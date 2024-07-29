50+ UK energy-saving statistics 2024

As of March 2024, more than four million energy-saving measures have been installed in properties across Great Britain, as homes seek to increase their energy efficiency.

This report gathers the latest energy-saving statistics on the rate of uptake of government-backed measures to increase energy efficiency, as well as the average energy efficiency ratings of homes by age and tenure.

Top 10 UK energy-saving statistics

From 2013 to March 2024, around 4.1 million energy efficiency measures were installed in 2.7 million properties in Great Britain through various government support schemes.

In the decade to March 2024, March 2014 saw the greatest number of energy-saving measures installed across UK homes (99,270).

Microgeneration has become increasingly popular as an energy efficiency measure over the last decade, with nearly 10,000 systems installed in Q1 2024 (9,699).

Houses account for seven in 10 (71.4%) households in receipt of ECO measures.

The North West of England has the greatest share of energy-saving measures installed in Great Britain, at 16.9%.

Flats and maisonettes are the most energy-efficient property type, with an average EPC of Band C (73 points).

The vast majority (97.62%) of homes built since 2012 in England and Wales have an EPC rating of ‘C’ or above.

Only one in seven (15.3%) English and Welsh homes built before 1930 have an EPC rating of ‘C’ or above.

Almost double the number of social rent homes than those privately owned have an EPC rating of ‘C’ or above (60.85% vs 32.68%).

British homes could save £40 a year by turning off standby mode.

UK household energy efficiency statistics

The number of energy efficiency measures installed in UK homes

In the decade between March 2014 and March 2024, across the full range of schemes available to UK residents - including ECO, Cashback, Green Deal Finance Plans, Home Improvement Funds, and Communities - over three million energy efficiency measures have been installed in UK homes (3,325,126).

The number of energy efficiency measures installed in UK homes (March 2015-March 2024)

March 2014 saw the greatest number of these measures installed across UK homes, with nearly 100,000 fitted (99,270). Comparatively, July 2022 saw the fewest at 1,499.

The number of measures installed across the UK each month has fluctuated greatly over the decade, with a sudden drop in numbers typically in March and April each year, before rising again.

The number of measures installed by type of measure

Cavity wall insulation has consistently remained the most popular energy-saving measure installed in UK homes over the last decade, with 881,905 recorded installations.

The number of varying energy-saving measures installed in the UK between January 2014 and March 2024

Boiler upgrades and ‘other heating’ measures are also among the most popular energy-saving measures, at a total of 692,235 and 796,559, respectively.

Microgeneration , whereby homes generate their own energy on a small scale as part of a Feed-In Tariff scheme, has consistently grown in popularity since April-June 2022. While only one or two of these measures were being installed in 2016, January-March 2024 recorded almost 10,000 microgeneration uptakes (9,699).

The number of measures installed by household characteristics

British houses account for the majority of ECO measures targets, equivalent to more than seven in 10 (71.4%).

The number of energy-saving measures installed by type of property (January 2013 - March 2024)

Flats, despite being the next biggest target, have been the recipient of less than a fifth (18%) of total ECO measures installed.

Bungalows are the recipient of around half that (9.2%) of flats, with maisonettes accounting for just 1.3% of all measures installed.

The number of measures installed and households receiving measures by region

Households in the North West of England account for the greatest share of ECO measures installed in Great Britain, equivalent to more than one in six (16.9%) of all households in receipt of these energy-saving measures.

The number of households in receipt of ECO measures across the regions of Great Britain (January 2013–March 2024)

Largely, a region’s share of measures is in line with its geographical position, with northern regions accounting for a greater number of ECO measures. However, this is not an exact correlation, as, for example, the North East has just a 5.9% share of energy-saving measures, while the South East has an 8.8% share.

English households are in receipt of more than four-fifths (81.9%) of Great Britain’s total ECO measures. Meanwhile, Scottish households are the target of just an eighth (12.9%) of all measures installed, while households in Wales account for just 5.2% of energy-saving measures.

The number of Green Deal Plans installed

The Green Deal Plan is a government scheme to help residents make their homes more energy-efficient, offering advice on how to pay for these improvements.

These typically involve measures such as various forms of insulation, draught proofing, and double glazing.

The number of Green Deal Plans installed across Great Britain (March 2014 - March 2024)

Live: All measures have been installed, info for the energy supplier and future bill payers has been attached to the Plan.

Completed: All the measures have been paid off in full (including Plans paid off early), and therefore the Plan is no longer active on the system.

Total: The total number of Plans for unique properties on the Central Charge Database or have been completed at the end of reporting month.

There was significant interest in and uptake in the Green Deal Plan from 2014 to 2015 in its first year, due to the scheme's strong fresh interest and promotion.

After the initial surge the total number of plans stabilised and the number of live plans declined, which suggests that while new plans are being added they are being offset by the completion of existing plans.

Energy efficiency of housing in England and Wales

The energy performance certificate (EPC) is used as an easy way to understand a home's overall energy efficiency and carbon emissions. It runs from the most energy-efficient, Band A (score of 92-100 points), to the least, Band G (1-20 points).

In England and Wales, homes have an average EPC rating of Band D, at scores of 68 and 88, respectively. The latest energy saving statistics also reveal that flats and maisonettes are the best scoring property type, with an average EPC rating of Band C (73 points).

EPC bands by age of property

The energy efficiency of a home increases as the age decreases. Properties built pre-1930 have an average of just 15.3% of homes with Band C or above, compared to post-2012 buildings, where 97.62% of homes are among the most energy-efficient.

Percentage of households in England and Wales with an EPC band ‘C’ or above, by age of property and region (Q2 2013–Q1 2023)

New-build properties in the North East have the highest proportion of energy-efficient properties, at 99.07%. In this age class, Yorkshire and the Humber ranks lowest, with 95.93% of post-2012 homes earning Band C or above.

Yorkshire and the Humber report the fewest energy-efficient homes across all ages of property. For homes built before 1930, just one in 10 (10.64%) report Band C or above, while over a quarter (26.47%) of similarly aged properties in London are judged as energy-efficient.

EPC bands by tenure

Socially rented properties have the highest proportion of homes with an EPC band of C or above, at three-fifths (60.85%). This is almost double that of owner-occupied homes, where less than a third (32.68%) are classed as energy-efficient.

Percentage of households in England and Wales with an EPC band ‘C’ or above, by tenure and region (Q2 2013–Q1 2023)

Nearly two-fifths of privately rented homes are energy-efficient (38.61%).

Homes for social rent in the South East have the greatest proportion of Band C and above homes in England and Wales, at almost two-thirds (65.87%). This is 10 percentage points more than in the West Midlands, where 55.42% are energy-efficient.

According to the latest UK energy statistics , London homes are typically the most energy-efficient, with a score of 69. This is illustrated by London having the greatest proportion of energy-efficient owner-occupied (37.54%) and privately rented homes (46.47%).

The proportion of energy-efficient owner-occupied homes in London (37.54%), is significantly higher than in Yorkshire and the Humber, where just 28.14% are classed at Band C and above.

How much can households save by being more energy-efficient?

Save £40 a year by switching appliances off standby mode

According to advice from the Energy Saving Trust, savings can be made by an action as simple as turning devices off at the plug, rather than leaving them on standby mode.

The Trust reports that British homes could save £40, while residents in Northern Ireland could save a significant £70 a year using this easy trick.

Save £70 a year by draught-proofing your home

Another piece of advice from the Energy Saving Trust suggests that draught-proofing doors and windows around your home could save you up to £70 a year in Britain, or £100 in Northern Ireland.

The Trust notes that while hiring professional tradespeople to complete this task for you can cost in the region of £250, there are many energy-saving draught-proofing techniques you can complete yourself for much cheaper.

If you do prefer to opt to hire someone to complete the work, you will nevertheless begin to see savings in only three and a half years.

Save £65 a year by turning the flow temperature on a combi boiler to 60°C or less

The Money Saving Boiler Challenge is calling on Brits to make one single change to their boiler’s settings to help improve energy efficiency and save cash. The Challenge reports 238,672 have made the change, but they aim to reach at least 250,000 people.

By turning down the flow temperature on a combi boiler to 60°C or less, the average household can save £65 a year.

Want to make your home more energy-efficient? Find useful tips you can employ across your home in our energy efficiency guides .

Uk energy-savings FAQs Are people using less energy in the UK? Data from the Office for National Statistics (2024) found that 44% of adults in Great Britain are using less fuel, including electricity, than in previous years. This was attributed to concerns around the cost of living crisis, with Brits turning to energy-saving measures in order to reduce bills. https://www.ons.gov.uk/economy/inflationandpriceindices/articles/costoflivinginsights/energy

What is the energy efficiency rate in the UK? The energy performance certificate (EPC) is used as an easy way to understand the overall energy efficiency of a property. It runs from the most energy-efficient, Band A (score of 92-100 points), to the least, Band G (1-20 points). In England and Wales, homes have an average EPC rating of Band D, at scores of 68 and 88, respectively. Comparatively, recent UK business energy statistics found that the majority of business premises hold an EPC of Band C.

How many homes in the UK are not insulated? The House of Commons Library reports that 29% of British homes with cavity walls have no cavity wall insulation (6.1 million properties). Moreover, 33% of homes with lofts have less than 125mm of loft insulation (8.5 million properties), while 91% of homes with solid walls have no solid wall insulation (7.7 million properties).

https://commonslibrary.parliament.uk/research-briefings/cbp-9889/ How much does the eco mode on boilers save? The Money Saving Boiler Challenge reports that the average home could save up to £65 each year by lowering the flow temperature on their boiler.

UK enegy-savings glossary ECO measures This stands for ‘Electricity Company Obligation,’ and is a way for people living in social housing, or in receipt of certain benefits, to get help to improve the energy efficiency of their homes. Green Deal Plan This scheme encourages people to make energy-saving changes to their properties, acting as a loan where repayments are added to future electricity bills. Government backing for the scheme ended in 2015, but it has since been revived by private lenders.



