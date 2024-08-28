What is the Winter Fuel Payment?

The Winter Fuel Payment, which is also referred to as the winter fuel allowance or heating allowance, is an annual tax-free payment of between £100 and £300 which helps people in England and Wales born on or before 28 June 1960 to pay for their heating in the winter.

These payments shouldn't be confused with Cold Weather Payments — which you could receive for spells of particularly cold weather on a weekly basis — or with the Warm Home Discount, which is a rebate applied to electricity bills.

Do I qualify for the Winter Fuel Payment?

You could qualify for the Winter Fuel Payment for the winter of 2026-2027 if:

You were born on or before 28 June 1960

You live in England or Wales.

Whether you qualify also depends on a few other factors. You won't qualify for the Winter Fuel Payment if:

You live outside England or Wales

Your income is over £35,000 per year (you may still receive the Winter Fuel Payment but HMRC will reclaim it)

You were in prison for the whole of the week 21 to 27 September 2026

You were in hospital getting free treatment for the whole of the week of 21 to 27 September 2026 plus the whole year before that

You need permission to enter the UK under the stipulation that you cannot claim public funds.

What if I live in Scotland?

Energy customers in Scotland could be eligible for the Pension Age Winter Heating Payment, which works in a very similar way to the Winter Fuel Payment. Payments could be between £105.55 and £316.70 and the basic eligibility rules are the same. Check if you're eligible here.

What if I live in Northern Ireland?

Northern Ireland energy customers could be eligible for the Winter Fuel Payment managed by the Northern Ireland Executive. The amounts paid and the eligibility rules are the same as those for customers in England and Wales. You can find more information here.

Can I get the Winter Fuel Payment if I live in a care home?

You can get the Winter Fuel Payment if you live in a care home, but you won't be eligible if:

You've lived in the care home continuously since 28 June 2026 or earlier

You receive Universal Credit, Pension Credit, Income Support, income-based Jobseeker’s Allowance (JSA) or income-related Employment and Support Allowance (ESA).

Our interactive tool below can help you find out if you could be eligible for the Winter Fuel Payment and other government schemes to help with your energy bills: