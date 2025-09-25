Dealing with gaps in floorboards

A cheap and easy alternative to insulating your wooden floor is to simply plug any gaps in the floorboards, an action that could save you up to £40 per year per room. Before doing so, however, check the ventilation in the space below to help prevent the floor joists from rotting over time.

When it comes to filling the gaps, you have several options:

Flexible fillers, such as rubberised strips or draught-excluder fillets.

Resin or sealant fillers, colour matched to fill narrower gaps

Paper, jute or foam rolls to pack the gap, topped with a sealant strip

Get professional help, where specialists fit discrete flexible seals beneath floorboards or skirting.

Avoid expanding foam or removing airbricks as this will lead to damp and rot. Rigid fillers should also be avoided as they fall out when the floorboards naturally expand and contract.

Another short-term option is lay rugs or fit carpet – rugs are preferable because they can be taken up to allow airflow through timber floors (as well as prevent overheating during warmer months).

Draught-proofing sash windows and doors

According to Historic England, around 20% of a home’s heating is lost through its windows, most of which escapes through air gaps. These gaps – along with those around doors – can be sealed to deliver around £85-95 in savings on your energy bills when combined with other draught-proofing measures, according to the Energy Saving Trust.

To draught-proof doors, try one of the following:

Wiper seals – the brush type is particularly effective on the bottom of doors, even where the door is slightly warped

Compression seals – work well with external doors as they allow for the door’s seasonal movement.

When it comes to sash windows, avoid seals stuck or glued into place (they’ll eventually come loose or peel off) or those affixed using nails or screws (unsightly and will damage the frame). Instead, use a specialist product such as Gapseal, a flexible, non-permanent solution that is fitted during the winter months when the windows remain shut. When it gets warmer and you want to open the windows, remove it and store somewhere safe, ready for the following winter (Gapseal can be used multiple times).

Fitting secondary glazing to sash windows

Once draught-proofed, you can insulate the room further by fitting secondary glazing. These are separate windows fitted internally behind the sash window, which require no planning permission. When closed, they offer similar benefits to double-glazed windows, slowing heat loss from the room while improving sound insulation. When combined with draught-proofing across all your home’s windows, you can expect savings of £150-£250 per year on your energy bills.

Another way to slow down heat loss in winter is to fit internal shutters, thick blinds or curtains. Remember, while they help to keep heat in, they don’t prevent cold air coming in from outside.

Draught-proofing chimneys

You can shave an additional £60-65 a year off your annual energy bills by draught-proofing your open chimney when it’s not in use. To do this, fit a chimney balloon or similar draught excluder, which can be removed should you need to light a fire. These don’t completely seal off the chimney, so also help to avoid damp. Before fitting, check your chimney’s external brickwork – if necessary, repoint with lime mortar to prevent water getting in.

Eco heating solutions for older houses

Another way to improve your energy efficiency is through the installation of a new heating system. Again, specialist advice should be sought because you may be limited by what you can do – for example, some houses contain the original heating system, which may need to be maintained for heritage purposes.

The good news is that there are several options that can be retrofitted to existing pipes and radiators. If they’re in good condition, you may get away with no internal upgrades, but it’s likely you may have to replace radiators with larger versions to accommodate the lower water flow temperatures required by some systems.

Eco heating systems include:

Air source heat pumps (ASHP) – extracts heat from the air, even in cold weather. Works best with well-insulated homes with larger radiators. Note, because it’s fitted to an outside wall, you may need planning permission

Ground source heat pumps – costs at least twice as much as an ASHP and requires space in your garden for laying the underground pipes in, but if you can stomach the cost and disruption, you’ll get better performance with the added benefit of steady, year-round heat

Hybrid heat pumps – these work in tandem with an existing oil- or gas-based system, with the heat pump meeting most of your heating needs. A good compromise in a home that’s hard to insulate

Other options – include biomass, district heating, internal infrared heating panels and solar thermal panels.

Heat pumps come in different shapes and sizes based on a home’s heat loss. Therefore, it’s advisable to insulate your home before getting an on-site inspection to monitor and model your home’s likely heat loss before choosing the correct sized pump for your needs.

How to manage moisture in breathable buildings

Moisture, which can manifest first as condensation, builds up when air gets trapped. That’s why it’s particularly important that older buildings are adequately ventilated to help water vapour escape to prevent the build-up of damp and mould.

Your home should already have ventilation in key areas like kitchens and bathrooms in the form of vents, extractor fans and so on – make sure they’re kept clear and in good working order. If you subsequently make your home airtight, consider installing a positive input ventilation (PIV) system – cost £300-£1,000 – to circulate fresh air through your home via your loft.

A better option is to make sure you include breathable materials in your energy efficiency measures to allow moisture to escape naturally. Breathable materials include:

Lime mortar and plaster

Limewash

Wood fibre insulation boards

Cork boards or granules

Mineral or sheep’s wool insulation.

Why regular maintenance is important

Prevention is always better than cure, so regularly maintaining your older property will help prevent issues like damp forming. For example:

Clear gutters, downpipes and underground drains to keep water flowing away from the building

Replace slipped or broken/cracked tiles or slates

Repair cracks in render and missing mortar in brickwork or stone pointing.

Why you should use traditional materials

When you come to perform repairs or fit energy efficiency measures, it’s usually recommended to go with traditional materials. For example, lime is a popular material for external work because of its:

breathability – lime allows moisture to evaporate naturally to prevent the buildup of condensation and damp

flexibility – it’s softer and more forgiving than cement, so can accommodate minor movement without cracking

authenticity – lime is in character with historic brickwork or stone

repairability – it’s easier to work with and re-point, so original masonry’s life can be extended.

Things to look out for when using traditional materials include:

cost – the materials (and labour) is usually more expensive than with modern insulation jobs

curing time – lime takes longer, so requires protection against elements like rain and frost during this period

skilled labour – you’ll have to factor in the cost of expert help

maintenance – lime often requires repointing more frequently than cement.

How to access home improvement grants and financial support

If you live in an older home but lack the financial clout to implement many energy efficiency measures, there are two government-supported schemes that may be able to help. They are the Great British Insulation Scheme and ECO4 (Energy Company Obligation) scheme.

Great British Insulation Scheme

The Great British Insulation Scheme, which runs until April 2026, places an obligation on medium and large energy suppliers to install insulation in certain households to help improve energy efficiency and reduce bills. It’s open to householders who meet the following criteria:

Live in a home with an EPC rating of D or lower

Have the permission of your landlord if applicable

Your home is in Council Bands A-D (England) or A-E (Scotland).

To apply for the scheme, visit the application page at GOV.UK. If you qualify, your energy supplier will contact you to assess your property and suggest improvements.

ECO4 (Energy Company Obligation) scheme

This scheme, which runs until 31 March 2026, may obligate your energy supplier to install insulation or upgrade your heating system to help reduce your energy bills.

To qualify for the scheme, you must:

Live in a home with an EPC rating D or lower

Have the permission of your landlord if you rent your home.

You must also be in receipt of one or more of the following benefits:

Child Benefit

Pension Guarantee Credit

Income-related Employment and Support Allowance (ESA)

Income-based Jobseeker's Allowance (JSA)

Income Support

Universal Credit

Housing benefit

Pension Credit Savings Credit.

You may also be eligible for the ECO4 Flex scheme if your combined annual household income is under £31,000 and someone lives at your property with a qualifying long-term health condition.

Apply for the scheme through your energy supplier – many have dedicated webpages with steps to follow.