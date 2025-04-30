How much is VAT on electricity for business?

The VAT rate on business electricity bills is usually 20%. However, the government offers a discounted rate of 5% for businesses that use a limited amount of electricity in order to promote energy efficiency and help hit national targets. This also applies to charities and non-profit organisations.

How much is VAT on gas for business?

VAT on business gas is usually charged at 20%, but there is an opportunity to pay a discounted rate of 5%. To be eligible for the lower VAT rate on business gas, you’ll need to use less than 145 kWh per day. Over one month, this amounts to 4,397 kWh of gas, while over a year, it amounts to 52,764 kWh.

To work out whether or not you can access the lower rate for VAT on gas, check your recent business gas bill and compare your consumption rates with those mentioned. As with VAT on electricity for business, be sure to check your bill and make sure you aren’t being charged the full rate. If you are, get in touch with your supplier.

How do I know how much VAT my business is paying for energy?

The easiest way to see how much business electricity and gas VAT you're paying is to look at your bill and see how much you're being charged. It could be in a less obvious line item, so read the bill carefully.

Remember that it might not be applied to the whole bill, especially if you're on a mixed-use deal where only certain parts of your business are charged the full rate.

Who qualifies for discounted VAT on business energy?

If you use less than 33 kWh of gas per day, 1,000 kWh per month or 12,000 kWh a year, your supplier should automatically put you on this de minimis rate of VAT on business electricity bills.

The lower VAT rate should be applied automatically, but it’s always worth checking your bill and making sure. If you qualify for the discounted rate of VAT on electricity bills for business but you’re still being charged the higher rate, get in touch with your supplier.

Is VAT being cut on business energy?

No - the government has cut VAT on electricity for domestic customers only. Business energy VAT will remain the same.

VAT on recharged energy bills (via landlord or managing agent)

What does “recharged utilities” mean?

Recharged utilities are energy costs billed to the landlord or managing agent of your business premises and then passed on to you via service charges or other invoices.

The VAT calculation process is the same regardless of whether it is recharged or not. You should still be eligible for de minimis VAT if the business qualifies.

How to check your recharged business energy bill

If you get recharged utilities, make sure any documents or bills you're sent include the following with regard to VAT:

A VAT breakdown which includes the amount and the rate

How the amount was calculated

The period the recharge covers.

What to do if you think your recharged business energy VAT is wrong

The first thing to do is contact your landlord or managing agent to double-check. Keep hold of invoices and take meter photos in case the situation needs to be escalated to your accountant or HMRC.

Can my business claim back the VAT on business energy?

If your business is VAT-registered, you should be able to claim back the VAT as input tax on your business expenses, subject to the normal rules on VAT deduction. This applies whether you're paying the 20% rate or the 5% rate.

To find out how much tax your business can claim back, go to the HMRC website. Make sure you keep any documents or evidence that could be helpful in making your claim.

It’s also worth knowing that you don’t pay VAT on council tax, wages and a host of other expenses that are outside the scope of VAT.

What is the VAT rate on energy for microbusinesses?

There’s no special VAT rate for microbusinesses by default - it’s still driven by eligibility and usage thresholds. If you run a microbusiness, you can still be eligible for the discounted VAT rate on electricity and gas, as long as you use no more than the de minimis levels.

Similarly, if you run your business from home, then you’ll pay the discounted 5% rate - which is the same rate of VAT on energy bills UK households pay - so long as you don’t go over the de minimis thresholds.

You can see how much an average VAT bill might be below.