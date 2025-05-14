What does the new petrol and diesel car ban mean for drivers?

The government has confirmed that the ban on new petrol and diesel cars will come into force in 2030.

There's been a lot of moving about though. At first the government set the ban to 2040, but the Conservative Party brought that forward to 2035. In January, the Labour government restored the 2030 deadline.

One of the main worries people have about the ban is that the UK doesn't currently have the infrastructure to support EVs. EVs are expensive, and there will need to be more charging points available to support them.

Less emissions and greener roads sounds great, but is the demand for electric vehicles there? Electric vehicles are currently very pricy, a factor that understandably puts a lot of drivers off. A brand new EV currently sells for an average price of £46,000, with the cheapest around £15,000.

And it's not just the upfront cost that's making people hesitate. Car insurance is also more expensive for EVs because they're harder to repair than petrol or diesel cars. The parts needed for repairs can also be more costly.

EV owners now also pay car tax. Not having to pay car tax was a big draw for people on the fence about EVs, so this update could be putting them off.