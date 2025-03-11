Up to 170,000 homes to benefit from energy efficiency upgrades under the Warm Homes Plan

Up to 170,000 low income households and social housing tenants will benefit from £1.8 billion allocated by the government to pay for energy efficiency upgrades under its Warm Homes Plan.

As of 11 March 2025, the money will be allocated to local authorities and social housing providers to help with the installation of measures including insulation, solar panels and heat pumps. This will make homes more energy-efficient and bring energy bills down.

Miatta Fahnbulleh, Minister for Energy Consumers, said: “Living in a warm, comfortable home should not be a luxury. It is a right that has been out of reach for too many people for too long.

“By giving this funding to local authorities and social housing providers we are delivering on our promise to improve the homes of thousands of people across England.

“As part of our Plan for Change, we are powering on with our Warm Homes Plan, upgrading cold and draughty homes so they are warmer, cleaner, and cheaper to live in.”

What can customers do to keep energy bills down?

There are a few things customers can do to keep their energy bills down: