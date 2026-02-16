Heated clothes airers: how energy-efficient are they?

How much energy do heated clothes airers use?

The exact amount of energy that heated clothes airers use will vary from model to model.

If the airer's power is 300W, that converts to 0.3 kWh. Using the unit rates for the January-April 2026 price cap (27.69p per kWh of electricity), that means the airer costs 8p per hour to use.

In contrast, a tumble dryer uses ten times as much energy per cycle. At an average of 3 kWh, it would cost 83p every time you use it.

Can using heated clothes airers lead to mould?

Potentially, yes. Moisture will come off the clothes as they dry, which can lead to damp and mould issues over time. It’s important to ensure you’re dealing with the moist air if you’re going to use a heated airer, either by ventilating the room the airer’s in by opening a window so the air can escape, or by using a dehumidifier.

Dehumidifiers do need electricity to run, so this cost should be factored in when you calculate how much you’ll save by using a heated airer over a tumble dryer. However, the average dehumidifier uses 185W (0.185 kWh), which will cost you around 5p an hour in electricity, so it’s still cheaper to combine an airer and dehumidifier than solely using a tumble dryer.

How to increase a heated airer’s efficiency

While a heated airer is already an energy-efficient appliance, as we’ve seen, there are ways that you can increase its efficiency when using it to make sure your clothes dry as quickly as possible.