Robin Hood Energy collapsed in September 2020. The supplier's 112,000 customers will be taken over by British Gas in the coming months.

About Robin Hood Energy

Robin Hood Energy was a small gas and electricity supplier offering both residential and business energy to customers in Britain.

The Nottingham-based supplier joined the quickly expanding list of UK small energy providers in 2015. Indicative of its name, the supplier was a not-for-profit organisation launched by Nottingham City Council.

The supplier was the first of its kind — a local-authority-owned energy company — since the energy market was nationalised more than 65 years ago, and Robin Hood Energy aimed to tackle fuel poverty by offering an affordable alternative to the big six.

The supplier also worked to help other communities and councils mirror their business model to establish their own local energy suppliers.

Despite being focussed in the Nottingham area, anyone in England, Scotland or Wales could switch to Robin Hood Energy.

Robin Hood partners

Robin Hood Energy also operated a number of white label partners, many of which were also linked to local councils. All customers of the partner suppliers were also transferred to British Gas when Robin Hood ceased trading.

