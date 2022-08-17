 Skip to main content
Guides

How to contact your energy supplier

With the wholesale energy market still causing customers’ bills to soar, it’s likely that you’ll need to contact your supplier to discuss payments, bills or other parts of your account.
We’ve collated the contact details of the main suppliers here for you to easily access when you need them. While phone and email are the traditional ways to contact businesses, more and more have chat functions of varying effectiveness that are either automated or staffed by people.

SupplierPhone numberEmail addressChatbot?WhatsAppText
Boost0330 102 7517 Monday to Friday - 8am-6pm Saturday - 9am-2pmNYNN
British Gas0330 100 0056 Monday to Friday - 9am-5pmNYNN
Bulb0300 30 30 635 Monday to Friday - 9am-5pmY (fill in form)YNN
Co-op Energy0808 164 1088NNNN
EDF0333 200 5100 0800 096 2929 text telephone for those with hearing difficulties Weekdays - 8am-6pm Saturday - 8am-2pmNY07480 802 942 Weekdays - 7am-11pm Weekends - 8am-8pm07481 341 928 Weekdays - 7am-11pm Weekends - 8am-8pm
E.ON Next0808 501 5200 0808 501 5200 text telephone for those with hearing difficulties Monday to Thursday - 9am-5pm Friday - 9am-4pmhi@eonnext.comY0808 501 5200N
Good Energy0345 034 2400 Monday to Friday - 9am-5pmhello@goodenergy.co.ukNNN
M&S Energy08081 697 822 Monday to Thursday - 9am-5pm Friday - 9am-4pmhello@mandsenergy.comNNN
Octopus0808 164 1088 Monday to Thursday - 9am-5pm Friday - 9am-4pmhello@octopus.energyNNN
OVO0330 303 5063 Monday to Friday - 9am-5pmNNNN
ScottishPower0345 270 0700 Monday to Friday - 9am-5pmNYNN
Shell Energy0330 094 5800 Monday to Friday - 8am-6.30pm Saturday - 9am-4pmY (fill in form)YNN
So Energy0330 111 5050 Monday to Friday - 9am-5pmhelp@so.energyNNN
SSE0345 070 7373 Credit customers: Monday to Friday - 8am-6pm Saturday - 8am-2pm PAYG customers: Monday to Friday - 8am-8pm Saturday - 8am-6pm Sunday - 9am to 5pmNY07537 186570N
UtilitaNNYNN
Utility Warehouse0333 777 0777 Monday to Friday - 8am-7.45pm Saturday - 9am-4.30pm Bank holidays - 10am-4pmY (fill in form)NNN

