Wi-Fi, wireless and digital thermostats: what is the difference?

A Wi-Fi thermostat broadly isn't "smart" - it won't learn your habits and make automatic adjustments. A wireless thermostat will be "smart". Whether it's digital or not relates to the display and the way it senses the temperature - digital is more advanced and reliable than the old analogue versions.

What's the best smart thermostat for me?

The ideal smart thermostat is different for everyone.

The most basic models should allow users to control their home's temperature with their phone, whether it's adjusting on the fly or creating a heating schedule depending on when people are in or out.

The more you spend, the more features you'll be able to access. Google’s smart thermostat, the Nest Learning Thermostat, and tado both learn from user behaviour. This means the systems monitor your heating preferences and adjust the temperature accordingly. After a while you should never have to change the temperature again.

You can also find smart thermostats that use your location and sense when you're about to return home so it can adjust the temperature. There are models that report historical data and models that connect to voice assistants for hands-off management. It depends on what you think is most important to have in your smart thermostat.

How does thermostat placement affect my energy bills?

If your smart thermostat is in a room that's colder than the rest of the house or by a door or window that is often open and lets in cold air, it might work inefficiently.

For example, it might tell your heating system to send out more heat because it thinks the whole house is colder than you want it to be, which then costs you money unnecessarily.

The best place to put a smart thermostat is in a place where the temperature is relatively consistent so it's always working from the same baseline.

Will a smart thermostat save me money?

Smart thermostats don't directly save you money in the way switching energy supplier can. However, they provide the ability to heat your home more efficiently, which should save you money in the long run. You will also receive reports about your usage, which can help you adjust your behaviour and preferences accordingly to save money.

If you're looking for ways to cut your energy usage around the home, check out our energy-saving guides.