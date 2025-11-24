Worried about your home’s environmental impact? Insulating your home is a good way to cut your carbon emissions, but have you considered the sustainability of the materials used to insulate it?

The good news is that there is a growing range of eco-friendly insulation products to keep your home warm (or cool when required) in a more sustainable way.

Eco-friendly insulation falls into two broad categories:

Natural insulation. This uses materials derived from plants. It has a smaller carbon footprint than manufactured materials and is naturally renewable, biodegradable and recyclable. Some types are also naturally resistant to water, mould and pests, so require fewer chemical treatments Recycled insulation. This makes use of existing manmade materials like cellulose (paper) and plastics to avoid virgin materials being used or the recycled materials ending up prematurely in landfill.

These eco-friendly materials can be manufactured into a range of products, allowing you to insulate everything from both cavity and sold walls to your loft, floor and any other gaps that might need filling.

Why choose eco-friendly insulation?

The primary reasons for choosing eco-friendly insulation are environmental, including:

Produced from naturally grown or recyclable materials, so require less energy to produce

Plant-based materials are biodegradable, renewable and recyclable

Some materials capture more carbon when grown than that required to turn them into insulation, helping to cut emissions

Few (if any) chemical or non-biodegradable additives

Many types are relatively easy to work with and can be fitted by an experienced DIYer.

The good news is that you don’t have to compromise on the effectiveness of your insulation by choosing an eco-friendly product. Many offer similar thermal performance to traditional insulation materials like rock and glass wool*.

And while most eco-friendly insulation costs more than conventional insulation, prices vary widely, enabling you to choose a more environmentally friendly option without breaking your budget.

*Note: most thermal conductivity ratings below are taken from A Comprehensive Comparison of Insulation Materials for Timber Building Systems, a study published in May 2025.

Cellulose insulation

Cellulose insulation is made from a mix of recycled newspaper (around 85%) and other organic compounds, shredded and pulverised into soft fibres. During this process, it’s usually treated with a combination of boric acid and ammonium sulphate, two non-toxic compounds that help make it flame-retardant and resistant to mould and pests.

In most cases, cellulose insulation is supplied in a loose-fill state but has also been manufactured in pellet form. It’s primarily used to insulate:

Lofts: the fibres are poured directly into the space between joists to fill the space

Timber-framed walls: the fibres are blown into timber-frame cavities using air pressure before the frames are boarded up. In most cases, the insulation is slightly dampened (it can absorb up to 30% of its own body weight in water without affecting its insulation performance) before being ‘damp-blown’ into the cavity

Solid floors: pellets can be installed in some floors with a sub-floor fitted.

In terms of insulation performance, cellulose insulation has a thermal conductivity of 0.037-0.042 W/m.K, which is similar to that of rock and glass wool.