Heating oil customers to receive compensation for cancelled orders

Around 1,700 heating oil customers will receive compensation for orders that were cancelled in the wake of the conflict in the Middle East, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has ordered.

The conflict caused a surge in the price of oil when the Strait of Hormuz was closed, and some customers saw lower-priced orders cancelled and re-offered at a significantly higher price. At its peak, it was 134.2 pence per litre, up from 60.46 pence - an increase of nearly 122%.