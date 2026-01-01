10 Hours of Electricity campaign is an incentive (“Incentive”) operated by Uswitch Limited (“Uswitch”), a company registered in England and Wales with registered number 03612689 and registered office at The Cooperage, 5 Copper Row, London, SE1 2LH.

The Incentive is open to Uswitch customers who are UK residents aged 18 years or over. The Incentive excludes employees of Uswitch Limited, their families, agents or any third party directly associated with administration of the Incentive. Residents of the Channel Islands and Northern Ireland are not eligible. The Incentive can only be claimed once per household, email address or bank account. This Incentive cannot be claimed in conjunction with other Uswitch incentives or offers (however this does not exclude Users from joining the Uswitch App Power Hours scheme or any campaigns run under that scheme).

Uswitch will provide the Incentive to Users who have:

Have successfully connected their smart meter to their Uswitch account, downloaded the Uswitch app, and ensured that their smart meter is successfully providing meter readings on a half-hourly basis, within 14 days of the date on which the smart meter was connected.

This Incentive will run until 8th July 2026, unless extended by Uswitch at its sole discretion. Uswitch reserves the right to close the incentive before the closing date at its sole discretion, by giving 24 hours notice.

Uswitch will not be liable to the User for any uncompleted smart meter connections caused by any technical failures of its website or otherwise, whether any such failure is within the control of Uswitch or not.

The 10 hours of electricity will be worked out based on a User’s highest consecutive 10 hours of electricity usage in the last 12 months of half-hourly data (or, if 12 months of data is not available, using the data that Uswitch has access to), priced at their actual tariff rate (or Ofgem fallback of 24.67p/kWh where tariff data is unavailable). If a User was on a two-rate tariff, Uswitch will apply their ‘peak’ or ‘day’ rate to calculate their 10 hours of electricity.

If Uswitch is unable to obtain access to the required historical usage information from a User’s smart meter, Uswitch reserves the right to offer such User the average amount earned by other users who received the Incentive. The Incentive applies only to the cost of kWh of electricity used and does not include any standing charge costs. Users will still pay the full standing charge costs applicable to their plan.

Uswitch will provide the necessary smart energy data to its partners to calculate the total cost of the Incentive.

Uswitch will credit Users the calculated cost of the Incentive up to a maximum value of £10 per User. The Incentive will be provided in the form of earnings in the Uswitch App Earn Tab. Earnings will not be displayed on or alter a User’s energy supplier bill or smart meter in-home display.

Users will be able to view their earnings from the Incentive shortly after the campaign has concluded, once their smart meter readings have been successfully received and their earnings calculated. Once the earnings are marked as ‘Available earnings’ in the Uswitch App they can be withdrawn in accordance with the Uswitch App Earn Tab Terms and Conditions, which can be found here: https://www.uswitch.com/about-us/terms-of-use/#uswitch-app-earn-tab-terms-and-conditions-earn-tab-terms. Users have up to 90 days to withdraw funds from the Earn tab of the Uswitch App once they become available. If funds are not withdrawn within 90 days, the funds will expire and the user will lose any claim to those funds.





Users will be notified by email when their earnings are available to withdraw.

Users are deemed to have accepted and agreed to be bound by these Incentive Terms and by any other requirements set out in any promotional material, upon entry.

Uswitch reserves the right at its sole discretion to disqualify any User, refuse entry, or refuse to award the Incentive to a User it finds to be tampering or to have tampered with the operation of the Incentive or Uswitch’s website, who has acted fraudulently in order to qualify for the Incentive, or who has acted in breach of these Terms or the Uswitch Website Terms of Use, available at https://www.uswitch.com/about-us/terms-of-use/.

In the event of fraud, abuse, misuse, or non-compliance with these Terms, Uswitch may cancel, withdraw or reclaim any earnings made by a User. If Uswitch deems in its discretion that a User is ineligible to receive the Incentive for any reason, it reserves the right to cancel or recover any earnings already awarded.

Uswitch reserves the right to terminate, suspend or amend the Incentive or these Terms at its sole discretion, including in the event of fraud, abuse, and/or an error affecting the proper operation of the Incentive, without prior notice.

The Incentive is non-exchangeable, non-transferable and no alternative is offered. Uswitch reserves the right to replace the Incentive with an alternative incentive of equal or higher value at its sole discretion.

The decision of Uswitch regarding any aspect of the Incentive is final and binding and no correspondence will be entered into about it.

The Users’ data will be collected, stored and processed for the purposes of the Incentive in line with Uswitch’s privacy policy (https://www.uswitch.com/about-us/privacy-policy/). By entering the Incentive, Users agree to receive correspondence from Uswitch in relation to the Incentive only.

The Incentive will be governed by English law and entrants to the Incentive submit to the exclusive jurisdiction of the English courts.