How much is the Warm Home Discount and when is it paid?

The Warm Home Discount is worth £150 and is paid automatically through your electricity supplier, either by adding a credit to your account or as a voucher to top up your prepayment meter.

The payment for the 2026-2027 scheme will be made at any time from October 2026 to the end of March 2027.

If you receive confirmation that you’re eligible, but don’t receive the credit by 31 March 2027, contact your energy supplier. If it's unable to help, write to the following address:

Warm Home Discount Scheme, PO Box 970, Preston, PR2 0FX

Include your name, address and date of birth, the reference number (if there is one) from your confirmation letter, the name of your electricity supplier and your account number, and the name of the person on the electricity bill on the qualifying date in August 2026 if it isn’t you.

Can I get the Warm Home Discount if I'm on a prepayment meter?

You can get the Warm Home Discount if you're on a prepayment meter. Your supplier will decide how the discount is applied, but it's usually in the form of a voucher you can use to top up your meter.

Those on a prepayment plan typically pay the least for their electricity. The ability to apply for the Warm Home Discount is an additional benefit of being on a prepayment scheme.