It's recently been a volatile time for UK household energy prices. Many households have endured unprecedented price hikes since 2020, largely due to COVID-19, the cost of living crisis, and the conflict in Ukraine. Our research has enabled us to gather more than 100 UK energy statistics for 2023, to reveal industry trends, household consumption figures, and what the future looks like for the UK household energy bills. Top 10 UK energy statistics 2023 British Gas remains the biggest energy supplier in the UK with 20% of the overall market share

The average annual UK energy bill is £2,645 as of Q1 2023 – a 77% rise from the previous year

London and the South East have the most energy-efficient homes across England and Wales, on average

The price of wholesale electricity fell 75% between July 2022 and May 2023

Renewable energy is now responsible for over 47% of the UK's electricity generation Merseyside and North Wales is the region that pays the most for electricity, with an average annual bill of £1,241

The average annual gas bill is £1,357 as of Q1 2023 – a 106% rise from 2022

The average British household has 2.4 people living in it and uses 2,900 kWh of electricity and 12,000 kWh of gas per year

Offshore wind is the most prevalent source of renewable electricity generation in the UK, making up 19.2% of all electricity

The South East and London were found to have the most energy-efficient homes in the UK, on average. Which companies are the biggest suppliers in the UK energy market? Recent energy statistics found that British Gas remains the biggest energy supplier in the UK. Despite having a 5% lower market share than in 2020, British Gas still accounts for a fifth (20%) of the entire UK energy market. A breakdown of the companies with the biggest market share of UK domestic energy in Q3 2022

E.ON has the next highest market share, with its overall percentage of 17% representing a 5% increase from Q4 2019. The five biggest energy companies in the UK (British Gas, E.On, SSE/OVO Energy, EDF, and Scottish Power) collectively account for 70% of the overall UK energy market. UK energy price cap latest The energy price cap was first introduced in January 2019 and is designed to regulate how much consumers pay for energy. The cap is reviewed regularly by Ofgem, the government regulatory body for gas and electricity companies in Great Britain. Under the scheme, Ofgem is required to determine the maximum price that suppliers can charge consumers for each kilowatt per hour (kWh) of energy they use, with the cap changing to reflect the costs of wholesale energy. As of July 2023, the maximum amount a household can pay for a dual fuel energy bill is set to £2,074 per year, which reflects the recent falls in wholesale energy prices. Previously, record wholesale prices had seen the price cap exceed £4,000. In response to this, the UK government introduced the Energy Price Guarantee in October 2022, a subsidiary that ensured households would pay no higher than £2,500 per year on energy. The July 2023 price cap marks the first time that the Energy Price Cap has fallen below £2,500 since October 2022, with the decrease in costs bringing an end to the Energy Price Guarantee.

How much energy does the average UK home use? According to Ofgem, the average British household has 2.4 people living in it and uses 2,900 kWh of electricity and 12,000 kWh of gas per year. This works out to 242 kWh of electricity and 1,000 kWh of gas per month. You can see the different cost of appliances around the home to understand your home's usage in more detail. And to help with lowering your usage, we've curated 100+ energy saving tips. What is the average energy bill in the UK? The latest UK energy statistics found that the average combined energy bill in Q1 2023 was £2,645. This represents a 77% rise from the average annual costs recorded for 2022. A breakdown of the average cost of UK energy bills in Q1 2022 and Q1 2023

The price of electricity also accelerated during this time, with the latest average annual cost of £1,288 representing a 55% increase from the previous year (£833). Gas incurred even greater price rises over this period, increasing by 106%, from £658 to £1,357. Which UK region has the most expensive electricity bills? As of August 2023, Merseyside and North Wales is the region that pays the most for electricity. An average annual cost of £1,241 makes it the only UK region with average costs above £1,200. A breakdown of the average annual cost of electricity bills by region (2022)

The South East is the second most expensive region in the country for electricity bills, with average costs of £1,199 per year (around 3% less than Merseyside and North Wales). There is no significant variation in cost between the north and south, with every region bar two (Merseyside & North Wales and Northern Ireland) paying between £1,100 and £1,200. Northern Ireland is the only UK region with average costs below £1,000, with an average bill of £875. This is around a fifth (22%) less than the next cheapest region (North Scotland), and almost a third (29%) less than Merseyside & North Wales. Which UK region has the most expensive gas bills? Recent UK energy stats found that London was the UK region with the most expensive gas bills. The UK capital’s average annual cost of £1,193 is around 3% more than the next highest region (South Scotland). A breakdown of the average annual costs of a UK gas bill by region (2022)

There is minimal variation in annual gas costs across the UK, with every region bar one (the North East) paying between £1,100 and £1,200 for their gas on average. The North East has the lowest annual gas costs, with an average bill of £1,086 per year. This is around 2% less than the next cheapest regions (Yorkshire and East Midlands), and 7% lower than London. Factors affecting UK energy prices There are numerous factors that can affect the overall cost of your gas and electricity bill. From external factors, like the price of wholesale energy, to reasons closer to home, like the energy efficiency, or the EPC rating of your property. Providers can also charge significantly different costs for their services and, in some cases, switching your energy provider can present an opportunity to reduce your monthly outlays. How does the cost of wholesale energy affect my energy bill? Wholesale energy is electricity or gas that is purchased in bulk by domestic energy suppliers to supply to you, the customer. Energy companies will buy wholesale energy from energy producers, and then add additional charges to cover the various costs involved in distributing the domestic energy used to power your home. These additional costs can include: Network and equipment costs (e.g. maintaining gas pipes and electricity cables)

Operating costs like billing and metering, and VAT. As such, the price of wholesale energy has a considerable impact on the cost of your bill, as well as the cost of energy for businesses. A breakdown of the cost of wholesale electricity between July 2022 and May 2023

The latest UK energy stats show a steady fall in the price of wholesale electricity between 2022-23. After reaching record highs in the summer of 2022, wholesale prices fell by around 47% between the final week of July 2022 and the last week of December 2022. The decline in wholesale prices continued in January 2023, falling below £200 per megawatt per hour (MWh) for the first time since February 2022. By the last week of May 2023, wholesale prices had fallen to £104.33 – a 75% decrease from July 2022 and the lowest price recorded since September 2021. A breakdown of the cost of wholesale gas between July 2022 and May 2023

Recent UK energy stats found that wholesale gas prices fell steeply between 2022-23. After soaring to record levels in the summer of 2022, prices decreased 49% between July and December 2022, from £4.20 per therm to £2.14 per therm. Prices continued to decrease steadily in the early months of 2023, before falling by more than a quarter (26%) between April and May 2023. By the final week of May 2023, wholesale gas was priced at around 96p per therm. This represents a 77% decrease from July 2022 and marks the first time wholesale gas prices have fallen below £1 per therm since September 2021.

How does your home's EPC rating affect your energy bill? An energy performance certificate (EPC) is a rating given by an accredited energy assessor that indicates the energy efficiency of your home. An EPC survey grades your property from A (best) to G (worst) and is valid for 10 years. An EPC document also indicates how much it will cost to heat your home and how much CO2 it emits. The scores associated with each grade are: Band A – 92 plus (most efficient)

Band B – 81 to 91

Band C – 69 to 80

Band D – 55 to 68

Band E – 39 to 54

Band F – 21 to 38

Band G – 1 to 20 (least efficient)

Your EPC rating can be affected by numerous things including: How well your property is insulated

The efficiency of your boiler

What type of shower you have installed

Whether or not your property has renewable energy equipment installed. Which UK region has the most energy-efficient homes? A UK energy report from the Office of National Statistics (ONS) found that the median average energy score across all homes was 67 in England and 65 in Wales, as of March 2022. Both of these median scores are equivalent to an EPC rating of D. The highest average scores were found in London and the South East, which both recorded median ratings of 68. A regional breakdown of the median energy efficiency scores for homes in England and Wales (up to March 2022)

Region Median energy efficiency score (all dwellings) South East 68 London 68 South West 67 East of England 67 North East 67 West Midlands 66 East Midlands 66 North West 66 Yorkshire and The Humber 65 Wales 65 (Source: ONS)

Every English region in 2022 recorded a median energy efficiency rating of D, with only three points separating the lowest-scoring and the highest-scoring regions. Yorkshire and The Humber and Wales were the lowest-scoring regions, both receiving median average energy efficiency scores of 65. What type of property is the most energy-efficient? The latest UK energy statistics found that flats and maisonettes are the most efficient property type across the country, with median energy scores of 72 in England and 73 in Wales (both equivalent to band C). A breakdown of the median energy efficiency rating of various property types in England and Wales (up to March 2022)

Property Type Median energy efficiency rating in England Median energy efficiency rating in Wales Flat/maisonette 72 73 Semi-detached House 64 65 Terraced house 65 63 Detached house 65 63 (Source: ONS)

There were some notable differences in the energy efficiency rankings across England and Wales. Semi-detached houses were found to be the least efficient homes in England (64), yet received the second-highest efficiency score in Wales (65). Contrastingly, while detached houses and terraced houses were the joint-second most efficient homes in England (65), they were the joint-least efficient in Wales (63). UK green/renewable domestic energy statistics With the UK aiming to reach net zero by 2050, a primary part of that strategy is a transition to a green energy system with zero-carbon generation. A key component of this strategy will be a significant increase in the production and usage of renewable electricity across the UK. What percentage of the UK's energy production is renewable? The latest UK energy statistics found that renewable energy's share of electricity generation reached a record 47.1% in Q1 2023. This represents a 1% increase on the previous record set in Q1 2020 (46.1%), and is 2.4% higher than Q1 2022. A breakdown of the renewable energy sources with the most significant share of overall UK electricity generation (Q1 2023)

Offshore wind is the most prevalent source of renewable electricity generation in the UK, accounting for around a fifth (19.2%) of the country’s total electricity production – a 4.3% rise from Q1 2022. Though onshore wind’s share of 13% makes it the second most common source of renewable electricity generation, this represents a 1% drop from the previous year when it accounted for 14% of the total energy market. Bioenergy, solar power, and hydroelectric’s overall shares have all endured moderate declines of below 1% between Q1 2022 and Q1 2023. UK energy glossary Bioenergy Bioenergy is a form of renewable energy that is taken from recently living, organic materials known as biomass, which can be used to produce electricity, heat, transportation fuels, and other products. Energy price cap The energy price cap is a UK Government policy that sets a maximum price for suppliers and how much they can charge consumers for each kilowatt hour (kWh) of energy they use. The level of the price cap fluctuates to reflect the costs of wholesale energy. Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) An energy performance certificate (EPC) is a score provided by an accredited assessor of your home’s energy efficiency. An EPC survey grades your property from A (best) to G (worst) and is valid for 10 years. Hydroelectric energy Hydroelectric energy is a form of renewable energy that relies on the power of moving water to generate electricity. Offshore wind energy Offshore wind energy is energy taken from the force of winds at sea and converted into electricity via wind farms. Onshore wind energy Onshore wind energy is energy generated by wind turbines on land that is generated from the natural movement of air. This energy is then converted into electricity. Renewable energy Renewable energy is energy derived from sources that naturally replenish, or renew themselves. Examples of renewable energy sources are wind, solar, and hydropower. Solar power Solar power is an energy resource in which energy is taken from sunlight and converted into electrical energy. Wholesale energy Wholesale energy refers to the bulk purchase of energy products by suppliers from energy generators. The wholesale energy purchased by suppliers is then used to provide energy to their customers (e.g. homes and businesses).