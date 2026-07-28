Outfox Energy tariffs, prices, reviews and other information
Based in Leicester, Outfox Energy launched in September 2017 and is one of the more prominent small energy suppliers operating throughout the UK.
Why choose Outfox Energy?
Outfox Energy often launches new tariffs (though prepayment customers are currently not catered for) which are often among the cheapest on the market.
Streamlined tariffs
Outfox Energy's tariff options are easy to understand, making it easier for customers to choose the right one for them.
Strong customer service
Outfox Energy currently has a TrustPilot score of 4.7 out of 5.
Prices often lower than the price cap
Outfox Energy's tariffs are often priced lower than the price cap, ensuring customers can save throughout the year.
In 2026, Outfox Energy won two prizes in the Small Supplier category at the Uswitch Energy Awards.
How do I contact Outfox Energy?
You can contact Outfox Energy either via webchat or by phone on 0800 103 2702 (Monday-Friday 8.30am-5pm, Saturday 9am-2pm).
What tariffs are offered by Outfox Energy?
Outfox Energy offers dual fuel and single fuel tariffs to customers. These are split between:
- Fixed price tariffs, where unit rates and standing charges don’t change for the duration of the contract
- Standard variable tariffs, where unit rates and standing charges can go up and down four times a year depending on the level of the energy price cap.
- Tracker tariffs, where prices change depending on wholesale prices or the level of the price cap. Outfox Energy's tracker is based on the price cap and guaranteed to always be 5% cheaper than the cap, saving customers around £100 a year.
- EV tariffs designed to help electric vehicle owners charge their cars for less overnight.
Does Outfox Energy charge exit fees?
In line with other energy suppliers, Outfox Energy charges exit fees on its fixed energy tariffs. As of July 2026, these fees range from £75 to £100 per fuel depending on the deal.
Outfox Energy renewable energy
The supplier’s renewable energy doesn’t go directly to customers, though it does buy renewable electricity generated by offshore wind farms. Instead, it provides electricity to customers from the grid which it then replaces with clean electricity via the process of buying Renewable Energy Guarantee of Origin certificates.
Overall, at the time of writing, the supplier’s fuel mix is only 40.8% renewable, with the remaining 59.2% generated from natural gas, coal, nuclear and other sources.
Outfox Energy 2026 reviews
As of July 2026, Outfox Energy has a TrustPilot rating of 4.8 from over 54,000 reviews. Reviews often cite strong customer service but are more mixed when it comes to response times.
Can I get a smart meter with Outfox Energy?
Customers can get a free smart meter installed if they live in Cheshire, Greater Manchester, North Wales, North Yorkshire, South Yorkshire or the West Midlands.
Does Outfox Energy offer energy efficiency products?
Outfox Energy is a smaller supplier so doesn’t offer energy efficiency products like solar panels or heat pumps beyond the smart meter installation. mentioned above.
FAQs
Which providers are similar to Outfox Energy?
A lot of suppliers will be similar to Outfox Energy in terms of size and range of tariffs offered. If you’re looking for a deal from a smaller supplier (i.e. not one of the big six of British Gas, EDF, E.ON, Octopus, OVO or ScottishPower) and you’re not interested in energy efficiency products or other services, you may simply want to base your decision on price. Run an energy comparison to see deals that are currently available.
Is Outfox Energy going bust?
The energy market is challenging and unpredictable at the moment but there's no indication at this time that Outfox Energy is going bust.