The Warm Home Discount is a government programme that provides a one-off rebate to the electricity bills of UK homes that are at risk of fuel poverty. Find out if you’re eligible and which energy suppliers offer the Warm Home Discount.

What is the Warm Home Discount scheme?

The Warm Home Discount for the 2020-2021 winter season is set at £140, and takes the form of a one-off discount on your electricity bill if you are eligible for the scheme.

This means the funds are not given directly to you, but applied to your energy bill between October and March, meaning the discount is effectively handled by your energy supplier.

You can ask for your supplier to apply the discount to your gas bill instead, if you pay for both fuels with them.

You can also get the Warm Home Discount if you're on a prepayment or pay as you go meter. Your supplier will decide how the discount is applied, but it's often in the form of a voucher you can use to top up your meter.

Energy Industry Initatives

As well as the direct Warm Home Discount of £140, some suppliers offer a type of indirect Warm Home Discount scheme known as Industry Initiatives.

These initiatives provide customers with the services of a third party to help reduce the cost of your energy. This can include advice about energy saving and help with reducing energy debts. Industry Initiatives can be taken up even if your energy supplier does not offer the Warm Home Discount scheme.

Am I eligible for the Warm Home Discount scheme?

The Warm Home Discount, like the Social Tariff scheme it replaced, is designed to help those who are vulnerable or may need help covering their energy bills during the winter months, when energy bills tend to be the most expensive.

So who gets the Warm Home Discount? You are automatically eligible for the Warm Home Discount if on the 5 July 2020 you were in receipt of the Guarantee Credit element of Pension Credit (even if you get Savings Credit as well).

This group is referred to as the 'core group' of those eligible.

Aside from being eligible, you also have to check that your supplier participates in the scheme (small suppliers especially may not offer it); we've listed these suppliers below. You must also check that your name (or your partner’s) appear on the electricity bill.

If you don’t fall into the core group, you may still be able to get the Warm Home Discount, because some suppliers also offer the discount to a ‘broader group’ of customers, such as low income households, especially those with young children.

In these cases, each supplier has its own eligibility criteria and a limit on how many discounts it will pay out. The standard requirements are:

You're on a low income

You receive certain means-tested benefits

Our interactive tool below can help you find out if you could be eligible for the Warm Home Discount and other government schemes:

<section><h2><p>What energy schemes are you eligible for?</p> </h2> <p><p>Find out if you're entitled to money off your energy bills with the government's Warm Home Discount, Cold Weather Payment and Winter Fuel Payment.</p> </p> </section><section><h2><p>Were you born on or before 5 October 1954?</p> </h2> </section><section><h3><p>Do you receive a State Pension?</p> </h3> </section><section><h3></h3> </section><section><h3><p>Do you receive income-based Jobseeker's Allowance, Income Support or income-related Employment and Support Allowance (ESA)?</p> </h3> </section><section><h3><p>Do you get any of these means tested benefits?</p> </h3> </section><section><h3><p>You're not entitled to government schemes</p> </h3> </section><section><h3></h3> </section><section><h3><p>Do you receive the Guarantee Element of Pension Credit?</p> </h3> </section><section><h3><p>You're not eligible but you could save by switching</p> </h3> </section><section><h3><p>You might be eligible for the Warm Home Discount </p> </h3> </section><section><h3><p>Do you receive the Guarantee Element of Pension Credit?</p> </h3> </section><section><h3><p>You should be eligible for the <strong>Winter Fuel Payment :snowflake:</strong></p> </h3> </section><section><h3><p>You should be eligible for: </p> <p><br></p> <p>:snowflake: <strong>Winter Fuel Payment</strong>, <strong>Warm Home Discount</strong> (if your supplier offers it), and the <strong>Cold Weather Payment </strong>:snowflake:</p> </h3> </section><section><h3><p>You should be eligible for the <strong>Winter Fuel Payment :snowflake:</strong></p> </h3> </section><section><h3><p>Do you have any of the following?</p> </h3> </section><section><h3><p>You should be eligible for the <strong>Cold Weather Payment</strong> and <strong>Warm Home Discount :snowflake:</strong></p> </h3> </section><section><h3><p>You should be eligible for the Cold Weather Payment. It's also worth checking with your supplier if their Warm Home Discount Scheme applies to you.</p> </h3> </section><section><h3><p>Do you receive Universal Credit?</p> </h3> </section><section><h3><p>Do any of the following also apply?</p> </h3> </section><section><h3><p>You're not eligible for any government schemes. But you could save by switching! And if you're in debt, here's what you need to do.</p> </h3> </section><section><h3><p>Do you have a child under 5 or a disabled child living with you?</p> </h3> </section><section><h3><p>You're not eligible for any government schemes. But you can still save by switching - and if you're in debt, here's what you should do.</p> </h3> </section><section><h3><p>You should get the Warm Home Discount - if your supplier offers it! You will need to apply for it. As you're part of the 'broader group' of eligibility, places on the scheme are limited.</p> </h3> </section><section><h3><p>Do you receive support for mortgage interest?</p> </h3> </section><section><h3><p>You should be able to get the Cold Weather Payment</p> </h3> </section><section><h3><p>You're not eligible for government schemes</p> </h3> </section><section><h3><p>Do you receive support for mortgage interest?</p> </h3> </section><section><h3><p>You should receive the <strong>Cold Weather Payment :snowflake:</strong></p> </h3> </section><section><h3><p>You're not eligible for government schemes</p> </h3> </section><section><h3></h3> </section><section><h3><p>Do you receive support for mortgage interest?</p> </h3> </section><section><h3><p>Is your gross annual household income less than £16,190?</p> </h3> </section><section><h3></h3> </section><section><h3><p>You should be eligible for the Cold Weather Payment</p> </h3> </section><section><h3><p>You should be eligible for the <strong>Cold Weather Payment :snowflake:</strong></p> </h3> </section><section><h3><p>Do you receive Child Tax Credits or the Universal Credit equivalent?</p> </h3> </section><section><h3><p>You should be eligible for the <strong>Cold Weather Payment :snowflake:</strong></p> </h3> </section><section><h3><p>Do you have any children under 5 living with you, or any children that receive disability benefits?</p> </h3> </section><section><h3><p>You should be eligible for the <strong>Cold Weather Payment :snowflake:</strong> </p> </h3> </section><section><h3><p>You should be eligible for the <strong>Cold Weather Payment</strong> and the <strong>Warm Home Discount </strong>(if your supplier offers it)</p> </h3> </section><section><h3><p>Is your gross annual household income less than £16,190?</p> </h3> </section><section><h3><p>You're not eligible for any government schemes</p> </h3> </section><section><h3><p>Do you receive Child Tax Credits or the Universal Credit equivalent?</p> </h3> </section><section><h3><p>You're not eligible for any government schemes </p> </h3> </section><section><h3><p>Do you have a child under 5 living with you or a child receiving disability benefits?</p> </h3> </section><section><h3><p>You're not eligible for any government schemes</p> </h3> </section><section><h3><p>You should be eligible for the <strong>Warm Home Discount</strong> (if your supplier offers it) :snowflake:</p> </h3> </section><section><h3><p>You should be eligible for the <strong>Cold Weather Payment</strong> and the <strong>Warm Home Discount </strong>(if your supplier offers it) :snowflake:</p> </h3> </section><section><h3><p>You should be eligible for the Cold Weather Payment</p> </h3> </section><section><h3><p>You're not eligible for any government schemes</p> </h3> </section><section><h3><p>Is your gross household income £16,190 or less?</p> </h3> </section><section><h3><p>You should be eligible for the <strong>Cold Weather Payment :snowflake:</strong></p> </h3> </section><section><h3><p>Is your gross household income £16,190 or less?</p> </h3> </section><section><h3><p>You're not eligible for any government schemes</p> </h3> </section><section><h3><p>Do you receive Child Tax Credits?</p> </h3> </section><section><h3><p>You should be eligible for the <strong>Cold Weather Payment :snowflake:</strong></p> </h3> </section><section><h3><p>Do you have a child under 5 living with you or a child receiving disability benefits?</p> </h3> </section><section><h3><p>You should be eligible for the <strong>Cold Weather Payment</strong> and the <strong>Warm Home Discount</strong> (if your supplier offers it) :snowflake:</p> </h3> </section><section><h3><p>You should be eligible for the <strong>Cold Weather Payment :snowflake:</strong></p> </h3> </section><section><h3><p>Do you receive child tax credits?</p> </h3> </section><section><h3><p>You're not eligible for any government schemes</p> </h3> </section><section><h3><p>Do you have a child under 5 living with you or a child receiving disability benefits?</p> </h3> </section><section><h3><p>You're not eligible for any government schemes</p> </h3> </section><section><h3><p>You should be eligible for the <strong>Warm Home Discount</strong> (if your supplier offers it) :snowflake:</p> </h3> </section>

How can I claim the Warm Home Discount?

Core group

The Warm Home Discount scheme for the winter 2020-2021 season should have been applied to your bill by 31 March 2021.

If you are eligible for the Warm Home Discount as part of the core group, you should have received a letter in the post between October and December 2020. This letter will confirm that your Warm Home Discount will be deducted from your electricity bill and may ask you to call a helpline to confirm your details.

If you didn’t receive your letter by December 2020 and think that you may be eligible, then contact the Warm Home Discount Scheme team on 0800 731 0214, available Monday to Friday, 8:30am to 4:30pm.

Broader group

If you think you might be eligible as part of the non-core group, you must make a claim for the Warm Home Discount.

Start by finding out if your supplier offers the discount (see below). You can make a claim for Warm Home Discount on your supplier's website or by calling them.

Broader group applications through an energy supplier are usually open from October and the discount will be applied to your bill by 31 March 2021. Contact your current energy supplier to find out more.

Which energy suppliers offer the Warm Home Discount?

Previously, any supplier with more than 250,000 customers had to offer the Warm Home Discount scheme to the core eligible group. As of 2020, this was extended to suppliers with more than 150,000 customers. Some smaller suppliers offer the Warm Home Discount to their cusotmers voluntarily.

The following suppliers offer the Warm Home Discount in the 2020-2021 season:

Affect Energy (Octopus Energy)

Atlantic (SSE)

Avro

Boost

Bristol Energy — core group only

British Gas

Bulb

Co-op Energy (Octopus Energy)

E Gas and Electricity

Ecotricity — core group only

EDF

E.ON

Green Energy — core group only

Green Star Energy (Shell Energy)

Great North Energy — core group only

London Power (Octopus Energy)

M&S Energy (Octopus Energy)

npower

npower Select

Octopus Energy

OVO Energy

Powershop

Pure Planet

Qwest Energy (Octopus Energy)

Roar Power (Octopus Energy)

Sainsbury's Energy

Scottish Hydro (SSE)

ScottishPower

Shell Energy (formerly First Utility)

So Energy

Southern Electric (SSE)

Spark Energy

SSE

SWALEC (SSE)

Symbio Energy

Utilita

Utility Point — core group only

Utility Warehouse

Please note that some providers require re-application for the Warm Home Discount if you switch energy supplier.

If your energy supplier is not listed above but you’re in an eligible group, you can get the discount by switchung to a supplier that offers the Warm Home Discount. If you don’t want to switch, ask your supplier whether they offer extra support through Industry Initiatives instead.

What happens to my Warm Home Discount if I switch suppliers?

Although switching your energy supplier is a simple and effective way of reducing your bills, you should check your supplier's rules regarding the Warm Home Discount and switching.

If you have already received the discount, then you could be fine to switch suppliers. But if you're still waiting for it, then there could be complications in switching supplier, and you could risk not receiving your discount.

If you think you might not be eligible for the Warm Home Discount but you need to cut your bills, do a quick energy comparison online to see how much you could save on your energy supply.

Additional help for vulnerable energy customers

As well as the Warm Home Discount, there are other financial assistance programmes available for energy customers. Claiming the Warm Home Discount doesn't affect your eligibility for these schemes.

The Cold Weather Payment is a government payment when temperatures drop below zero for a sustained amount of time. Although it isn't paid out very often, it is worth keeping a note of. Learn more about the cold weather payment on our dedicated guide page.

If you were born on or before 5 October 1954, you may also be entitled to the winter fuel payment or winter fuel allowance. The winter fuel payment is a tax-free payment of between £100 and £300 to help certain groups of people pay for their heating over winter. Whether you qualify or not depends on your circumstances, which in turn will determine how much you are entitled to.

There may also be energy efficiency grants available to you. Qualifying for these grants means you can get your home insulated for free. Home insulation is a great way to both cut your energy bills as well as waste less gas and electricity.

Use our interactive tool above to check your eligibility for the Warm Home Discount and other schemes.

You can also make small changes around the home and make adjustments to your energy behaviour to see savings on your bills. Get free energy-saving tips now.

Changes to Warm Home Discount

In June 2018, it was announced that the threshold requiring suppliers to participate in the Warm Home Discount scheme would be lowered in a "stepped approach."

As of 2020, energy suppliers with 150,000 customer accounts or more will be required to offer the scheme (currently suppliers need to have 250,000 customers to trigger the requirement).

This means that by 2021, an additional 30,000 pensioners and vulnerable households would become eligible to receive £140 discount per winter season to help pay their bills.