What is APR, How Does APR Work and What it Means?

The APR quoted on a card means the annual interest rate you will pay. It is not the only cost that you might pay on a credit card, but it is important.

A high APR means that you will be paying a higher interest rate on any money you borrow and do not repay on your credit card.

APR is the annual percentage rate of interest you are charged to borrow money. All loan products must show the APR rate available to at least 51% of customers so you are able to compare them fairly. You may pay more, or sometimes, less.

The APR advertised is the rate available to at least 51% of those accepted for that product. What you pay will depend on your personal financial credit worthiness. When you successfully apply for a credit card or loan you will be told the APR you will pay.

APR stands for annual percentage rate. It is the amount of interest you pay annually on any money you borrow.

The longer the period over which you spread your repayments, the lower the monthly cost... but the higher the overall interest paid.

The APR is typically added to your debt on a monthly basis. To find the monthly interest rate, divide the APR by 12. The monthly rate on a 12% APR is 1%. If you owe £1000, you will be charged £10 interest each month.

If you borrow £1,000 on a credit card with a 12% APR (and you do not repay any of the debt), you will pay 12% of the £1,000 you borrowed so it will cost you £120 in interest over the course of a year.

How APR works is best explained with an example:

How quickly you could clear the balance by changing your monthly repayment amount

How much interest you'll pay on the debt

As part of industry regulations, all lenders calculate APR the same way. To make it easier to compare loan products, APR takes into account any additional fees and how often you're charged interest.

APR should be advertised on all borrowing products, from credit cards and loans to mortgages.

What does typical or representative APR mean?

When you compare credit cards, the APR is advertised as either a 'typical' or 'representative APR'.

Representative or typical APR refers to the rate that at least 51% of those accepted for that product will get.

Up to 49% of the remaining applicants may be charged a higher APR. This can understandably be a bit confusing, given you do not know if this is the APR you will actually receive. It means most people will receive this, but not all.

The typical APR is a guide to the amount of interest most people are likely to be charged. However, it may be higher depending on your personal financial circumstances and your credit rating.

Find out more about how your personal credit rating or credit score affects the interest rate you will be charged with our guide to credit scoring.

How can I find the best APR on loans?

To get the best APR rate, you will need to have a good credit score.

Despite the advertised APR, you will not know the exact APR rate you'll get until you apply and are told you are successful in your application.

The better your credit score, the lower risk you present to a lender that you will default and not pay back the money you have borrowed. So lenders charge higher APR rates to customers that they consider higher risk.

Why should I be careful about not making too many applications for credit?

Every time you apply for credit, the loan provider performs a hard credit check. This leaves a mark on your credit file. Lots of applications can make you look desperate for credit. It is unwise to apply for too many credit products at the same time.

In order to get the representative APR, you may have to meet certain conditions and credit score criteria. To see what you could get based on your circumstances, always read the small print first.

Check your credit report before you apply for credit. You may need to improve it to be eligible for the top credit products. You're more likely to be offered the advertised APR if you have a good credit rating. A lower APR is a great motivation to improve your credit score.

What is a 'good' or low APR?

0% purchase credit cards often charge around 21%-23% APR after the interest-free period ends.

Any credit card offering lower than 21% is cheap relative to the market trend. Anything over 24% is towards the expensive side.

If you pay your balance off each month the APR will not be as important. However, if you forget to pay it off and you are paying a high APR, the interest charges will rack up.

Some store cards have higher APR rates than traditional credit cards.

Higher rates for credit cards are usually more likely for bad credit and credit builder cards, which can have anything between 24%-50% APR. If you have to get one of these cards, try to repay in full to avoid having to pay these high rates.

Premium credit cards that offer big rewards on your spending often have high APR rates too.

Where can I find low APR credit cards?

Consistently low APR cards will help keep your costs down in the long term, so they could be a good choice if you need to borrow over a year or more.

What other costs do credit cards have?

APR should not be the only thing to think about when borrowing money or choosing a credit card.

Other things to consider are:

Monthly fees

Late payment charges

Benefits

Your credit rating