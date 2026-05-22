Why is the price cap likely to go up?

This is the first price cap since the beginning of the conflict in the Middle East. Although it began at the end of February, the April price cap running until the end of June had already been locked in. The entire assessment period for the price cap that comes into effect in July has been running in conjunction with the Middle East conflict, so we will see how significantly the conflict has affected energy prices in the UK.

How high will the price cap go?

We won’t know the exact figure until Ofgem announces it on the day, but at the moment it looks likely to increase by about 13%. That would mean it goes from £1,641 to around £1,850 as an annual figure for average usage households paying by Direct Debit.