Warm Home Discount Scheme 2026-2027 – how to apply and who’s eligible
What is the Warm Home Discount scheme?
The Warm Home Discount is a one-off annual £150 discount applied directly to the energy bills of those who qualify in England, Scotland and Wales. It’s designed to help people who are vulnerable or may need help covering their energy bills during the winter months, when energy bills tend to be the most expensive.
Key dates
- 23 August 2026: Qualifying day
- October 2026: Warm Home Discount scheme opens
- 31 March 2027: Deadline for the discount to have been applied to energy bills
How much is the Warm Home Discount and when is it paid?
The Warm Home Discount is worth £150 and is paid automatically through your electricity supplier, either by adding a credit to your account or as a voucher to top up your prepayment meter.
The payment for the 2026-2027 scheme will be made at any time from October 2026 to the end of March 2027.
If you receive confirmation that you’re eligible, but don’t receive the credit by 31 March 2027, contact your energy supplier. If it's unable to help, write to the following address:
Warm Home Discount Scheme, PO Box 970, Preston, PR2 0FX
Include your name, address and date of birth, the reference number (if there is one) from your confirmation letter, the name of your electricity supplier and your account number, and the name of the person on the electricity bill on the qualifying date in August 2026 if it isn’t you.
Can I get the Warm Home Discount if I'm on a prepayment meter?
You can get the Warm Home Discount if you're on a prepayment meter. Your supplier will decide how the discount is applied, but it's usually in the form of a voucher you can use to top up your meter.
Those on a prepayment plan typically pay the least for their electricity. The ability to apply for the Warm Home Discount is an additional benefit of being on a prepayment scheme.
Am I eligible for the Warm Home Discount?
If you're eligible for the Warm Home Discount, you should receive it automatically without having to apply.
|Criteria
|Core Group (England or Wales
|Core Group (Scotland
|Broader group
|Qualifying benefits
|You receive one or more of the following benefits: Universal Credit; Housing Benefit; income-related Employment and Support Allowance (ESA); or Pension Credit
|You receive one or more of the following benefits: Pension Credit; an extra amount of Universal Credit because you or your child has a disability or health condition; a disability premium or a pensioner premium of income-related Employment Support Allowance; a disability premium or a pensioner premium and have a Support for Mortgage Interest loan
|You receive one or more of the following benefits: Pension Age Disability Payment; Adult Disability Payment; Universal Credit; Income Support; Income-based Jobseekers Allowance (JSA); Income-related Employment and Support Allowance; Housing Benefits.
|Supplier requirements
|Supplier must be part of the Warm Home Discount scheme.
|Supplier must be part of the Warm Home Discount scheme.
|Supplier must be part of the Warm Home Discount scheme.
|Bill requirements
|You or your partner’s name must be on the electricity bill
|You or your partner’s name must be on the electricity bill
|You or your partner’s name must be on the electricity bill
Requirements based on 2026-2027 scheme.
How to apply for the Warm Home Discount
There is no need to apply for the Warm Home Discount if you live in England or Wales – your supplier will automatically apply the discount to your bill if you are eligible.
If you don't receive it, you'll need to apply to your supplier with evidence that you do qualify. The easiest way of doing this is usually through its website, but processes will differ depending on the supplier.
Which energy suppliers offer the Warm Home Discount?
Any energy supplier with more than 150,000 customers is obliged to offer the Warm Home Discount scheme to eligible groups. In addition, many smaller suppliers offer the Warm Home Discount to their customers voluntarily.
Find out more about the big six’s details here:
British Gas Warm Home Discount
Find out details of the British Gas (including Scottish Gas) Warm Home Discount scheme at its dedicated online portal.
EDF Energy Warm Home Discount
The EDF Energy Warm Home Discount scheme is detailed on the supplier’s own website.
E.ON Next Warm Home Discount
Visit E.ON Next’s dedicated portal for details of how it administers the Warm Home Discount scheme for its customers.
Octopus Energy Warm Home Discount
Octopus’s Warm Home Discount scheme is detailed on its website here. Customers of companies now administered by Octopus Energy, including Affect Energy, Bulb Energy, Shell Energy and Co-op Energy, should check the Octopus site for details.
OVO Energy Warm Home Discount
OVO Energy customers, including customers formerly with Boost Energy, can find out how it administers the OVO Energy Warm Home Discount scheme here.
ScottishPower Warm Home Discount
Visit the supplier’s website for details of the ScottishPower Warm Home Discount scheme.
Other electricity suppliers
Many other energy suppliers also support the Warm Home Discount scheme. You’ll find links to these suppliers below, including access to application forms for Scottish customers who think they may qualify for support through the Broader group:
- 100Green
- E (Gas and Electricity)
- Ecotricity
- Fuse Energy
- Good Energy
- Home Energy
- London Power
- Outfox Energy
- Sainsbury’s Energy
- So Energy
- Tomato Energy
- TruEnergy
- Tulo Energy
- Utilita
- Utility Warehouse.
If your energy supplier is not listed above but you’re in an eligible group, you can get the discount by switching to a supplier that offers the Warm Home Discount. If you don’t want to switch, ask your supplier whether it offers extra support through Industry Initiatives instead.
As well as the Warm Home Discount, there are other financial assistance programmes available for energy customers. Claiming the Warm Home Discount doesn't affect your eligibility for any other discounts or payments.
- The Cold Weather Payment is a government payment when temperatures drop below zero for a sustained amount of time. Although it isn't paid out very often, it is worth keeping a note of.
- If you were born on or before 28 June 1960, you may also be entitled to the Winter Fuel Payment or winter fuel allowance. The Winter Fuel Payment is a tax-free payment of between £100 and £300 to help certain groups of people pay for their heating over winter. Whether you qualify or not depends on your circumstances, which in turn will determine how much you are entitled to.
- There may also be energy efficiency grants available to you. Qualifying for these grants means you can get your home insulated for free.
- You can also make small changes around the home and adjust your energy behaviour to see savings on your bills. Get free energy-saving tips now.
FAQs
How do I know if I've received the Warm Home Discount?
You can find out if you've received the Warm Home Discount by checking your energy bills - it should be automatically applied as a £150 deduction to your electricity bill.
Can I get the Warm Home Discount if I live in a park home?
If you live in a park home, you could be eligible for the Warm Home Discount but you'll have to apply yourself rather than the Discount being automatically allocated. You can do so by clicking here.
What happens to my Warm Home Discount if I switch suppliers?
Although switching your energy supplier is usually a simple and effective way of reducing your bills, you should check your supplier's rules regarding the Warm Home Discount and switching.
If you have already received the discount, then you should be fine to switch suppliers. If you’ve not yet received it, then the rules depend on which group you’re in:
Core Group 1: The company that supplied your electricity on the qualifying date (some time in August 2025) is responsible for the payment, regardless of whether you switch afterwards. This may be used to pay off any remaining balance you owe that supplier, or you may receive it in the form of a voucher
Core Group 2 (England and Wales): The same rules apply for Core Group 2 customers as they do for Core Group 1
Broader group (Scotland): You’ll need to contact your new supplier and reapply through their scheme, which may have different criteria, so speak to them first.
If your supplier stops trading, Ofgem will put you on to a new supplier – you’ll need to check with them if you’re eligible for the Warm Home Discount.
If you think you might not be eligible for the Warm Home Discount but you need to cut your bills, do a quick energy comparison online to see how much you could save on your energy supply.
What happens to my Warm Home Discount if my supplier goes bust?
If the supplier you were with goes out of business, you may still be eligible for a Warm Home Discount under your new supplier, which Ofgem will appoint for you. It's best to check with its customer service team if you're unsure.