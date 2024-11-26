EV glossary
Struggling to understand what makes a PHEV different to a HEV? Wondering what the difference is between a Type 1, Type 2 and CCS connector? You’ve come to the right place. We’ve put together a glossary of electric vehicle terms you might find useful, covering vehicles, charging and terms you won’t hear anywhere else but in the EV sphere.
Types of vehicle
|Term
|Definition
|Alternative Fuel Vehicle (AFV)
|An AFV runs on fuel other than traditional petrol or diesel, such as electricity, hydrogen or alternative gas fuels.
|Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)
|A vehicle powered entirely by electricity stored in a rechargeable battery, which is charged using an external electricity supply. Also known as a pure electric vehicle.
|Electric Vehicle (EV)
|A general term for vehicles powered wholly or partly by an electric motor, including BEVs and plug-in hybrids. In everyday use, EV usually refers to a pure electric vehicle.
|Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV)
|These EVs use hydrogen fuel cells to power their electric motors.
|Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)
|A vehicle combining a petrol or diesel engine with an electric motor and battery. The battery charges through regenerative braking and the engine, without needing to be plugged in. Also known as a full or self-charging hybrid.
|Internal Combustion Engine (ICE)
|An engine that burns fuel, usually petrol or diesel, to power a vehicle. ICE is commonly used to distinguish conventional vehicles from fully electric models.
|Mild Hybrid Electric Vehicle (MHEV)
|A vehicle with a petrol or diesel engine assisted by a small electric motor and battery. Unlike a full hybrid, it cannot drive on electric power alone. Its battery recharges while driving and braking.
|Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)
|A vehicle combining a petrol or diesel engine with an electric motor and a battery that can be charged externally. It can travel on electric power alone for a limited distance before relying on its combustion engine. A good middle ground for those who don’t want to go fully electric just yet.
|Plug-in Vehicle (PIV)
|Any vehicle with a plug socket that can be used for charging – including BEVs, PHEVs and range-extended electric vehicles.
|Range-Extended EV (REx)
|An EV that has a small generator, usually powered by a small petrol engine, that can be used to charge the battery and extend the vehicle’s range.
|Ultra Low Emission Vehicle (ULEV)
|A vehicle with official tailpipe CO₂ emissions of less than 75 g/km. This can include pure electric vehicles and some hybrids, but ULEV status does not automatically qualify a vehicle for government grants or exemptions.
|Zero Emission Vehicle (ZEV)
|A vehicle that produces no CO₂ emissions from its exhaust while driving. Battery-electric and hydrogen fuel-cell vehicles qualify, although emissions may arise from producing their electricity or hydrogen.
EV charging connectors
Find out more about what EV charger connectors you need in our comprehensive guide.
|Term
|Definition
|CHAdeMO
|A round connector used for DC rapid charging, primarily on older Japanese electric vehicles such as the Nissan Leaf. Most UK CHAdeMO chargers deliver around 50 kW, although the standard supports higher power outputs.
|Combined Charging System (CCS)
|The standard connector for rapid and ultra-rapid DC charging in the UK and Europe. CCS2 combines a Type 2-style connection with two additional large DC contacts, allowing compatible vehicles to use either Type 2 AC or CCS2 DC charging cables.
|Type 1
|A five-pin connector used for AC charging, primarily on older EVs such as early Nissan Leafs and Mitsubishi Outlander PHEVs. It supports single-phase charging at up to approximately 7.4 kW.
|Type 2
|A seven-pin connector that's the standard for AC charging in the UK and Europe. It supports single-phase and three-phase charging, typically at up to 7.4 kW and 22 kW respectively, depending on the vehicle and electricity supply.
|UK 3-pin
|A standard UK household plug that can be used with a suitable portable EV charging cable. It typically provides around 2.3 kW and is best reserved for occasional use, as its slow charging can cause ordinary sockets to overheat.
Charging speeds
Public EV chargers are split into four bands depending on how fast they charge your EV.
|Term
|Definition
|Standard charging
|Previously known as slow charging, this covers charging speeds from 3 kW to 8 kW, typically using AC electricity. Common at residential on-street charging points, public car parks and other locations where vehicles are parked for several hours or overnight. Most dedicated home chargers also fall within this power range.
|Standard Plus charging
|Previously known as fast charging, this covers charging speeds from 8 kW to 49 kW, typically using AC chargers rated at 11 kW or 22 kW. Common at workplaces, public car parks and leisure destinations where vehicles may be parked for a few hours. Lower-powered DC chargers also fall into this category.
|Rapid charging
|Charging at 50 kW to 149 kW, usually using DC electricity. Often found at motorway services, retail parks, supermarkets and dedicated charging hubs, allowing compatible EVs to recharge substantially faster than standard chargers.
|Ultra-rapid charging
|Charging at 150 kW or more, using high-powered DC chargers. Typically found at motorway services and dedicated charging hubs, these can recharge compatible EVs in relatively short stops, although actual speeds depend on the vehicle's charging capabilities.
Other jargon
|Term
|Definition
|ICEd
|To be ICEd is to be unable to use a charging point because the space has been taken by a car with an internal combustion engine (ICE) which obviously doesn't need to use the charger.
|Kilowatt (kW)
|A unit of power that describes how quickly an EV charger can deliver electricity. A 7 kW charger, for example, can supply up to 7 kWh of energy in one hour.
|Kilowatt-hour (kWh)
|A unit of energy equal to using one kilowatt of power for one hour. Used to measure an EV battery's capacity and the amount of electricity consumed when charging.
|Range anxiety
|The worry that an EV might run out of battery power before reaching its destination or a suitable charge point. Improved driving ranges, better charging infrastructure and journey-planning tools can help reduce this concern.
|Range per hour
|An estimate of how many miles of driving range an EV gains per hour of charging.
|Single-phase power
|Typically found in most UK homes and some businesses, this is what all standard three-pin plug sockets provide. A single-phase electricity supply can power a dedicated charging point up to 7.4 kW.
|Smart charging
|Technology that automatically adjusts when or how quickly an EV charges, often to take advantage of cheaper off-peak electricity or periods of lower grid demand. Smart charging requires a compatible vehicle or charge point and a suitable Wi-Fi, Ethernet or mobile connection.
|State of Charge (SoC)
|The amount of energy remaining in an EV's battery, expressed as a percentage of its usable capacity. For example, an SoC of 80% means the battery is 80% charged.
|Three-phase power
|An electricity supply using three alternating electrical phases, commonly found in commercial premises and some homes. It can support multiple home charging points and faster AC charging, typically at 11 kW or 22 kW, provided the vehicle and charger are compatible.
|Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ)
|A scheme designed to reduce vehicle exhaust emissions in London. The ULEZ covers all London boroughs and operates 24 hours a day except Christmas Day. Vehicles that don't meet the required emissions standards must pay a daily charge unless exempt.
|Vehicle to Grid (V2G)
|Technology that allows a compatible EV to export electricity from its battery back to the national grid using suitable bidirectional charging equipment. This could help balance electricity demand and potentially reduce the owner's energy costs.
|Vehicle-to-home (V2H)
|Technology that allows a compatible EV to supply electricity from its battery to a home, potentially reducing electricity bills or providing backup power. Requires suitable bidirectional charging equipment.
|Vehicle-to-load (V2L)
|A feature that allows an EV's battery to power external electrical appliances, such as laptops, camping equipment or power tools, using a built-in socket or compatible adapter.
|Vehicle-to-everything (V2X)
|An umbrella term for technologies that allow electricity to flow from an EV's battery to external systems, including V2G, V2H and V2L.