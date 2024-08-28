Winter Fuel Payment 2026: How the heating allowance scheme works
What is the Winter Fuel Payment?
The Winter Fuel Payment, which is also referred to as the winter fuel allowance or heating allowance, is an annual tax-free payment of between £100 and £300 which helps people in England and Wales born on or before 28 June 1960 to pay for their heating in the winter.
These payments shouldn't be confused with Cold Weather Payments — which you could receive for spells of particularly cold weather on a weekly basis — or with the Warm Home Discount, which is a rebate applied to electricity bills.
Do I qualify for the Winter Fuel Payment?
You could qualify for the Winter Fuel Payment for the winter of 2026-2027 if:
- You were born on or before 28 June 1960
- You live in England or Wales.
Whether you qualify also depends on a few other factors. You won't qualify for the Winter Fuel Payment if:
- You live outside England or Wales
- Your income is over £35,000 per year (you may still receive the Winter Fuel Payment but HMRC will reclaim it)
- You were in prison for the whole of the week 21 to 27 September 2026
- You were in hospital getting free treatment for the whole of the week of 21 to 27 September 2026 plus the whole year before that
- You need permission to enter the UK under the stipulation that you cannot claim public funds.
What if I live in Scotland?
Energy customers in Scotland could be eligible for the Pension Age Winter Heating Payment, which works in a very similar way to the Winter Fuel Payment. Payments could be between £105.55 and £316.70 and the basic eligibility rules are the same. Check if you're eligible here.
What if I live in Northern Ireland?
Northern Ireland energy customers could be eligible for the Winter Fuel Payment managed by the Northern Ireland Executive. The amounts paid and the eligibility rules are the same as those for customers in England and Wales. You can find more information here.
Can I get the Winter Fuel Payment if I live in a care home?
You can get the Winter Fuel Payment if you live in a care home, but you won't be eligible if:
- You've lived in the care home continuously since 28 June 2026 or earlier
- You receive Universal Credit, Pension Credit, Income Support, income-based Jobseeker’s Allowance (JSA) or income-related Employment and Support Allowance (ESA).
Our interactive tool below can help you find out if you could be eligible for the Winter Fuel Payment and other government schemes to help with your energy bills:
How much winter fuel allowance will I receive?
If you live alone or nobody you live with is eligible for the payment:
|Situation
|Born between 28 September 1946 and 27 June 1960
|Born on or before 28 September 1946
|You live alone
|£200
|£300
If you live with someone else who's eligible for the Winter Fuel Payment:
|Situation
|You and the person you live with were both born between 28 September 1946 and 27 June 1960
|Either you or the person you live with were born before 22 September 1945
|You were born between 28 September 1946 and 27 June 1960 but the person you live with was born before 28 September 1946
|You were born before 28 September 1946 but the person you live with was born between 28 September 1946 and 27 June 1960
|You and the person you live with were both born before 28 September 1946
|If you and your partner jointly claim any of the benefits listed above
|£200 (only one recipient)
|£300 (only one recipient)
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|If you do not get any benefits
|£100
|N/A
|£100
|£200
|£150
If you get any of the benefits listed above (not as part of a joint claim), you’ll get a payment of £200 if you were born between 28 September 1946 and 27 June 1960 or £300 if you were born before 28 September 1946.
If you live in a care home:
|You were born between 22 September 1945 and 21 September 1959
|You were born before 22 September 1945
|If you live in a care home
|£100
|£150
For more information on the types of households that qualify for Winter Fuel Payment, visit Gov.uk's dedicated page.
Do I need to claim my winter fuel allowance or will I be paid automatically?
You don't need to claim your Winter Fuel Payment if you receive at least one of the following benefits:
- State Pension
- Pension Credit
- Universal Credit
- Attendance Allowance
- Personal Independence Payment (PIP)
- Carer’s Allowance
- Disability Living Allowance (DLA)
- Income Support
- income-related Employment and Support Allowance (ESA)
- income-based Jobseeker’s Allowance (JSA)
- awards from the War Pensions Scheme
- Industrial Injuries Disablement Benefit
- Incapacity Benefit
- Industrial Death Benefit.
If you don't receive any of the above benefits, you'll need to claim if you've either:
- Not received the Winter Fuel Payment before
- Deferred your State Pension since your last Winter Fuel Payment.
How do I apply for the Winter Fuel Payment?
To apply, you will need to download an application form or get a claim form sent to you by calling the Winter Fuel Payment Centre on 0800 731 0160. You can also claim over the phone by calling the number. Return your completed application form from 21 September 2026 to:
Winter Fuel Payment Centre
Mail Handling Site A
Wolverhampton
WV98 1LR
The Winter Fuel Payment won't affect your other benefits and you won't have to pay Income Tax on it.
How is the Winter Fuel Payment paid?
Most payments will be made automatically in November or December 2026. You’ll get a letter telling you:
- how much you're eligible to receive
- which bank account it will be paid into (usually the same account as your State Pension or other benefits).
If you don't receive a letter or the money has not been paid into your account by 27 January 2027, you can contact the Winter Fuel Payment Centre.
Winter Fuel Payment scams
Because of the uncertainty around the Winter Fuel Payment and who is eligible to receive it, energy scammers are increasingly trying to take advantage of customers.
It's extremely unlikely that there would be any direct communication from the government about the Winter Fuel Payment. As is the case with any potential scam, don't click on any links you receive or divulge any personal or banking information unless you’re certain that the person or organisation contacting you is legitimate.
What if my situation changes (e.g. moving house)?
You never need to claim winter fuel allowance more than once. Your payments will be given to you automatically every year. If you move house, move overseas, or have someone move in with you, give the Winter Fuel Payment Centre a ring on 0800 731 0160.
Can I claim winter fuel allowance for past winters?
If you are eligible, you can claim Winter Fuel Payments retrospectively for 1997/98 and 1999/2000. You can't make claims for past winters from 2000/2001 and onwards.
Is any other help available for my gas and electricity bills?
If you don't qualify for benefits like the Winter Fuel Payment, Cold Weather Payment or Warm Home Discount, you can at least see if there are cheaper energy deals available. If you're not on a fixed deal, it's very likely you can save.
It takes minutes to run a quick comparison of your current plan. All you need is your postcode and tariff name to compare online with Uswitch.
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