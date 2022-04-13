EV glossary

Term Definition

ICEd To be ICEd is to be unable to use a charging point because the space has been taken by a car with an internal combustion engine (ICE) which obviously doesn't need to use the charger.

Kilowatt-hour (kWh) A unit of energy used when measuring electricity - this is also the way charging in EVs is measured.

Range anxiety Drivers sometimes get range anxiety when they think they might run out of charge while driving a plug-in electric vehicle, which would leave them stranded. This can be alleviated by topping up the battery wherever you park throughout the day and charging as needed when you take longer journeys.

Range per hour Miles of range given per hour of charge.

Single-phase power Typically found in most UK homes and some businesses, this is what all standard three-pin plug sockets provide. A single-phase electricity supply can power a dedicated charging point up to 7 kW.

Smart charging A catch-all term for a series of functions that a charging station connected to Wi-Fi can do. This usually refers to things like energy monitoring and “managed charging”, i.e. charging at periods of low grid demand and/or high grid supply.

Three-phase power Three-phase power allows for much faster EV charging than single-phase power, but most UK households can’t support it - you’re more likely to find it at rapid charging points and public buildings.

ULEZ A ULEZ (Ultra Low Emission Zone) is an area which requires vehicles being driven in it to meet low emissions standards, or pay a charge. Most of Central London is defined as a ULEZ.