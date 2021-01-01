How does Uswitch calculate its savings messages?

Around the site, you'll see that we use examples of the great savings you could make when you compare and switch with Uswitch.
These figures are intended to be an indication of how much money you might be able to save, and are based on averages of real savings we've provided to our customers. No two households are the same though, so you could find that your savings might be less or maybe even more than the amounts we use in our examples.
You can find the details of how we calculated these savings in the table below.
|Product
|Savings per year
|How was the potential saving worked out?
|Energy
|£216 average
|Between 1 July 2020 and 31 December 2020, people who switched energy supplier for both gas & electricity with Uswitch saved an average of £216.
|Broadband & home phone
|£177.57 average
|Average out of contract costs for TalkTalk Fixed Price Unlimited Fibre 65 and Phone Line, Sky Superfast Broadband, Virgin Media M100 Ultrafast Fibre Broadband & Phone and BT Fibre 2 Broadband at £452.97 per year compared to Vodafone Superfast 2 Broadband and Phone Line at £275.40 per year. Correct as of January 2021.
|Mobile phones
|£87.37 average
|Based on the saving made when purchasing the most popular handset – iPhone 12 (source: Uswitch website) - on the cheapest network - average price across the whole contract (ID Mobile) - compared to the average price of purchasing the same phone on the main networks. Correct as of January 2021.
|Credit cards
|£175.71 average
|Based on a credit debt of £1,200 on the average credit card interest rate of 22.52% (source: Uswitch 0% balance transfer card table) transferred onto a 0% interest balance transfer card with the average transfer fee of 3.53% (source: Uswitch 0% balance transfer card table), assuming minimum monthly repayments of 2%. Correct as of Jan 2021.