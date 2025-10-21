Is air conditioning worth it in the UK?

UK summers are getting hotter. In July 2022 we experienced our first recorded temperature above 40°C and the number of days when the temperature exceeds a comfortable 28°C are growing. According to the UK Green Building Council, 55% of UK homes are already overheating during relatively cool summers. The obvious solution seems to be to install air conditioning, and AC use has increased by 90% over the past two years alone in the UK.

But is aircon the answer to your stuffy home? Find out how much it costs and whether it’s the best solution to your heat-related problems. If not, discover what cost-effective and energy-efficient alternatives are available to stay cool in summer.

How much does air conditioning cost in the UK?

The cost of air conditioning in the UK breaks down into three parts:

Unit costs

Installation costs

Annual running costs, including electricity consumption and annual maintenance.

Air conditioning unit costs

There are three broad types of aircon systems you can buy:

Portable units: these cost around £300-£800, and are designed for smaller rooms and renters who can’t make material changes to their home

Split systems: these combine one or more indoor units with an outdoor compressor that vents the hot air outside. They typically cost £1,500-£3,500 for a single room system, or £3,500-£7,000 for a multi-room split system

Central air conditioning (or ducted systems): these cost £5,000 upwards and are usually reserved for larger homes and new builds, where they can be incorporated into the design.

Air conditioning installation costs

Again, the cost depends on the type of unit being installed. Portable aircon units can be installed by yourself for free if you’re comfortable with fitting the air-tight window slide for venting. Split and ducted systems require professional installation, which can add around £1,500 to £3,000 to the total cost of the system depending on what’s fitted and if any extra work is required.

AC running costs

Fixed air conditioning units require regular maintenance to keep them in good working order. According to Checkatrade, the average cost of an annual, one-off aircon service is £70-£120 per unit. This includes a thorough clean of all major components and replacement of the AC refrigerant but doesn’t include the cost of any repairs should they be needed.

In addition, you’ll also need to pay for the electricity used by your AC system. The larger the unit, the higher its power rating (and therefore energy usage):