Speed awareness courses explained

What happens if I don’t go on a speed awareness course?

If you simply just don’t turn up to your speed awareness course without giving a valid excuse, you should expect to receive a court summons and – if you’re found guilty – a fine and points on your licence.

If you can’t attend because your availability changes, you should get in touch with the course provider as soon as you can to rebook.

Will attending a speed awareness course affect the cost of my car insurance?

Insurers take the view that drivers who have committed a speeding offence are a higher risk than those who don’t.

Generally, however, having points on your licence will have a greater effect on your premiums, and your insurance costs could increase for up to 11 years, depending on the seriousness of the offence.

If you accept a place on a speed awareness course instead, your licence will remain points-free and the impact on your car insurance cover should be less.

But even if your insurer does want to know if you’ve been on a speed awareness course, in reality, many of them don’t increase premiums for a single offence

Do I have to tell my car insurance provider I’ve been on a speed awareness course?

Bear in mind that any speeding convictions and points must legally be declared to your insurance company – even when shopping around on a comparison website.

But the onus is on the insurer to collect all the information they need from you to provide cover, not for you to declare everything that they think might be important.

What’s more, the police and local authorities don’t inform insurers about speed awareness courses, either.

But don’t be tempted to withhold this information in a bid to keep your costs down. If you have been asked by an insurance provider if you’ve been on a speed awareness course, you must answer truthfully or you’ll risk invalidating your policy.

If you have already taken out a car insurance policy but unintentionally failed to declare a speed awareness course, you should contact them and inform them you’ve taken the course.

There is a chance that your premiums will increase, but if you’re caught lying then your insurance will be invalidated, and the financial and legal implications of driving without insurance are far greater.