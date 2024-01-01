Get short-term car insurance with 50% off*

Why choose temporary car insurance?

Temporary or short-term car insurance is a quick and easy way to get more flexibility with your travel. Get covered only for the time you need, whenever you need it, with policies from just 1 day to 28 days. Maybe you’re visiting loved ones this festive season? Maybe you’re sharing a long drive? Or maybe you need to borrow, buy or sell a car? Get a quick quote today and be on the road in minutes.

No long-term commitment

No impact on existing cover if something goes wrong

No need to adjust your existing annual policy

