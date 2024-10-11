1234 5678 – this is the main part of the MPAN number and is its Meter Point ID Number. It’s a unique number within your distribution area, and allows your supplier to pinpoint your home’s exact electricity supply.

345 – the final three digits are known as the Check Digit. This is calculated from the Distributor ID and Meter Point ID to ensure both numbers are correct.

What is an MPAN number used for?

The MPAN number is used primarily to uniquely identify your property’s electricity supply, but it also contains information about your tariff type (single- or multi-rate), location and network operator.

It’s also used to help your supplier calculate part of your electricity bill. That’s because the Line Loss Factor Class (LLFC) portion of the MPAN number determines how much needs to be paid to your supplier to cover the costs of delivering electricity to your home. Find out more with our gas and electricity utility bills breakdown.

The MPAN is also important because it’s tied to your property, which means it’s used to confirm your address when switching electricity supplier or moving home.

You can use the online MPAN Checker to confirm your Profile Class, Meter Time-Switch Code, Distributor and Unique Identifier. Simply input your MPAN number into the boxes and click Check. If it comes back invalid, check all the numbers and remember that the Profile Class should be two digits (some energy bills drop the leading 0 when displaying the MPAN number).

What is an MPRN number?

MPRN stands for ‘Meter Point Reference Number’ and is used by energy suppliers to identify the gas supply at your property. You’ll usually find it on your bill next to ‘Meter Point Reference’, and its usually a number between six and 10 digits in length. Sometimes it may be preceded by the letter ‘M’, so M1234567890 or M-9876543210, for example.

As with your home’s MPAN number, the MPRN number allows your supplier to correctly identify your home’s gas supply point to ensure you’re being charged for the correct supply. Again, you’ll need to know a property’s MPRN number when moving in or when switching gas supplier.

NOTE: Northern Ireland uses a different system to identify gas and electricity supplies – here, MPRN numbers are used to identify your electricity supply.

What is a meter serial number?

Meter serial numbers are assigned to your individual gas and electricity meters. They confirm those specific meters are recording your energy usage, which helps verify you’re being billed correctly for the gas and electricity you use. Meter serial numbers are sometimes referred to as MSNs or meter IDs.

The key difference between your meter serial numbers and MPAN or MPRN numbers is that they’re not tied to your address; instead, each MSN is linked directly to its meter. This means that if you change your meter for any reason – for example, when upgrading to a smart meter – then the meter’s serial number will change too.

Where can you find the electricity meter serial number?

You can find your electric meter’s S/N (serial number) on your bill. It’s usually displayed in the detailed charges section under ‘Energy charges for meter’ followed by the serial number.

You should also find your electric meter’s S/N is displayed on the meter itself alongside a barcode (unfortunately, some meters have more than one barcode, so bear this in mind). There’s no single standard for meter serial numbers, so look for the following clues:

The barcode is accompanied with a tell-tale ‘S/N’ followed by the serial number

On older standard meters, the MSN is between nine and 12 digits long and often starts with the letter F

On newer smart meters, look for a serial number that begins with 14P or 15P

It’s worth checking the S/N recorded on your bill against the serial number on your meter to verify the correct meter is being recorded. If the numbers don’t match, contact your electric supplier to report the discrepancy and make sure you’re being billed correctly. You could find yourself being charged for someone else’s electricity.

Where can you find the gas meter serial number?

As with electric meters, the location of your gas meter’s MSN can be found both on your bill and the meter itself. look for it on your bill where it should again be displayed in the detailed charges section under the same ‘Energy charges for meter’ heading.

If examining the meter itself, look for the following:

Gas meter serial numbers are a combination of letters and numbers

On older gas meters without a barcode, the meter ID may be printed in red on the front of the meter. It’s usually longer than your electricity meter’s MSN, and often begins with ‘L’ and ends ‘M’

Smart meters print the serial number immediately above or below the meter’s barcode – one model (Flonidan SciFlo) actually displays two barcodes. In this instance, the MSN is the shorter 14-digit number at the top

Again, it’s a good idea to check the meter serial number recorded on your bill against the one on your meter, to make sure you’re not inadvertently being billed for someone else’s gas usage. If you find they don’t match, contact your gas supplier.

How do you read your meter?

If you have a smart meter, then you should no longer need to take regular meter readings; instead, meter readings are sent automatically on a regular basis to your supplier. However, you can still track your electricity usage in real time from your smart meter’s In-Home Display (IHD). You can also use the IHD to track your energy costs over the course of a day, week or longer.

You can also read your meters directly from your IHD – either to satisfy your own curiosity or to resume sending meter readings if your smart meter becomes ‘dumb’ for any reason (usually because you’ve switched energy supplier, and the smart meter is an older SMETS1 model). In this case, look for a meter reading option on the main menu or go hunting through the main menu for a Meter Information section. Tap OK to view your electricity meter’s current reading or tap the electricity/gas button to display your gas meter reading.

Find out more about your smart meter with our comprehensive guide.

How to read your non-smart meter

If you’ve not yet upgraded to a smart meter, you should take regular meter readings – once a month or every quarter – to ensure your energy bills remain accurate. Relying on estimated readings over a long period could result in a hefty surcharge if you use significantly more energy than your supplier’s estimate.

Both your gas and electricity meters display energy consumption using kilowatts per hour (kWh). You’ll need to provide this reading on a regular basis from both meters to your energy supplier.

There are different types of non-smart meter depending on their age, ranging from modern digital meters with LCD screens to old standard meters that display the numbers from left to right using old mechanical wheels. Finally, dial meters display each number as a dial not unlike a clock face. The table explains how to read each type depending on whether it’s gas or electric: