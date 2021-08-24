About Outfox The Market

Since Outfox The Market launched in September 2017, it has been focused on helping customers reduce their carbon footprint by providing clean electricity. Based in Leicester, it often launches new tariffs (though prepayment customers are currently not catered for) which have been among the cheapest on the market and topped Which?’s energy company satisfaction poll in 2021.

Outfox The Market renewable energy

The supplier’s renewable energy doesn’t go directly to customers, though it does buy renewable electricity generated by offshore wind farms. Instead, it provides electricity to customers from the grid which it then replaces with clean electricity via the process of buying Renewable Energy Guarantee of Origin certificates.

Is Outfox The Market going bust?

The energy market is challenging and unpredictable at the moment and there is a certain level of risk to some suppliers - find out why in our energy market Q&A guide.