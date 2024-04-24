Smart thermostats explained: how much they cost and are they worth it?
What is a smart thermostat and how does it work?
A smart thermostat (not to be confused with smart meters) gives you more efficient and accessible control over your home’s heating than a traditional thermostat.
Smart thermostats are connected to your boiler and are often controlled by an app that is downloaded to a smartphone or tablet. This allows users to adjust their heating from anywhere. If you're at home, you may also be able to connect your smart thermostat to a voice assistant like Amazon's Alexa or Google's Assistant.
Some smart thermostats offer more, such as 'learning' your schedule by detecting when your smartphone is in the house, or even taking it a step further by detecting when you're on your usual route home, and setting your home to the desired temperature.
Are smart thermostats worth it?
The ability to remotely control a home's temperature appeals to those with hectic schedules. For instance, if you have a late-running meeting, there's no reason to heat an empty home - or maybe you're on holiday and realise you've forgotten to turn off the heat. Smart thermostats mean that resolving any heating errors takes just a few taps on your smartphone.
Some can also use your phone to track your movements and turn the heating on and off automatically if it detects you're in or out.
How much do smart thermostats cost?
The cost of purchasing and installing a smart thermostat varies according to model and retailer. As a general guide as of October 2026, costs are roughly as below:
|Cost item
|Average cost
|Smart thermostat (unit only)
|£119–£219
|Smart thermostat installation cost
|£30–£80
|Smart thermostat supply + fit
|£174–£274
Costs taken from Checkatrade
Wi-Fi, wireless and digital thermostats: what is the difference?
A Wi-Fi thermostat broadly isn't "smart" - it won't learn your habits and make automatic adjustments. A wireless thermostat will be "smart". Whether it's digital or not relates to the display and the way it senses the temperature - digital is more advanced and reliable than the old analogue versions.
What's the best smart thermostat for me?
The ideal smart thermostat is different for everyone.
The most basic models should allow users to control their home's temperature with their phone, whether it's adjusting on the fly or creating a heating schedule depending on when people are in or out.
The more you spend, the more features you'll be able to access. Google’s smart thermostat, the Nest Learning Thermostat, and tado both learn from user behaviour. This means the systems monitor your heating preferences and adjust the temperature accordingly. After a while you should never have to change the temperature again.
You can also find smart thermostats that use your location and sense when you're about to return home so it can adjust the temperature. There are models that report historical data and models that connect to voice assistants for hands-off management. It depends on what you think is most important to have in your smart thermostat.
How does thermostat placement affect my energy bills?
If your smart thermostat is in a room that's colder than the rest of the house or by a door or window that is often open and lets in cold air, it might work inefficiently.
For example, it might tell your heating system to send out more heat because it thinks the whole house is colder than you want it to be, which then costs you money unnecessarily.
The best place to put a smart thermostat is in a place where the temperature is relatively consistent so it's always working from the same baseline.
Will a smart thermostat save me money?
Smart thermostats don't directly save you money in the way switching energy supplier can. However, they provide the ability to heat your home more efficiently, which should save you money in the long run. You will also receive reports about your usage, which can help you adjust your behaviour and preferences accordingly to save money.
If you're looking for ways to cut your energy usage around the home, check out our energy-saving guides.
Did you know?
It's usually more energy-efficient to use a smart thermostat to heat your whole home rather than one room.
What are the different types of smart thermostat?
There are various smart thermostats available from different manufacturers. We take a look at some of them below:
tado°
tado° had been operating in Germany and other European countries before launching in the UK in October 2013. It seeks to adapt to users’ lifestyles and create smart homes with as little input from them as possible. It is partnered with E.ON Next and Octopus Energy.
Its Smart Thermostat X learns from users’ behaviour and tries to match your home’s temperature to your preferences in the most energy-efficient way possible. Users can control the heating schedule using an app and an AI assistant which learns and adapts to user behaviour and preferences.
According to tado°, the system can help users save up to 22% on their energy bills with a 12-month money-back guarantee if users aren't happy with their savings.
British Gas’s Hive
Hive allows users to design heating schedules and alter their home’s temperature whenever they want to. The system is largely app-controlled, with a regular and mini smart thermostat option. The device can also automatically turn the heating on if your pipes are going to freeze due to cold temperatures. With spending controls and over-budget alerts available, British Gas says the Hive can save customers around £182 per year on their heating.
Hive thermostats start at £79.
Honeywell evohome
Honeywell predominantly markets smart thermostats for radiators but does have a couple of home options available as well. The evohome has the ability to split your home into up to 12 individual heating zones.
The technology incorporates the usual array of smart thermostat features, including hot water control and remote control via smartphones or tablets.
Honeywell’s evohome is available to purchase online with prices from roughly £160 to £190 on Amazon for the base unit (installation not included).
Heatmiser
Launched in 2014, Heatmiser takes a build-your-own approach to smart thermostats and home heating systems.
Its equipment can do everything you'd expect it to be able to do, and will cost in the region of £200 depending on what you need.
Drayton Wiser
Wiser is a smart home heating system offered by Drayton, one of the UK’s leading heating control brands. The system is made up of a Wiser Home Hub and Smart Room Thermostat, with the Wiser Multi-room Kits offering room-by-room control, with Smart Radiator Thermostats offering individual control of each radiator in your house.
Prices for the system range from £195 to just under £470 (plus installation costs if required) for the Wiser Kit 1, including the Wiser Home Hub and Smart Room Thermostat. The total cost will depend on your home's layout and size.
Can I install my own smart thermostat?
It's possible to install your own smart thermostat - especially if you're replacing an old thermostat that's already in use. But unless you're experienced when it comes to dealing with electrics and heating systems, it might be better to get a professional to do it for you. The more complicated a system is (for instance, if you have heat pumps to consider as well), the more complicated the installation will be.
As noted above, the average installation costs for smart thermostats are £30 to £80, so it might be worth adding them on to the cost of the thermostat for ease and peace of mind.
What else do smart thermostats work with?
Smart thermostats can now integrate with a lot of third-party smart devices, such as fans and lights. They are also often compatible with voice assistants like Alexa and Google Assistant so you can make changes to your home's temperature simply by speaking.
Can I switch energy if I have a smart thermostat?
Yes, you can switch energy if you have a smart thermostat. The thermostat helps to control how much energy you use, but won't be a barrier to switching your actual energy deal. Click below to run an energy comparison.
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