Does your business need a new gas meter?

There are a few reasons why you might need a new business gas meter fitted at your premises.

You've moved into a new property and there's no existing gas supply

You're having a refit at your property and you need to move the position of the existing meter to make way for the new fixtures and fittings

Your existing meter is faulty or has reached the end of its serviceable life. All gas meters come with a period of certification, which is usually between 10 and 40 years. When this period ends, it's recommended that you replace the meter, even if it isn't faulty.

How to arrange a new business gas meter installation

If you need a new gas meter fitting at your business, you'll need to find out what your unique gas supply number is. More commonly known as the MPRN (meter point reference number), this number is between six and ten digits long and is unique to your business property. The MPRN can be found on a recent bill, but if you’ve just moved into new premises and don’t have one, enter your postcode at the Find My Supplier website or call the meter number helpline on 0870 608 1524.

You’ll then need to decide on the type of meter that will best suit your business. Here are some of your options:

Standard meters only use one payment rate so you’ll pay the same price for your gas no matter the time of day. This could be a good option if your business is open during traditional office hours

only use one payment rate so you’ll pay the same price for your gas no matter the time of day. This could be a good option if your business is open during traditional office hours Evening and weekend meters use two different rates – a cheaper rate for evenings and weekends and a pricier ‘day rate’. These are good if your business is busiest over the weekend or at night – for instance, bars, clubs and pubs

use two different rates – a cheaper rate for evenings and weekends and a pricier ‘day rate’. These are good if your business is busiest over the weekend or at night – for instance, bars, clubs and pubs Smart meters can help you stick to a budget or actively look for ways to cut down on your energy consumption as they monitor what you use.

Smart meters for business usually come with free installation, but if you’re looking for any other type of meter then you’ll probably be expected to pay for installation. You can usually negotiate a price for gas meter installation, so it might be worth trying a number of suppliers to see what they offer.

If you want to install a new gas meter and set up a new tariff our energy experts might be able to help. Give us a call on 0800 188 4930 and we'll find the best tariff from our panel of trusted UK suppliers and see if we can keep your new gas meter installation costs to a minimum. When arranging an installation date, bear in mind that you or a staff member may need to be onsite when the engineer calls. If there's no one at your premises, they might not be able to carry out the work.

How to arrange a business gas meter connection

If you’re moving to a brand-new site with no existing gas connection then you'll need to get one installed. Here's how to arrange a new business gas meter connection.

Contact your ‘distribution network operator’ (DNO)

Your DNO is responsible for operating and maintaining gas pipes, so you'll need to get in touch with them first. You can find out who your DNO is from the Energy networks association website. Your DNO will work out how much it’ll cost to set up a new supply based on your location and what your needs are.

Work out what your maximum gas requirements are

This sounds more complicated than it really is, but it just means you need to work out the amount of gas your equipment could use in an hour or year. Gas requirements can be measured in kWh (kilowatt hours), BTU (British thermal units), or cubic metres or feet. To give you an idea of how much energy a business like yours usually uses, check out our guide to average business energy consumption. You might also be able to get this information from a CORGI registered engineer or National Grid. If you want to work it out yourself then add up the maximum gas loads of each piece of equipment you have (your appliance handbooks should tell you this). The good news is that unless your business uses huge amounts of gas, it’s unlikely that you’ll ever exceed the maximums put in place.

Find out the service pressure of your supply

Most business gas supplies are classed as low or medium-pressure, but you can also get intermediate or high-pressure supplies. The supply itself doesn’t affect the price but higher pressures usually mean a more expensive meter. The National Grid will be able to tell you what supply you have – call them on 0800 188 4930.

Choose a suitable supplier and meter

Knowing what your gas needs are means you can choose the most suitable meter and tariff. When it comes to connecting your supply, you’ll need to ensure you’re available as some gas pipes feed into buildings in which case your meter will need to be installed inside. Some properties have gas pipes that stop outside which means you’ll need an external meter. If this is the case then your gas supplier or DNO will need to ensure it’s housed safely.

How much will a new gas meter installation cost and how long will it take?

Business energy deals are tailored to the needs of your business. And the type of meter you need will also depend on how much gas you use. This means that the installation costs will depend on the type of meter you need and the supplier you choose to fit it. The installation itself can take between two to three weeks, but it can take up to 12 if you’re putting one in for the first time or if you’re fitting a new connection. We’d always advise starting the process as early as possible to avoid delays to your business.

How to switch business gas supplier

You can switch business gas suppliers by getting in touch with a new supplier and asking them to switch your business to one of their commercial tariffs. You'll need to have the following information to hand:

Your MPRN to help the supplier locate your supply

Your energy consumption and how much you currently pay

When your switching window opens and your contract end date.

You'll then need to let your current supplier you're leaving. Your switch will take place when your existing contract ends.