Is business energy cheaper than domestic energy?

At first glance, your business energy quote might look cheaper than the energy you’re paying at home, but headline figures can often be misleading.

Unit rates are usually lower for businesses because business energy is paid for well in advance, due to longer-term contracts which allow suppliers to offer more attractive fixed rates.

However, there are other costs associated with business gas and electricity tariffs that you need to consider, including:

Check the unit cost is what you agreed, and that it’s fixed for the full term

is what you agreed, and that it’s fixed for the full term Compare the daily standing charge against what you’re currently paying and make sure it’s appropriate for your business size (smaller businesses should pay less). Make sure this covers all third-party charges, such as network costs

against what you’re currently paying and make sure it’s appropriate for your business size (smaller businesses should pay less). Make sure this covers all third-party charges, such as network costs Check the quote includes the right VAT, as most businesses are subject to a higher rate of VAT (20%) than domestic customers (5%). There are some exceptions, but check the quote includes VAT and has the correct rate applied

as most businesses are subject to a higher rate of VAT (20%) than domestic customers (5%). There are some exceptions, but check the quote includes VAT and has the correct rate applied Make sure the Climate Change Levy (CCL) is included

Make sure broker fees are clearly labelled, as they will also add to the overall cost.

How to compare business vs. domestic energy costs

Whether you contact business energy suppliers directly or make use of a broker to seek out deals on your behalf, here’s what you need to do to make meaningful comparisons when looking at business energy vs. household energy quotes:

Gather the right info: make sure you have everything a supplier may require, including your last bill, current contract end date (if applicable), your gas and/or electric usage (in kWh), meter type(s) and business location or MPAN and MPRN numbers. Compare the full cost: check each quote includes everything, including the unit rate, daily standing charge and any other applicable fees (such as VAT and Climate Change Levy). Check the contract: verify each contract’s length and whether there’s a rollover component, plus any notice windows and termination fees that may be applicable.

Also, make sure that each quote includes all the details you gave the supplier. Things that might lead to skewed quotes include:

Comparing fixed-rate quotes in contracts of different lengths

Focusing on only part of the quote, such as the unit charges

Relying on an estimated usage figure or using the previous occupier’s usage, which may be significantly different to yours

Failing to consider criteria such as meter type, multiple meter setups and possibly mixed use if deciding to run a business from home.

How to reclassify between domestic and commercial energy rates

If your home or business premises are on the wrong tariff type because of changes to your business or after moving into new premises, you should rectify the situation to avoid overpaying for your energy or falling foul of business regulations.

To avoid potential problems with your tariff being reclassified, follow this pathway:

Start by contacting your supplier - this is your first port of call for any requests and is required to reclassify your premises’ MPAN (electric) and MPRN (gas) numbers to reflect the change between domestic and business tariffs. Make sure you have the evidence you’ll need to hand to back up the actual use of the property and when that changed. Your energy supplier should review your documents within 10 working days and then either switch you to a new account, reject the proposed change with a reason why, or ask you to provide further evidence (and what that evidence should be). If you disagree with the supplier’s decision or feel its demand for extra information or evidence is unreasonable, you can escalate your case by either contacting the Energy Ombudsman or asking Citizens Advice for help.

What evidence do I need to reclassify my supply?

The following may all be required to reclassify your supply to or from business or domestic: