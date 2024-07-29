Heating oil comparison: how does it work?
15 July 2026: The CMA has ruled that those who suffered heating oil price gouging in the wake of spiking prices as a result of the ongoing Middle Eastern conflict will be eligible for compensation.
What is heating oil and how is it different to gas?
Unlike homes that use mains gas from the grid and have their gas supply more or less “on tap,” heating oil must be purchased directly for delivery to the home in bulk and stored in a tank.
The primary heating oil for UK homes is kerosene (as opposed to red diesel, which is used for commercial purposes and is generally more expensive).
This kerosene heating oil can come in two grades, premium and standard, which are priced accordingly. The premium heating oil has chemicals added to it designed to improve your boiler’s efficiency and cut down on sludge build-up in the supply tank - similar to premium petrol for your car.
What is the average cost of heating oil in the UK?
Because heating oil prices change every day and can spike quickly, it's difficult to calculate an average. In the past three months (May to July 2026), the median cost per litre has been about 96p.
This chart from heating oil comparison site BoilerJuice tracks the actual cost per litre of heating oil from July 2025 to July 2026. We can see how the current conflict in the Middle East between the US/Israel and Iran caused the price of oil to spike to as high as 134.2p per litre, compared to 60.46p on 28 February when the conflict began.