers. This guide explains how to prevent your insurance costs from rising.Learn more
New for old insurance policies are designed to replace your stolen or damaged home contents, with new equivalent items, even for your older possessions.Learn more
Affordable home insurance can be hard to come by for houses with thatched roofs. Read our guide and learn more about how to find thatched house insurance.Learn more
Is your home covered for damage caused by pets? Our guide explains what is included under accidental damage and can help you find the right home insurance.Learn more
Compare new build home insurance. Learn if you need to take out a new build house insurance on your property or if you are covered by the builder's warranty.Learn more
Looking for the best car insurance deals? In reality, there is no such thing as the best car insurance, only what's best for you. Find out why with Uswitch.Learn more
Does your regular home insurance cover you for working from home? Read our guide and find out whether you need to consider working from home insurance.Learn more
A funeral plan is an easy way to plan ahead and beat rising funeral costs. Find out how to help cover the cost of a funeral and ensure peace of mind.Learn more
Learn all about insurance for let property, landlord insurance policies and what they should include. We can help you get cover by providing you with a tailored quote to suit your needs.Learn more
Compare home insurance quotes for properties affected by subsidence. Learn more about subsidence home insurance and non-standard cover. Subsidence is the caving in or sinking of an area of land, so if your home is affected then you may wish to speak to a specialist home insurance provider.Learn more
Car tax rules changed in October 2014, and it's not just the tax disc you need to know about. Find out how car tax has changed for buyers and sellers.Learn more
If you're a new parent, life insurance might not be the first thing on your mind - but it's actually a great time to get cover. Find out why in our guide.Learn more
What is whole of life insurance, and what does it cover? Read our guide to whole of life insurance, also known as life assurance, and find out how to save.Learn more
Couples or those with a joint financial interest can choose to take out a joint life insurance policy or their own separate policies. But which is best?Learn more
Find out how to get affordable life insurance in our guide, and learn how to find the best policy. Compare with Uswitch and get cover from just £5 a month.Learn more
Before you set off on holiday, it's a good idea to review your home contents insurance cover. Read our top tips for home security.Learn more
As fire and burglary claims increase in December, we reveal whether your Christmas presents are protected from theft or damage on your home insurance.Learn more
Read our frequently asked questions on black box insurance to find out more about how telematics insurance policies work and whether it's right for you.Learn more
Compare car insurance quotes from leading insurance brands. Find out what different factors affect your car insurance quotes. There are factors you can control to get cheaper insurance, for instance, your excess and the level of cover. There also are factors you can't control - such as your age.Learn more
A mortgage broker is a middleman between you and your mortgage lender, but do you need one? Find out what you need to know with Uswitch.Learn more
Learn about the insurance requirements for learner drivers and discover how to reduce the cost of provisional driver insurance.Learn more
If there's still some time until your car insurance policy ends, there are ways you can prepare to give you the best chance of saving money on your renewal.Learn more
From where to park to special gadgets, these 10 tips can help to keep your car safe, and could help to cut your insurance premiums too.Learn more
The UK is one of the countries leading the way for autonomous driving technology — find out how the country is getting ready for driverless cars.Learn more
According to recent Uswitch research, a fifth of people would never consider taking out a black box policy. We look at common myths and reveal the truth.Learn more
Some insurers define a classic car as anything over 10 years of age, so your old banger could be considered a classic! Read our guide to insuring it.Learn more
Black box insurance is a great option for students to keep the cost of car insurance down. Find out more about student telematics car insurance.Learn more
Which are the most expensive cars to insure? See the top 10 most expensive cars to insure with Uswitch.com and then find out which are cheapest to insure.Learn more
An insurance law providing consumers with better protection arrived on 6 April 2017 - we look at how it works and what it could mean for you.Learn more
Most people would not consider driving under the influence of drugs, but you might be surprised by the types of medication that can constitute drug driving.Learn more
Find out about the motoring trends you can expect to see in 2018Learn more
Find out how to save money on your car insurance if you're a student staying at home to study. Compare car insurance quotes with Uswitch today.Learn more
Under the eCall, every car sold in the European Union is set to come equipped with a device that can send alerts to the emergency services if needed.Learn more
Read our guide for a range of simple tips for reducing the cost of student car insurance, and compare student car insurance quotes from leading providers.Learn more
Can technology have any effect on the cost of car insurance? A whole new range of technology is changing the way we drive. We look at the cost savings.Learn more
Find out about the motoring trends you can expect to see in 2018Learn more
What are the benefits of health insurance and how does it work? Read our frequently asked questions on private medical insurance to find out more.Learn more
The terms surrounding health insurance and private medical insurance can be confusing. Read our A-Z guide to demystify health insurance policies.Learn more
Holiday home and empty house insurance for your second property or a holiday house. Holiday home insurance is also important to protect homes in other parts of the world where they may be more at risk from the elements than homes in the UK.Learn more
Non-standard home insurance can help protect a property against a range of circumstances that many of the standard insurers are not willing to cover.Learn more
What is home appliance insurance and how much cover do you need? Our guide to household appliance insurance can help you compare insurance quotes and decide what is the right level of protection for your household needs.Learn more
An at-fault car insurance claim can have a big impact on your premium. If you've made an at-fault claim, there are many ways to reduce the cost of your car insurance renewal. Read our guide on at-fault claims and learn more about at-fault claims and find out how to reduce your car insurance costs.Learn more
Car insurance costs can rise for drivers with criminal convictions. Read our guide to saving on car insurance for convicted drivers and compare quotes here.Learn more
Learning to drive can be expensive, and car insurance for provisional drivers only adds to the expense. Find out how to keep the costs down.Learn more
Read our guide and find out how to get car insurance for a grey import. Learn more about imports and compare quotes from specialist insurers with Uswitch.Learn more
Find out how to bring a car into the UK as a personal import, and the impact this will have on your car insurance costs.Learn more
Read our guide to learn about car insurance costs for parallel imports. Find out how a parallel import differs from a grey import and compare quotes now. Screen reader support enabled.Learn more
Find out how a speeding offence could affect your car insurance costs, and compare quotes from specialist insurance providers with Uswitch.Learn more
Avoid Bank Holiday gridlock with our guide. Find out how to prepare for a Bank Holiday getaway, from essential car checks to insurance when driving abroad.Learn more
Keyless start and entry systems are a common feature of modern cars. Savvy criminals have discovered how easy it can be to steal keyless cars.Learn more
Writing a will can ensure your assets go to the right people when you die. Find out if you need a will and how to create one.Learn more
Do you own a listed building? Find out how to insure your listed building and see if you can get a better deal with a specialist non-standard home insurer. Specialist listed buildings insurance might be your best option when looking for cover.Learn more
It is possible to take out life insurance after you've survived a critical illness. Find out how to find cover and make sure you find the right policy for you.Learn more
What effect could your unhealthy habits have on your life insurance application? See if you can save if you you smoke, drink regularly or are overweight.Learn more
Traditionally, men have been the more likely to get life insurance, but it is just as important for women, especially for those planning to start a family.Learn more
When taking out life insurance, it can be difficult to calculate much cover you need. Read our guide and find out how, then compare quotes with Uswitch.Learn more
Confused about life insurance? Our guide cuts through the jargon and helps you understand life insurance terms, from the sum insured to writing into trust.Learn more
Only 79% of home insurance claims are paid out by insurers. Find out 10 things you must do to stay covered in case you have to claim your insurance.Learn more
DIY can be a great money-saving way of fixing up your property — but will your home insurance cover you if you take home improvements into your own hands?Learn more
Read our top five winter driving dos and don'ts to learn how to keep your car safe this winter, while avoiding crashes, breakdowns and insurance problemsLearn more
Low limits on travel insurance may mean your gadgets are not covered unless you take out a standalone policyLearn more
Our guide can help you to determine how much home insurance you need. The type of policy and cover that's best for you will depend on your specific needs.Learn more
The Flood Re scheme could help to make home insurance more accessible and affordable for up to 350,000 homes in flood-risk areas. Our guide explains more.Learn more
Has your home been damaged by extreme weather? Read our home insurance guide and find out how to claim for storm damage to your building or possessions.Learn more
Our guide explains how to save money on your home insurance by building up a no claims discount. Quickly compare home insurance quotes today with Uswitch.Learn more
As the temperature drops this winter, the risk of illness and injury can increase. Find out why winter is a great time to consider a health insurance policyLearn more