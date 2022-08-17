How to contact your energy supplier

We’ve collated the contact details of the main suppliers here for you to easily access when you need them. While phone and email are the traditional ways to contact businesses, more and more have chat functions of varying effectiveness that are either automated or staffed by people.
|Supplier
|Phone number
|Email address
|Chatbot?
|Text
|Boost
|0330 102 7517 Monday to Friday - 8am-6pm Saturday - 9am-2pm
|N
|Y
|N
|N
|British Gas
|0330 100 0056 Monday to Friday - 9am-5pm
|N
|Y
|N
|N
|Bulb
|0300 30 30 635 Monday to Friday - 9am-5pm
|Y (fill in form)
|Y
|N
|N
|Co-op Energy
|0808 164 1088
|N
|N
|N
|N
|EDF
|0333 200 5100 0800 096 2929 text telephone for those with hearing difficulties Weekdays - 8am-6pm Saturday - 8am-2pm
|N
|Y
|07480 802 942 Weekdays - 7am-11pm Weekends - 8am-8pm
|07481 341 928 Weekdays - 7am-11pm Weekends - 8am-8pm
|E.ON Next
|0808 501 5200 0808 501 5200 text telephone for those with hearing difficulties Monday to Thursday - 9am-5pm Friday - 9am-4pm
|hi@eonnext.com
|Y
|0808 501 5200
|N
|Good Energy
|0345 034 2400 Monday to Friday - 9am-5pm
|hello@goodenergy.co.uk
|N
|N
|N
|M&S Energy
|08081 697 822 Monday to Thursday - 9am-5pm Friday - 9am-4pm
|hello@mandsenergy.com
|N
|N
|N
|Octopus
|0808 164 1088 Monday to Thursday - 9am-5pm Friday - 9am-4pm
|hello@octopus.energy
|N
|N
|N
|OVO
|0330 303 5063 Monday to Friday - 9am-5pm
|N
|N
|N
|N
|ScottishPower
|0345 270 0700 Monday to Friday - 9am-5pm
|N
|Y
|N
|N
|Shell Energy
|0330 094 5800 Monday to Friday - 8am-6.30pm Saturday - 9am-4pm
|Y (fill in form)
|Y
|N
|N
|So Energy
|0330 111 5050 Monday to Friday - 9am-5pm
|help@so.energy
|N
|N
|N
|SSE
|0345 070 7373 Credit customers: Monday to Friday - 8am-6pm Saturday - 8am-2pm PAYG customers: Monday to Friday - 8am-8pm Saturday - 8am-6pm Sunday - 9am to 5pm
|N
|Y
|07537 186570
|N
|Utilita
|N
|N
|Y
|N
|N
|Utility Warehouse
|0333 777 0777 Monday to Friday - 8am-7.45pm Saturday - 9am-4.30pm Bank holidays - 10am-4pm
|Y (fill in form)
|N
|N
|N
