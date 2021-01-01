How does Uswitch calculate its savings messages?

Around the site, you'll see that we use examples of the great savings you could make when you compare and switch with Uswitch.

These figures are intended to be an indication of how much money you might be able to save, and are based on averages of real savings we've provided to our customers. No two households are the same though, so you could find that your savings might be less or maybe even more than the amounts we use in our examples.

You can find the details of how we calculated these savings in the table below.