Unlike a mains gas user, a heating oil user will feel this impact more directly as they are purchasing the oil in real time versus buying it from an energy supplier which has purchased gas well ahead of when the gas actually gets used.

Several factors impact heating oil prices and your ability to get the cheapest heating oil, including:

Crude oil prices Refining costs Distribution and delivery costs Increase in demand VAT rates Weather conditions Currency exchange rates.

What can I do about heating oil price spikes?

Generally, there's not much you can do. Heating oil isn't capped by a price cap, so customers aren't protected that way. However, the government has committed to financially supporting households affected by heating oil price spikes.

Local authorities will distribute money to affected households via the Crisis and Resilience Fund from 1 April. England will receive £27 million, Northern Ireland will receive £17 million, Scotland will receive £4.6 million and Wales will receive £3,8 million. Details regarding exactly how the money will be allocated and which households will qualify are to be determined by local authorities, but households may have to apply rather than being automatically eligible.

Additionally, Ed Miliband, the former Energy Secretary, has warned that heating oil suppliers will have to ensure that oil continues to be fairly and transparently priced in response to reports of price gouging.

As noted above, the CMA has now ruled that those who had their heating oil orders cancelled and were subsequently charged higher prices will be eligible for compensation.

How do I compare heating oil prices?

When it comes to comparing heating oil suppliers, there are heating oil comparison sites that do this for you, saving you the time and effort it takes to call each supplier individually to compare prices per litre.

Heating oil comparison sites like BoilerJuice will do your haggling for you, and can even group local orders together to get a greater bulk discount.

What should I consider when finding a home heating oil supplier?

Thankfully, there are quite a few heating oil suppliers that you can purchase kerosene from, meaning you should be able to find competitive prices.

As always, though, homes using heating oil shouldn't just consider price, but also factors like customer service reputation.