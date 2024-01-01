Get short-term car insurance with 50% off*
Why choose temporary car insurance?
Temporary or short-term car insurance is a quick and easy way to get more flexibility with your travel. Get covered only for the time you need, whenever you need it, with policies from just 1 day to 28 days. Maybe you’re visiting loved ones this festive season? Maybe you’re sharing a long drive? Or maybe you need to borrow, buy or sell a car? Get a quick quote today and be on the road in minutes.
- No long-term commitment
- No impact on existing cover if something goes wrong
- No need to adjust your existing annual policy
Who are Tempcover?
Tempcover are leading providers of short-term car insurance. All policies compared through Uswitch.com are administered by them. We work closely with Tempcover to find cover to suit your needs. When you get a quote, we'll use the details you supply to compare a range of insurers who work with Tempcover. We'll then show you a price based on your needs.
Tempcover have helped millions of customers over 15 years and is rated Excellent on Trustpilot.
When would I need short-term car insurance?
There are many situations where temporary car insurance could be useful:
Festive travel plans. Visiting friends and family this Christmas? Or maybe you’re planning a mini staycation? Make it all happen with temporary car cover.
Borrowing a car. If you don’t have a car, or your vehicle isn’t fit for purpose, temporary car insurance gives you the flexibility you need to get on the road in no time.
Sharing the drive. Take turns when driving long distances this Christmas, without adding a named driver to an existing annual car insurance policy.
Buying a new car. Test driving a new car? Or maybe you want to drive away without changing your existing policy? Save time and money with standalone cover from as little as a day. Then shop around for something more long-term later.
Moving home. Need to borrow a bigger car or van to help with your move? Temporary insurance gives you the flexibility you need to help everything go smoothly.
Waiting on repairs. Is your car in need of some TLC? Get insured on a friend or family's car while you wait with temporary car insurance.
Home from university. Temporary car insurance lets loved ones use your car while they’re back without changing your annual policy. This is often cheaper than adding them to your policy.
Emergency use. Need car insurance, fast? We’ve got you covered. Get a quick quote around the clock, and be on the road in minutes.
What does temporary car insurance cover?
All temporary insurance policies come with comprehensive cover as standard.
Most comprehensive policies include cover for:
Accidental and malicious damage to your car .
Cover for injury or damage to another person or their property
Driving in the EU with third-party or equivalent cover
What isn’t covered by temporary car insurance?
Although short-term policies are usually comprehensive as standard, they do have some exclusions for cover:
Additional drivers. Only the person named on the policy is insured to drive.
Driving a different car. Your insurance only covers you for the car that's listed on the policy.
Release from an impound if your car is seized. In this case you need to buy a specific impound insurance policy.
The exact policy exclusions and cover differ depending on the insurer. Always check your policy details to see what's covered.
How much does temporary insurance cost?
|Policy duration
|Average cost*
|1 day
|£20
|1 week
|£113
|22 days+
|£302
*Based on Tempcover data August 2023.
Who can get temporary car insurance?
To get temporary car insurance you need to meet a few criteria, which may vary between insurers:
Generally, to be covered the driver must:
Be aged 17-78 years old
Hold a full UK or EU driving licence
Have no more than 7 license points in the last 3 years
Have not been disqualified from driving in the last 2 years
Have had no more than 2 accidents, claims or losses in the last 3 years regardless of blame
Generally, to be covered the car must:
Be valued between £1,500 and £65,000.
Have a valid MOT, unless you’re using the policy to attend a pre-booked MOT - and hasn’t been declared as SORN.
Have valid car tax, unless you’re using the policy to buy the car tax immediately afterwards
Not have been modified, unless designed to aid disabled drivers
Be right-hand drive with no more than 8 seats
"Temporary car insurance is a convenient option if you're looking for short-term cover. When you get your quote, we'll ask you why you need cover, and there are several options to choose from. Just make sure the policy meets your specific needs and provides enough protection for the length of time you need.”