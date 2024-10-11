Remember: while these alternatives offer more energy-efficient ways to cook your food, they don’t produce the same crispy results as an air fryer. For example, a microwave is most effective at reheating food, while a slow cooker is best for cooking one-pot meals like stews.

Should I invest in an air fryer?

There are numerous reasons why you might want to invest in an air fryer: healthier, tastier food that cooks in less time and results in less mess. An air fryer takes up less space than an oven, and some models allow you to do more than simply air fry food: you can roast, grill, bake and more.

However, there’s an even more compelling reason to invest in an air fryer: significant savings on your energy bills. How much you save, and how long it takes you to recoup your costs depends on the model you choose. However, from a purely economic point of view, an air fryer makes perfect sense for people who live alone or in households of two: a compact air fryer can be purchased for under £50, and by switching most if not all your meals to this from your oven you can even recoup that cost within six months to a year.

But what about other models? The following table gives you a rough idea of what to expect in terms of initial outlay and annual savings to give you an idea of how long it will take for an air fryer to pay for itself: