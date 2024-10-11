Are electric blankets expensive to run?

No. Blankets are extremely energy efficient as they’re only designed to warm up the space around them. Most blankets have an energy rating of just 100-300 watts, which means they cost pennies to run for extended periods.

The major consideration is the purchase price of the electric blanket itself. This can vary enormously, not just because electric blankets come in all shapes and sizes:

Underblankets: traditional electric blankets that are fitted on top of the mattress and underneath your bedsheet

Overblankets: a blanket you place on your bed as an extra layer. Some can even be placed inside duvet covers

Mattress protector: the combines an electric blanket with a mattress protector that can also make the bed softer and more comfortable

Heat throw: a blanket designed to be worn around the person like a hoodie, providing personal heat around the house

Heat pads: used to heat specific parts of the body, from the back, neck and shoulders to feet.

Other factors influencing the purchase cost include:

Its size (single, double or king sized)

Number of heat settings

Timer – allows the blanket to switch off automatically after a set period

Automatic temperature adjustment – helps reduce costs further by not wasting energy producing unnecessary heat

Multi-heating zones – some double- or king-size duvets offer two separate heating areas, so both you and your partner can adjust the temperature to their own individual needs.

Cost of running an electric blanket over time

Electric blankets cost mere pennies to run continuously for an hour. The actual amount of electricity consumed and how much that costs you will ultimately depend on the blanket’s own heat settings, which usually range from 18 to 56°C, and how long it takes to reach the desired temperature.

The following examples are based on the typical usage of an electric blanket:

Warming your bed

The most obvious use for an electric blanket is to warm your bed before you go to sleep. There are several ways to do this, including:

Turning it on to full heat 10-15 minutes before going to bed and then switching it off

Putting it on at a low heat setting for up to 2 hours before retiring for the night, then leaving it on a minimal setting all night.

Most electric blankets consume no more than 300 watts – and some single blankets as little as 40W – when on their highest setting. Their energy usage falls significantly when the electric blanket is switched to its lowest setting, making it possible to heat a bed for 7-8 hours a night for as little as 1p, or £3.66 a year, when the blanket is set to its minimum heat setting.

How much your electric blanket costs to run over an extended period depends on its energy rating, what temperature you set it to, and how long you use it for each night. Here are some examples of the most you could expect to pay if you heated your bed for eight hours a night at the maximum setting: