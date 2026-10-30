What is the Warm Homes Loan scheme?

The Warm Homes Loan scheme is a government-backed no-interest or low-interest loan provided by a bank or lender that households in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland can apply for in order to pay for upgrades like heat pumps, solar panels and storage batteries.

You apply directly to the lender, which will offer either no interest rates or interest rates reduced by up to five per cent.

For example: if you borrowed £10,000 over seven years, you would repay around £155 a month with an 8% loan available right now. With a 3% loan, the monthly repayment would be around £132. With no interest applied, it would be around £119.

After the work is completed, homeowners may be selected for an audit on behalf of the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ) or a quality check by the Microgeneration Certification Scheme (MCS).

Who is eligible for the Warm Homes Loan scheme?

Individual lenders may have specific eligibility requirements, but broadly, in order to qualify for a Warm Homes Loan, you simply need to own the UK-based residential property you’re applying to upgrade, with or without a mortgage. Each lender will run its own credit checks to make the final decision on your loan.