What's the difference between business energy and domestic energy?
What’s the difference between business energy and domestic energy?
There are several differences between your home and business energy contracts.
|Domestic energy
|Business energy
|Unit costs
|Can be either fixed or variable, depending on the type of deal. Usually high because of energy market volatility
|Can also be fixed or variable. Unit rates are often lower because business energy suppliers bulk-buy their energy in advance
|Daily standing charges
|Vary by region, fuel type (gas or electricity) and whether you’re on a fixed or variable rate. Some low- or no-standing charge tariffs are available
|Determined by business size as well as other factors. All tariffs come with a standing charge
|Contract length
|Usually around 12 months
|Usually around five years
|Sign-up process
|Comparison is made easy through price comparison websites, which show all current deals available
|Suppliers offer bespoke quotes for each business, so there isn't an easy comparison service available. Many businesses use energy brokers to do the legwork on their behalf
|Dual fuel
|Dual fuel deals are widely available and commonly signed up to
|Dual fuel deals aren't available, meaning businesses must take out separate gas and electricity contracts
|Exit fees
|Usually around £50 per fuel on a fixed deal, but not usually payable for variable tariffs
|Exit fees are not always available on business energy contracts, meaning businesses may be locked into their contracts until they end
|Cooling-off periods
|14 days
|No cooling-off period
Is business energy cheaper than domestic energy?
At first glance, your business energy quote might look cheaper than the energy you’re paying at home, but headline figures can often be misleading.
Unit rates are usually lower for businesses because business energy is paid for well in advance, due to longer-term contracts which allow suppliers to offer more attractive fixed rates.
However, there are other costs associated with business gas and electricity tariffs that you need to consider, including:
- Check the unit cost is what you agreed, and that it’s fixed for the full term
- Compare the daily standing charge against what you’re currently paying and make sure it’s appropriate for your business size (smaller businesses should pay less). Make sure this covers all third-party charges, such as network costs
- Check the quote includes the right VAT, as most businesses are subject to a higher rate of VAT (20%) than domestic customers (5%). There are some exceptions, but check the quote includes VAT and has the correct rate applied
- Make sure the Climate Change Levy (CCL) is included
- Make sure broker fees are clearly labelled, as they will also add to the overall cost.
How to compare business vs. domestic energy costs
Whether you contact business energy suppliers directly or make use of a broker to seek out deals on your behalf, here’s what you need to do to make meaningful comparisons when looking at business energy vs. household energy quotes:
- Gather the right info: make sure you have everything a supplier may require, including your last bill, current contract end date (if applicable), your gas and/or electric usage (in kWh), meter type(s) and business location or MPAN and MPRN numbers.
- Compare the full cost: check each quote includes everything, including the unit rate, daily standing charge and any other applicable fees (such as VAT and Climate Change Levy).
- Check the contract: verify each contract’s length and whether there’s a rollover component, plus any notice windows and termination fees that may be applicable.
Also, make sure that each quote includes all the details you gave the supplier. Things that might lead to skewed quotes include:
- Comparing fixed-rate quotes in contracts of different lengths
- Focusing on only part of the quote, such as the unit charges
- Relying on an estimated usage figure or using the previous occupier’s usage, which may be significantly different to yours
- Failing to consider criteria such as meter type, multiple meter setups and possibly mixed use if deciding to run a business from home.
How to reclassify between domestic and commercial energy rates
If your home or business premises are on the wrong tariff type because of changes to your business or after moving into new premises, you should rectify the situation to avoid overpaying for your energy or falling foul of business regulations.
To avoid potential problems with your tariff being reclassified, follow this pathway:
- Start by contacting your supplier - this is your first port of call for any requests and is required to reclassify your premises’ MPAN (electric) and MPRN (gas) numbers to reflect the change between domestic and business tariffs.
- Make sure you have the evidence you’ll need to hand to back up the actual use of the property and when that changed.
- Your energy supplier should review your documents within 10 working days and then either switch you to a new account, reject the proposed change with a reason why, or ask you to provide further evidence (and what that evidence should be).
- If you disagree with the supplier’s decision or feel its demand for extra information or evidence is unreasonable, you can escalate your case by either contacting the Energy Ombudsman or asking Citizens Advice for help.
What evidence do I need to reclassify my supply?
The following may all be required to reclassify your supply to or from business or domestic:
- A tenancy agreement or lease, or proof of ownership
- Landlord or managing agent confirmation
- Business rates documentation
- Council tax or residency occupancy
- A letter explaining the change of use date
- Meter photos, serial numbers and opening readings.
How Uswitch business energy comparison works
Your comparison is free.
If you decide to switch, we’ll be paid a commission by the new supplier that is included in the prices we quote.
We find your details
Just enter your business address and we'll use industry data to accurately find and understand your energy usage.
We talk through your quotes
One of our UK-based experts will search our supplier panel and give you a call to talk you through the results on screen.
You choose the deal you want
With all the information to hand, you choose the deal that best suits your business and we'll handle the switch for you.
Compare UK business energy suppliers with Uswitchforbusiness
Compare prices from trusted UK business energy suppliers and get your next business energy deal in minutes.
By clicking ‘Compare business tariffs', you agree for us to search your current energy supplier and usage through industry-held data.
FAQs
Why is my business standing charge so high?
In addition to the costs covered by domestic standing charges, such as the physical movement of gas and electricity through the energy network to your premises, the business standing charge also ensures the property covers keeping premises connected even when no energy is being used.
Why does my quote look too cheap?
Usually, because it’s not a like-for-like comparison. You should also confirm the quote covers all aspects of your future energy usage, such as the business standing charge, VAT, Climate Change Levy, broker fees and other costs. Also, check the contract length - business energy contracts often run for up to five years, so the longer the contract, the better the deal is likely to be.
Can I switch from a business tariff back to domestic?
Yes, you can change your business tariff to a domestic one, but only if the property is going to be used solely or primarily for domestic purposes (for example, you’re working for yourself from home where your energy costs are minimal). Start by asking your supplier to review your property’s current classification.
I have multiple meters at one property. How does that affect billing?
It can make billing more complex because a property can have multiple meter points or supply points, and in some setups, that can result in multiple standing charges. Ask your supplier to confirm which meter serial number and which MPAN/MPRN belong to each part of the property.
How much VAT should I be paying?
In most cases, businesses play 20% for their energy, but in some scenarios, you may qualify for the lower 5% rate. They include:
- You’re a sole trader, freelancer or small business operating from small business premises and consume less than 33 kWh per day (electricity) or 145 kWh per day (gas). In these circumstances, your supplier should automatically apply the 5% VAT rate
- You work from home or mixed-use premises, and more than 60% of your energy use is for domestic purposes. If it’s less, your supplier will usually apply 5% VAT to the domestic portion and 20% to the rest. You may need to provide evidence of your domestic usage (or a VAT declaration form) to your supplier.
I’m on a deemed contract, but it’s a domestic property. What are my options?
Get in contact with your current supplier to explain that the property is domestic and to request that it review the account classification and provide you with a domestic tariff.