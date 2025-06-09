Your cookie preferences

We use cookies and similar technologies. You can use the settings below to accept all cookies (which we recommend to give you the best experience) or to enable specific categories of cookies as explained below. Find out more by reading our Cookie Policy.

Select cookie preferences

Skip to main content
Utrack

Popular Search Terms

Winter Fuel Payment U-turn will see 7.5 million pensioners regain eligibility

The government has confirmed that it will restore the Winter Fuel Payment to 7.5 million pensioners this winter.
Ben Gallizzi author headshot
Written by Ben Gallizzi, Senior Content Editor - Energy and Electric Vehicles
Updated on 9 June 2025
Share
Older person feeling radiator heat
Do I have to do anything to get the Winter Fuel Payment?

The government has officially announced a U-turn on its controversial scrapping of the Winter Fuel Payment for millions of UK pensioners.

Its policy had limited the payment of £200 (or £300 for households with someone over 80) to all but the poorest pensioners, with the number of eligible people dropping by about 10 million. The move was widely criticised and had been identified as one of the main reasons for a collapse in public support over the past few months.

The payments will be reinstated as an automatic universal benefit payment which will then be recouped when better-off pensioners fill in their tax returns.

This means all pensioners with an income of £35,000 or less (an estimated nine million) will now be eligible for the Winter Fuel Payment. This still means that the most well-off pensioners won’t receive the payment, and the government estimates this will still save about £450 million, as opposed to the £1.5 billion estimated when the policy was first implemented.

Rachel Reeves, the chancellor, said: “Targeting Winter Fuel Payments was a tough decision, but the right decision because of the inheritance we had been left by the previous government. It is also right that we continue to means-test this payment so that it is targeted and fair, rather than restoring eligibility to everyone including the wealthiest. 

“But we have now acted to expand the eligibility of the Winter Fuel Payment so no pensioner on a lower income will miss out. This will mean over three quarters of pensioners receiving the payment in England and Wales later this winter.”

Do I have to do anything to get the Winter Fuel Payment?

No, everyone will receive it automatically. If you’re eligible for it, you won’t have to repay it, but if you’re classed as ineligible, you’ll automatically repay it via PAYE or your Self-Assessment return later on.

You can also opt out of receiving it entirely, with the process to be confirmed.

Read more:

Winter Fuel Payment
Winter Fuel PaymentFind out everything you need to know about the government's Winter Fuel Payment s, who is ..
Warm Home Discount
Warm Home Discount 2025: Who’s Eligible & How to Apply Learn about the Warm Home Discount scheme for 2024-25, a government-funded programme to he ..
Energy help schemes
How to find out if you’re eligible for an energy help scheme, grant or benefitFind out if you're eligible for energy help schemes or benefits using our interactive tool.